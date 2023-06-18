AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:02 p.m. EDT

Bradley Beal being traded to Phoenix by Washington, AP source says

Bradley Beal is being traded to Phoenix, where he will form a new power trio alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The Washington Wizards and the Suns agreed to the deal on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person says Phoenix has agreed to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to Washington for Beal, a three-time All-Star. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is pending league approval. Beal’s agent says he waived his no-trade clause to make the deal happen.

Live updates | Wyndham Clark takes 1-shot lead into back 9 at US Open, seeks 1st major win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wyndham Clark has a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy with nine holes left in the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. Clark played the front nine in 1 under and was 11 under for the championship as he made the turn. The 29-year-old from Denver is seeking to win first major. He is playing in only his seventh major and has never finished higher than 75th. Clark had three early birdies to pull away from Rickie Fowler, who either shared the lead or had it outright through the first three rounds.

Tommy Fleetwood shoots 63 in final round of US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood has shot 63 in the final round of the U.S. Open for the second time in five years. Fleetwood missed a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday that would have given him a 62 and a share of this tournament’s new single-round record. Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele both shot 62 on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club. Fleetwood became the fourth player with multiple rounds of 63 in major championships, joining Greg Norman, Vijay Singh and Brooks Koepka. The 32-year-old Englishman finished at 5-under 275.

Braves cut Charlie Culberson before infielder’s father was to throw 1st pitch

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment before his father was set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Father’s Day. Culberson was cut before the team’s game against Colorado. The 34-year-old from Rome, Georgia, was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 19 but had not appeared in any games since his promotion. After Culberson was let go, the father of Braves outfielder Michael Harris II took care of the first pitch Sunday at Truist Park. Catcher Chadwick Tromp was recalled from Gwinnett.

Why Marty Walsh left the Biden administration to run the NHL players’ union

Marty Walsh was less than halfway through his term in the Biden administration as labor secretary when the phone rang with an interesting opportunity. The call was about a job running the NHL Players’ Association. The former mayor of Boston and longtime Bruins fan was intrigued, interviewed and earlier this year got the role as executive director. Now three months into the job, Walsh is trying to get to know players and what they care the most about. His most pressing issue is the Arizona Coyotes and their 5,000-seat arena after a referendum for a new building failed.

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic back in his Serbian hometown to watch family’s horses compete

SOMBOR, Serbia (AP) — Nikola Jokic made it back to Serbia in time to watch his beloved horses race in his hometown. Less than a week after leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship, Jokic was back in his hometown of Sombor to enjoy his big passion of horse racing. Thousands of his supporters in the usually sleepy northern Serbian town of some 47,000 people also converged on the local horse racing track where Jokic was watching his family-owned horses compete in harness races. Denver clinched the NBA title on Monday by beating the Miami Heat 94-89, with Jokic posting 28 points and 16 rebounds and collecting the trophy for the most valuable player of the NBA Finals.

Brittney Griner misses 2nd straight game for Mercury with hip injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Brittney Griner sat on the bench in warmups for the second straight game, sidelined by a hip injury she suffered earlier this week. The All-Star center worked out about an hour before the game on the court and looked good doing an array of post moves and jumpers. She told The Associated Press when she walked in the arena that she hoped to play. Instead she sat on the bench cheering on her teammates, being ruled out about 20 minutes before the game after being listed as questionable on the injury report. The Liberty showed a video package showcasing Griner and the work of the “Bring Our Families Home” campaign during the first timeout. Griner received a loud standing ovation from the crowd and waved to fans and pointed to her heart.

Verstappen ties Senna in F1 wins as Red Bull collects its 100th victory

Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance at the Canadian Grand Prix. Verstappen won for the sixth time this season and fourth in a row. Red Bull remained a perfect 8 for 8 on the year. The victory for the two-time reigning world champion was the 41st of his career, which ties the 25-year-old with Senna for fifth overall. Lewis Hamilton holds the all-time record with 103 wins, but the seven-time champion said in Canada he expected Verstappen to surpass the mark eventually.

Stickers adorn Rickie Fowler’s ever-present water bottle at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leave it to Rickie Fowler to find that brilliant combination of hydration, product placement and doing what the kids like. One of golf’s fan favorites has been walking around the U.S. Open this week with his reusable water bottle in hand. It’s covered with stickers. One has a bearded skull that is the logo of a coffee company. There’s one of a lightbulb that is the logo of a beer company. Another sticker is a space alien. Fowler says all the stickers have something to do with friends or connections. But he says the real reason he carries it is to remind himself to keep drinking, and to save his caddie from having to lug around extra weight.

Leona Maguire plays last 6 holes in 6 under, comes from behind to win Meijer LPGA Classic

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Leona Maguire played her final six holes in 6 under and shot an 8-under 64 to win the Meijer LPGA Classic by two strokes, her second tour victory. Maguire made six birdies and an eagle in her bogey-free round at Blythefield to finish at 21-under 267. She caught playing partner Ariya Jutanugarn with an eagle on the par-5 14th hole to reach 18 under, then closed with three straight birdies to pull ahead of Jutanugarn and Xiyu Lin. Jutanugarn shot her second straight 66 and finished alone in second. Lin shot 68 and finished tied for third with third-round leader Amy Yang, who had a 69.

