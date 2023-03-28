AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:03 a.m. EDT

Unbeaten Gamecocks, Iowa’s Clark star in women’s Final Four

SEATTLE (AP) — South Carolina is two wins away from completing the 10th undefeated season in women’s college basketball history. The Gamecocks headline a Final Four that features tons of star power and the return of a school to the game’s grandest stage in 30 years. South Carolina, which is led by Aliyah Boston, will face Iowa and Caitlin Clark in one semifinal. LSU will play Virginia Tech in the other matchup Friday night. It’s the Hokies first trip to the Final Four in school history. Coach Kenny Brooks is the third Black male coach to take a team this far in NCAA women’s basketball history. Dallas will host the national semifinals this weekend as well as the Division II and III championship games.

Va Tech women headed to 1st Final Four after topping Ohio St

SEATTLE (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Georgia Amoore added 24 points and top-seeded Virginia Tech advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history with an 84-74 win over No. 3 seed Ohio State in the Seattle 3 Regional final. Playing in its first regional final, Virginia Tech won its 15th straight game and will head to the Final Four having not lost in more than two months. The Hokies will face LSU in the national semifinals on Friday in Dallas. Taylor Mikesell led Ohio State with 25 points, but 19 of those came in the first half.

Lamar Jackson says he has requested trade from Ravens

Lamar Jackson says he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, saying the team “has not been interested in meeting my value.” The star quarterback said Monday in a series of tweets that he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him. That version of the franchise tag allowed Jackson to negotiate with other teams, but it also gives Baltimore a chance to match any agreement he makes.

Texas names Terry as full-time coach after Elite Eight run

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday named Rodney Terry as full-time head basketball coach, removing the interim tag after he led the Longhorns to the Elite Eight following the midseason firing of Chris Beard. The school scheduled a Tuesday news conference to introduce him as the head coach going forward. Financial terms and years of the deal were not immediately available. Rewarding Terry with the promotion was no surprise. He took over Texas when Beard was first suspended on Dec. 12 after a felony domestic violence arrest, and the Longhorns made their deepest NCAA tournament run in 15 years.

Final Four newcomers: Grab your name tag at the door

Everyone’s heard of UConn. The rest of the participants in next weekend’s Final Four may need name tags. When they travel to Houston to play for the national title, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will all be making their first appearances at the Final Four. It’s the first time since 1970 that three first-timers all showed up in the same year. There will be no No. 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011. Instead, there will be a 9 seed in Florida Atlantic, two 5s in SDSU and Miami, and a 4 seed in UConn, which opens as an overwhelming favorite.

Lawmakers vote on Paris Olympic law with surveillance fears

PARIS (AP) — A proposed French law for the 2024 Paris Olympics that critics contend will open the door for privacy-busting video surveillance technology in Europe faces an important hurdle with French lawmakers set to vote on it. The bill would legalize the temporary use of so-called intelligent surveillance systems to safeguard the Paris Games and Paralympics. The systems combine cameras with artificial intelligence software to flag potential security concerns such as abandoned packages or crowd surges. Watchdog groups argue that France will violate international law by becoming the first European Union country to legalize AI-powered surveillance. The National Assembly will vote Tuesday on the bill.

Prospects get chance to shine in Basketball Africa League

Several prospects from the NBA Academy in Africa are playing in the new season of the Basketball Africa League. The league was created by the NBA in partnership with FIBA to help grow the sport in Africa and is now in its third season. It’s a Champions League-style competition for African club teams. They added a twist last season with each of the 12 teams being assigned an academy prospect. The “BAL Elevate” program is also in place this campaign. The young players have to earn minutes on rosters full of veterans. It’s another opportunity for the prospects prove themselves.

New sports wagering code bans college betting partnerships

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. gambling industry is adopting a new responsible marketing code that will ban sports books from partnering with colleges to promote sports wagering. It also will prohibit payments to college and amateur athletes for the use of their name and image, and will end the use of terms including “free” or “risk-free” to describe promotional bets. The American Gaming Association tells The Associated Press the changes are necessary to keep up with developments in the fast-growing legal sports betting industry. That industry currently operates in 33 states plus Washington, D.C. The new rules also follow criticism of the gambling industry from sports betting advertising and partnerships.

GMs for Packers, Jets discuss status of Rodgers trade talks

PHOENIX (AP) — Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he’s not requiring a first-round pick in a potential trade sending four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets but added he’d want “fair value.” Gutekunst and Jets general manager Joe Douglas both discussed trade talks involving the 39-year-old Rodgers on Monday at the NFL annual meeting. Rodgers said March 15 during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube that he intends to play for the Jets in 2023.

MLB 2023: New rules, big money Mets, Ohtani’s walk year

Baseball has transformed in the 145 days since Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros sealed the franchise’s second title in six seasons. As New York Mets owner Steve Cohen dominated an offseason that saw billions spent, the sport braced for a new world that includes pitch clocks, bigger bases, limits on defensive shifts and pickoff throws, and an overarching attempt to reverse decades of lengthening games and the Analytics Era domination of the Three True Outcomes — strikeouts, walks and home runs. No player will be watched more closely this season than Shohei Ohtani, a two-way megastar in the final year under contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

