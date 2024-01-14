AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:00 p.m. EST

Jordan Love and the Packers pull a wild-card stunner, beating Dak Prescott and the Cowboys 48-32

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Love threw for three touchdowns, Aaron Jones ran for three more and Darnell Savage returned an interception 64 yards for a score and the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys their first home loss since the 2022 opener in a 48-32 wild-card stunner. Romeo Doubs had a career-high 151 yards receiving a week after being hospitalized with a chest injury. The Packers won Love’s postseason debut after finishing the regular season 6-2 to grab the NFC’s final playoff spot. They will visit top-seeded San Francisco in the divisional round. Dak Prescott threw two interceptions before three mostly empty touchdown passes in another playoff flop for him and the No. 2 seed Cowboys.

With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — With snow falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour, a group of about 85 people tried to dig out the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday. The Bills’ playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to Monday because of a lake-effect storm that was expected to drop 1 to 3 feet of snow in the area. The Bills paid snow shovelers $20 an hour, but one person who participated, Logan Eschrich, says the work at Highmark Stadium was nearly impossible. The storm was expected to taper off Sunday night, allowing time to clear roads and prepare the stadium for the game.

Washington hires Arizona’s Jedd Fisch to be Huskies head coach, quickly replacing Kalen DeBoer

Washington hired Arizona’s Jedd Fisch to succeed Kalen DeBoer as the next coach of the Huskies on Sunday. A person familiar with the deal said that Fisch had agreed to a seven-year deal that will pay an average of $7.75 million annually. Less than a week after playing for the national championship, the Huskies moved quickly to fill the vacancy created when DeBoer left for Alabama. Washington athletic director Troy Dannen targeted Fisch quickly and flew to Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday to complete the deal, flying back to Seattle later in the day with the Huskies new head coach.

Jim Harbaugh set to meet with Chargers next week about their head coaching vacancy, AP source says

Jim Harbaugh is set to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers about their head coaching vacancy. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel moves. Word of Harbaugh’s plans comes one week after he led the University of Michigan to a national title. A person familiar with Harbaugh’s thinking tells The AP that Harbaugh is also considering staying at Michigan. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions.

J.J. McCarthy entering NFL draft, skipping senior season after leading Michigan to national title

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft after leading Michigan to a national championship. McCarthy made the announcement Sunday on social media, a day after being begged by fans to stay. The AP All-Big Ten quarterback completed 72.3% of his passes, ranking sixth. He was ninth in the nation in passing efficiency. McCarthy threw for 2,991 pass yards, ranking fourth in a single season at Michigan. He had 22 touchdown passes for the second straight season. He threw four interceptions, none over the last four games and was picked off only once after Week 3.

Defending champion Djokovic fends off first-timer Prizmic in 4 hours to advance in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion and 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic needed four hours to fend off first-timer Dino Prizmic in a first-round Australian Open result that few could have predicted. Earlier, fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev survived a tough five-setter against Thiago Seyboth Wild. Rublev says he was able to recover after almost giving up against the Brazilian player who upset Daniil Medvedev in the first round of last year’s French Open. Taylor Fritz also got taken the distance by Facundo Diaz Acosta before winning in 4 hours. Italy’s Davis Cup star Jannik Sinner comparatively breezed through in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena. The unprecedented first Sunday of the first 15-day Australian Open certainly produced its share of dramas.

Jahmir Young, Julian Reese lead Maryland to 76-67 win over No. 10 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 28 points and Julian Reese had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Maryland to a 76-67 victory over No. 10 Illinois. It was the 10th time this week a team ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll has lost. Maryland outscored Illinois 39-28 in the second half, taking the lead for good on a dunk by Reese with 15:32 to go that made it 47-46. The Terrapins, who were 8 1/2-point underdogs according to FanDuel Sportsbook, won a road Big Ten game for the first time this season. Marcus Domask had 26 points for Illinois

No. 9 USC hands second-ranked UCLA its first loss of the season 73-65 and Watkins scores 32 points

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 32 points and No. 9 Southern California defeated second-ranked UCLA 73-65. The Bruins lost for the first time this season, which eaves No. 1 South Carolina as the lone undefeated team. McKenzie Forbes added 18 points to help the Trojans end a nine-game skid against their crosstown rival. UCLA won 71-64 two weeks ago on its homecourt. Charisma Osborne led the Bruins with 25 points, all in the second half. UCLA got within four with 54 seconds left but the Trojans hung on in front of a sellout crowd at Galen Center.

No. 5 Colorado uses big run in 3rd to beat No. 8 Stanford 71-59, VanDerveer stays at 1,201 wins

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — No. 5 Colorado rode a strong third quarter to a 71-59 victory over eighth-ranked Stanford, keeping Tara VanDerveer a win away from tying Mike Krzyzewski as the winningest coach in college basketball history. The longtime Cardinal coach can match Krzyzewski’s all-time record of 1,202 wins Friday in a home game against Oregon. Jaylyn Sherrod and Quay Miller each added 13 as the Buffaloes (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) had five players score in double figures on their way to a ninth straight win. They also snapped a six-game slide against the Cardinal (15-2, 4-1). Kiki Iriafen had a big afternoon for Stanford with 19 points and 17 rebounds.

Pistons send Bagley and Livers to Wizards for Gallinari and Muscala

The Detroit Pistons have traded Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers to the Washington Wizards for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala. The Pistons also will send two future draft picks to Washington. The move will give Detroit in excess of $60 million in salary cap space for this coming summer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.