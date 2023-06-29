AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:01 a.m. EDT

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics. It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season — but none since until Germán finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this year. Coming off a pair of terrible starts, Germán struck out nine against the A’s, who have the worst record in the majors. The 30-year-old right-hander had never before thrown a complete game in the big leagues. He was winless in six previous outings against Oakland.

Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have selected Connor Bedard with the first pick in the NHL draft. The move should kick-start a hopeful new era for Chicago. Bedard is a highly skilled offensive forward who’s drawn comparisons to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Bedard is the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history. Chicago took Patrick Kane first in 2007 and he helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cup championships. Anaheim selected Sweden forward Leo Carlsson second, followed Columbus picking Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli. Russian forward Matvei Michkov had to wait until the seventh selection to be drafted by Philadelphia.

The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games. He presides over a rapidly growing workforce whose preparations were progressing largely smoothly before financial crime investigators raided their headquarters last week. In an interview with The Associated Press, Estanguet insists that the two French police probes into Olympic-related contracts bear no comparison with corruption and ethics scandals that have dogged the Olympic movement and its flagship money-spinning event for decades. He says senior colleagues who are subject to the investigations will not resign “for the moment.”

Gymnastics star Simone Biles returning to competition in August in first meet since 2020 Olympics

Simone Biles is back. The gymnastics superstar plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in early August. The meet will be Biles’ first since the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Biles made headlines at the 2020 Games when she removed herself from several events to focus on her mental health. She returned on the last day of the meet to earn bronze on the balance beam, her seventh career Olympic medal. Biles will be joined at the U.S. Classic by 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

Wembanyama’s height no longer a mystery: 7 feet, 3 1/2 inches is official, Spurs say

Victor Wembanyama’s official height is 7 feet, 3 1/2 inches. That’s according to the San Antonio Spurs, who got the actual measurement over the weekend. It ends months of speculation about how tall Wembanyama is. Some sites have listed him as tall as 7-foot-5. Also Wednesday, it was announced that Wembanyama’s NBA summer debut is expected to come in Las Vegas. The Spurs said the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft will be with the team at NBA Summer League that starts July 7. Wembanyama won’t accompany the Spurs when they travel later this week for the California Classic — the first of two summer league appearances for the club next month.

NFL finalizing discipline for several players linked to gambling violations, AP sources say

Two people familiar with the plan say the NFL is finalizing disciplinary action against more players for gambling violations, including Indianapolis Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers Sr. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because an official announcement won’t be made until later this week. Rodgers is the only identified player of the group, identifying himself in a Twitter post as the Colts player accused of gambling earlier this month. The identities of the other players are not yet known. A year-long suspension would be consistent with similar punishments handed down by the NFL.

Novak Djokovic’s bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts next week

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a fifth consecutive Wimbledon championship and eighth overall on Monday. He also will be attempting to claim an Open era-record 24th Grand Slam trophy over the coming two weeks. And there is also this in the offing: Djokovic is halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. Djokovic’s opponents will credit his success to various talents. Those include his serve returns, his two-handed backhand and his mental strength. Djokovic himself also will point to the self-belief he has. He credits his parents and two early coaches with helping build that.

Katie Ledecky keeps on rolling more than a decade after her 1st Olympic gold

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katie Ledecky will concede that a few things have changed over her long career at the top of swimming. Like those nagging aches and pains. Not that anyone else can tell. At 26, Ledecky already has sealed her legacy as one of the greatest freestyle swimmers the sport has ever witnessed yet she shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, she seems to be getting better. Ledecky started off the U.S. national championships with a dazzling performance in the 800-meter freestyle. She turned in her fastest time since setting the world record at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Mets owner Steve Cohen considering trade deadline selloff, but Showalter, Eppler safe through season

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets owner Steven Cohen is threatening his underperforming team with the prospect of a trade deadline selloff unless New York gets back into contention for a playoff berth. Cohen said manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler will keep their jobs no matter that through the end of the season, but the team is still pursuing a president of baseball operations. For this year, older players could be at risk of getting dealt. Cohen said he would be willing to cover their salaries in trades if it brought back better prospects. New York currently projects to a $360 million payroll and is on track for a record luxury tax of about $99 million.

Tennessee State ready to make history as the 1st HBCU to add ice hockey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State announced it will become the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey. The school plans to have a men’s team playing at the club level in 2024, with a goal of having Division I men’s and women’s teams eventually. The program has been created in partnership with the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players’ Association and the Nashville Predators. Since 2017, the NHL and its players’ union have sponsored feasibility studies for U.S. colleges and universities interested in exploring the addition of Division I men’s and women’s programs.

