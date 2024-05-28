AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:59 p.m. EDT

Big changes for the NCAA likely to upend scholarship limits and roster sizes across college sports

Scholarships are not going away in college athletics. But how many there are and which sports they will apply to in coming years are among the many questions stemming from a mammoth antitrust settlement and athlete revenue-sharing plan proposed by the NCAA and its five largest conferences. Nearly $2.8 billion in damages over 10 years must come from somewhere. Schools are scrambling to find out how much more money will be necessary to compensate athletes in sports like baseball and softball, many who previously only got a fragment of what their classmates who play football or basketball received.

After completing first quest by reaching NBA Finals, Celtics can begin thinking about championship

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Boston Celtics completed one quest Monday night by making it back to the NBA Finals. Now comes the No. 1 goal they’ve been pursuing for more than a decade — bringing home the franchise’s 18th league championship. Despite playing for six conference titles in eight seasons, this is only the second time Boston has advanced to The Finals during that span. And since winning their first NBA crown in 1957, the Celtics’ current 16-year drought between titles is the second-longest in franchise history. This time, the team that finished the regular season with the league’s best record, that has won seven straight playoff games, all six road games in the postseason and all three close-out games, seems poised to — finally — win another ring.

Stewart-Haas Racing to close NASCAR teams at end of 2024 season, says time to ‘pass the torch’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stewart-Haas Racing will close its NASCAR teams at the end of the 2024 season. The announcement comes after nearly a year of rumors that the four-car Cup Series team was looking to sell its charters and either scale back or exit the series completely. Gene Haas founded the team in 2002 and landed Stewart as a co-owner ahead of the 2009 season. Stewart in his debut season gave the team its first Cup Series victory and its first Cup title in 2011. Kevin Harvick added a second championship in 2014. The move also affects a two-car Xfinity Series team.

Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a 25th Grand Slam title with a first-round French Open win

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic has won his first-round match at the French Open by beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4. Tuesday’s victory began Djokovic’s bid to become the first player in tennis history to claim 25 Grand Slam singles trophies. He has won three of his 24 so far at Roland Garros. He will need to make it back to the final if he wants to retain his No. 1 ranking. Djokovic has not reached a final at any tournament this year and his record is just 15-6 overall. Other winners on Tuesday included two-time runner-up Casper Ruud and past major champions Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

Josh Gibson becomes MLB career and season batting leader as Negro Leagues statistics incorporated

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Gibson became Major League Baseball’s career leader with a .372 batting average, surpassing Ty Cobb’s .367, when records of the Negro Leagues for more than 2,300 players were incorporated after a three-year research project. Gibson’s .466 average for the 1943 Homestead Grays became the season standard, followed by Charlie “Chino” Smith’s .451 for the 1929 New York Lincoln Giants. They overtook the .440 by Hugh Duffy for the National League’s Boston team in 1894. Gibson also became the career leader in slugging percentage at .718 and OPS at 1.177, moving ahead of Babe Ruth in each statistic.

Mavs’ Lively out with sprained neck as Kleber returns from shoulder injury against Wolves

DALLAS (AP) — Mavericks center Dereck Lively II is out for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against Minnesota with a sprained neck, but the Dallas frontcourt will get a boost with the return of Maxi Kleber from a separated shoulder. Lively was injured in Dallas’ 116-107 Game 3 victory when Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves accidentally kneed the rookie in the back of the head. Dallas took a 3-0 lead into Game 4. The 6-foot-10 Kleber hasn’t played since falling on his left shoulder on a drive in the deciding Game 6 in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jessica Campbell could be candidate as an assistant in Seattle, new Kraken coach Dan Bylsma says

SEATTLE (AP) — New Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said current Coachella Valley assistant coach Jessica Campbell could be a candidate for a similar position with the NHL club. Bylsma has been the head coach at Coachella Valley for the past two seasons with Campbell as one of his assistants. Bylsma said Campbell and fellow Coachella Valley assistant Stu Bickell will be among a group in consideration for a role with the Kraken. Campbell became the first female full-time assistant coach in the AHL when she was hired by the team before the start of its first season. There has not been a female full-time assistant on the bench at the NHL level.

WNBA teams start Commissioner’s Cup play this week with new in-season tourney format

The WNBA annual Commissioner’s Cup gets underway this week using a new format for the in-season tournament. The league tweaked the tourney format this year with teams playing five games against conference opponents over a two-week period. In the past, teams would play a home and home set against each team in their conference. The championship game will be played on June 25 at the home of the team with the best overall record in tournament play. Connecticut moved into the top spot in this week’s AP WNBA power poll, jumping past Las Vegas and New York. The Sun are the only undefeated team in the league. The Aces fell one place to second while the Liberty dropped to fourth.

Analysis: Korda is head and shoulders over her peers. She hopes winning is enough to help golf grow

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Nelly Korda laughs at memories of how tall she felt during her appearance at the Met Gala. She’s also head and shoulders above her peers in women’s golf. Korda has single-handedly brought attention to the LPGA Tour with her five-tournament winning streak. She already has six wins this year before June. And now she has a big stage at a big event. Women’s golf still isn’t getting much attention during a surge in other sports. Korda takes on a tough U.S. Women’s Open test at Lancaster Country Club. She feels her responsibility to the sport is winning and being true to herself.

Lexi Thompson, a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour, is retiring from full-time golf at 29

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Lexi Thompson is retiring from full-time competition at age 29. Thompson announced her decision Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Women’s Open. She is playing the Women’s Open for the 18th time despite still being in her 20s. Thompson is known for her prodigious length off the tee and also her misfortune in majors. She has won 15 times on the LPGA Tour but has only one major title at the Kraft Nabisco Championship. She set records for youngest to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open at age 12 and youngest LPGA winner at age 16. Both records have since been broken.

