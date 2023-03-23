AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:00 a.m. EDT

Mavs owner Cuban plans protest over free bucket for Warriors

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he plans to protest a two-point loss to Golden State after a confusing sequence led to an uncontested basket for the Warriors. Kevon Looney had an easy dunk on an inbounds play with the Mavericks lined up on their offensive end after a timeout late in the third quarter of Golden State’s 127-125 victory. The Mavericks thought they had the ball after official Andy Nagy pointed in Golden State’s direction for possession but then quickly pointed to the Dallas bench to indicate a timeout. Cuban says it was the “Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA.”

March Madness: Sweet 16 begins from NYC to Las Vegas

The NCAA Tournament has reached Sweet 16 weekend in the battle for the national championship in men’s basketball. Top seeds Purdue and defending champion Kansas did not make it. This weekend will see games in New York City, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky. The Final Four is in Houston. The semifinals are on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.

March Madness: Sweet 16 arrives with a twist: 2 sites, not 4

The battle for the national championship in women’s basketball is on. Sweet 16 weekend has arrived with a twist this year: There are two regional sites instead of four: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle each will host eight teams. The Final Four is in Dallas on March 31 and the championship game is two days later on April 2.

Morant scores 17 off bench in return to Grizzlies’ lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant was welcomed back Wednesday night with a standing ovation and cheers throughout the arena in his first action after missing nine games — eight because of an NBA suspension. Morant, who was not in the starting lineup against the Houston Rockets, entered the game after a timeout with 3:05 left in the first quarter, replacing starter Tyus Jones. The cheers began building as Morant rose from the bench and made his way to the scorer’s table, adjusting the specially fit mask from a previous nasal fracture. The standing ovation and the cheers reached their peak even before Morant was announced as entering the game.

Clippers’ George has knee sprain, reevaluated in 2-3 weeks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers say Paul George has a sprained right knee and will be reevaluated in two to three weeks. The All-Star guard was hurt in a 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 38-35 record. They end the regular season on April 9 at Phoenix, a team they could meet in the postseason. Last season, the Clippers played without Kawhi Leonard while he recovered from a partial tear of his right ACL. They lost in the play-in tournament.

Women hope Sweet 16 next step to own March Madness TV deal

Women’s college basketball believes it has the makings for a hit reality TV show. Those engaged in the sport hope to give network execs another glimpse this weekend of why they need to ante up during March Madness. The TV contract is up next summer and the NCAA is expected to decide by the fall if the women’s tournament will become a separate entity or continue to be bundled with all the other championships excluding men’s basketball and football. With many of the metrics heading in a positive direction, the amount of money the NCAA could get for television or streaming rights could easily offset the financial losses the tournament has every year and make it profitable.

Sixers star Joel Embiid exits with mild right calf tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid left the team’s 116-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls with mild right calf tightness. Embiid, one of the front-runners for the NBA MVP award, finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in just over 16 minutes of playing time. The 7-foot center says it was a precautionary move. Philadelphia visits Golden State on Friday night for its next game. Embiid says he likely will be able to play against the Warriors, but isn’t exactly sure how the injury would react.

Ethics agency to better protect gymnasts for LA Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation was created in 2019 to help protect athletes after the American sexual abuse scandal and it has now published its strategy to set new safeguarding standards with a view to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The “Gymnasts 2028” plan sets goals to better protect athletes from harassment and abuse, investigate complaints, prosecute disciplinary cases and monitor national federations. Alex McLin is the independent foundation’s director. He says the GEF wants “to really put gymnasts at the center of our thinking throughout everything we do.” A generation of leaders have left USA Gymnastics since U.S. team doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse of hundreds of athletes emerged in 2016.

World Baseball Classic keeps growing despite injury risks

MIAMI (AP) — This year’s World Baseball Classic left lasting memories, 47 games over two weeks that restored Japan’s supremacy and reinforced Shohei Ohtani’s unmatched ability while expanding the sport’s global footprint. While not a global fixation like soccer’s World Cup, the event has grown though its five editions since launching in 2006. Memories include Ohtani’s strikeout of Mike Trout in Japan’s championship victory, Trea Turner’s go-ahead, eighth-inning grand slam against Venezuela, Japan’s walk-off semifinal win and Mexico’s comeback from a four-run deficit against Puerto Rico. Those ended up overshadowing injuries to star players Edwin Díaz and Jose Altuve. Attendance of 1,306,414 was the tournament’s highest, 20% over the 1,086,720 for 40 games in 2017.

Princeton’s journey becomes face of March Madness’ COVID era

Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan spent three college seasons fighting through one disappointment after another. Reaching the Sweet 16 made it all worthwhile. Three years after the NCAA Tournament was canceled and two years after it was played in the Indianapolis “bubble,” the lessons and ramifications of those two years still resonate around the college basketball world. Whether it was Princeton’s cancelled season, San Diego State’s missed opportunity in 2020 or Creighton’s lonely Sweet 16 run in 2021, all three schools are back now to rewrite the script.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.