AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Reds’ 12-game winning streak ends as Braves prevail 7-6 in 8-homer slugfest

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds’ longest winning streak in 66 years was stopped at 12 games when Raisel Iglesias struck out Jonathan India for the final out as the Atlanta Braves prevailed 7-6 in an eight-homer slugfest. Each team homered four times. Matt Olson hit the 200th of his big league career and Travis d’Arnaud and Ozzie Albies also went deep off Graham Ashcraft. Marcell Ozuna homered against Alex Young. Cincinnati’s Matt McLain and Spencer Steer hit two-run homers, and Jake Fraley and Will Benson hit ninth-inning drives off Iglesias.

Happ homers twice, Steele pitches Cubs over Cardinals 9-1 in MLB’s return to London

LONDON (AP) — Ian Happ hit two solo home runs, Justin Steele struck out eight and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 in Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed return to the British capital. Happ led off the second inning with a drive to straightaway center and put another Adam Wainwright pitch over the right-field fence in the third as the Cubs won their fourth straight game. Chicago used a series of two-out hits to pile up runs against Wainwright, who was pulled after back-to-back doubles in the fourth. The Cardinals starter allowed 11 hits.

The welcomes for Wembanyama continue in San Antonio as the focus shifts to what’s next

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The first dinner that Victor Wembanyama had in his new home city was filled with San Antonio royalty. Gregg Popovich was there, of course. So were Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Sean Elliott. NBA champions, all of them. Wembanyama now starts his quest to join their club. The process of getting him ready for his first NBA season will start quickly. There are summer league practices starting in the next few days and his first game in a Spurs uniform, albeit just the summer kind, coming in early July at either Sacramento or Las Vegas.

Matos hits first career HR to lift Giants past Diamondbacks 7-6 for 12th win in 13 games

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luis Matos hit his first career home run, a go-ahead two-run drive in the sixth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 for their 12th win in 13 games. Joc Pederson and Blake Sabol added two hits each as San Francisco won its second straight against Arizona to pull 1½ games back in the NL West. Christian Walker extended his hitting streak to nine games with a three hits and three RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte added his 13th home run and two RBIs. Arizona is the only team in the majors to avoid getting shut out this season.

Bradley leads the Travelers with a 54-hole scoring record, Fowler shoots a career-best 60

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Keegan Bradley shot a 6-under 64 on Saturday to break the tournament 54-hole scoring record at 21 under in the Travelers Championship, while Rickie Fowler had the second 60 of the week at TPC River Highlands. The previous three-round mark was 18 under, set by Brendan Todd on an empty course during the height of the pandemic in 2020. The four-round tournament record is 22 under, set by Kenny Perry in 2009. Bradley missed a 20-foot putt on 18 that would have tied the PGA Tour’s 54-hole mark of 188 set by Steve Stricker in the 2010 John Deere Classic and matched by Justin Thomas in the 2017 Sony Open. Fowler just missed the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

Maguire retains 1-shot lead in Women’s PGA Championship with Jenny Shin second

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Leona Maguire birdied the final hole for her eighth straight round in the 60s and took a one-shot lead over fast-closing Jenny Shin heading into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol. Maguire, the halfway leader who is looking for her second straight win and first major title, had a two-putt birdie to finish a 2-under 69. She has a 54-hole total of 7 under. Shin matched the best round of the tournament with a bogey-free 66. Shin has not won on the LPGA Tour since 2016. Stephanie Meadow of Northern Ireland was alone in third place at 208.

Assault charge dropped against Raiders’ Davante Adams for shoving photographer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams has been dismissed. Adams was charged after shoving a photographer to the ground while walking off the field. The Kansas City Star reports the charge was dropped June 5. Adams’ lawyer declined to comment. Kansas City police say the photographer suffered whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. Adams apologized in his postgame media comments and later on Twitter. The photographer said in an ongoing lawsuit against Adams, the Raiders and the Chiefs that he was targeted online and feared for his safety after the incident.

Elliott views pressure to make NASCAR playoffs as opportunity

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott prefers to view a very challenging season as opportunity, not pressure. The 2022 Cup Series champ who won last year’s regular season title sits 27th in the points standings as NASCAR returns from the lone break in the 38-race season. Elliott has started only nine of 16 races because of a broken leg and one suspension. The Cup Series’ most popular driver five years running now has to work to qualify for the playoffs. Elliott says he wants to have fun and embrace the challenge. All of NASCAR should be rested for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night.

Aaron Judge says toe ligament is torn and he’s not ready for baseball activities

NEW YORK (AP) — Two days after the New York Yankees said Aaron Judge possibly could start baseball activities this weekend, the slugger said he has a torn ligament in his right big toe and is not quite ready. Judge was hurt June 3 when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch on J.D. Martinez. The injury, unusual for a baseball player, makes it hard for Judge to predict his progress. Judge did rehab work in a pool on Wednesday and was hoping to progress to throwing and light hitting.

NFL owners plan to meet July 20 and potentially vote to approve the Commanders sale, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that NFL owners are set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders. Three-quarters of the league’s 32 owners are needed to finalize the deal between Dan Snyder and his family and a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris. Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is also among those involved in the incoming ownership group. The deal is for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion.

