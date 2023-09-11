AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:59 a.m. EDT

Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won the U.S. Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia whose triumph Sunday makes him the oldest man to win the U.S. Open in the professional era. He also moved one major singles title in front of Serena Williams to become the first player to win 24 entirely as a pro. Only Margaret Court also collected a total of 24, but 13 of those came before professionals were admitted to the Slam events. Medvedev had beaten Djokovic in the 2021 U.S. Open final, and Djokovic was unable to travel to New York last year because he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cowboys rip error-prone Giants 40-0 for worst shutout loss in the series between NFC East rivals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Noah Igbinoghene returned a blocked field goal 58 yards for a touchdown on the opening series, DaRon Bland scored on a pick 6 later in the first quarter and the Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the New York Giants again, posting a season-opening 40-0 victory. It was the Cowboys’ largest shutout win. Tony Pollard scored on two short touchdown runs and Dallas forced three turnovers and sacked Daniel Jones seven times in shutting down New York’s supposedly improved offense and beating the Giants for the fifth straight time and 12th in 13th meetings. The shutout was the largest between the teams.

With Rubiales finally out, Spanish soccer ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind

Spanish soccer is ready to move forward three weeks after its women’s team won the Women’s World Cup but had its celebrations marred by a kiss that ignited a crisis. Luis Rubiales resigned late Sunday following weeks of relentless pressure after the Spanish soccer federation president kissed a player on the lips without her consent during the trophy ceremony in Australia last month. The decision was expected to help Spanish soccer start overcoming one of its most embarrassing chapters. It should also clear the way for Spain to get back on track with its bid to host the men’s World Cup in 2030 along with Portugal, Morocco and possibly Ukraine.

AP Top 25: Texas jumps to No. 4 after beating ‘Bama; Pac-12 sets conference high with 8 ranked teams

Texas jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll after beating Alabama and the Pac-12 became just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25. Georgia received 55 first-place votes to remain the clear No. 1. Michigan is No. 2, with two-first place votes. No. 3 Florida State received three first-place votes and moved up a spot. Texas got two-first place votes. The Longhorns are in the top five for the first time since starting the 2010 season at No. 5 while Alabama dropped to No. 10.

Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor

Michigan State has suspended football coach Mel Tucker after allegations became public that he sexually harassed an activist and rape survivor during a phone call last year. The university’s president and athletic director announced the suspension pending the results of an outside investigation into the allegations. The school hired a Title IX attorney to investigate Brenda Tracy’s complaint and the investigation concluded on July 25. A hearing is scheduled for the week of Oct. 5 determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as the team’s interim coach and former coach Mark Dantonio was named associate head coach while Tucker awaits his fate.

Analysis: US Open champ Coco Gauff wants to get better and win more major titles. Don’t doubt her

NEW YORK (AP) — Now that Coco Gauff is a Grand Slam champion, she’s ready for stardom. She’s also eager for more. The 19-year-old from Florida said in an interview with the AP after winning the U.S. Open that she wants to experience that feeling again. So she plans to devote herself to improving as a player in order to keep collecting major championships. She says she knows she can perform better than she did while beating Aryna Sabalebka in Saturday’s final. Gauff won’t give a number of Grand Slam titles she wants to earn, instead defining it this way: “As many as I can.” Anyone who would doubt Gauff clearly has not been paying attention.

No. 4 Texas Longhorns try to stay grounded even as hype level soars after beating Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The hype is coming for the Texas Longhorns like it hasn’t in years. That’s what happens when you knock off Alabama on the road and get your first win over a top-five team in 15 years. The Longhorns, who vaulted seven spots to No. 4 in the AP poll following that 34-24 win, seem determined not to get swept up in it. It’s still early September, after all. Alabama fell from third to 10th. As wide receiver Xavier Worthy said, “We’re on to Wyoming.” That’s the next, much less-hyped matchup.

Aaron Rodgers gets ‘butterflies,’ too. How does the Jets QB handle the pressure of the spotlight?

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he had butterflies before his preseason debut with his new team a few weeks ago. And they’ll be back Monday night when the Jets open the regular season against the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills in front of a home crowd at MetLife Stadium with a primetime audience watching. Even the game’s greatest players have moments when they need to get their emotions in check. Rodgers has learned how to handle pressure during his long NFL career spent largely in the spotlight.

Aces clinch top seed in postseason, Liberty finish second

NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will have homecourt advantage throughout the WNBA playoffs — a place they only lost once this season. The defending champions wrapped up the top seed in the postseason before they even stepped on the court Sunday by virtue of New York’s last-second loss to Washington. Las Vegas will open up the best-of-three first round series Wednesday night against eighth-seeded Chicago, which enters the postseason for a fifth straight year. The other half of Las Vegas’ bracket features fourth-seeded Dallas against No. 5 Atlanta. The Lynx will play at Connecticut on Wednesday night also to open up that series. The second-seeded Liberty play Washington on Friday night.

Reddick takes advantage of late caution, holes of car owner Hamlin to win at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Tyler Reddick took advantage of a late caution and fresh tires to rocket past six others in a two-lap sprint to win at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. He also punched his ticket to the next round of the playoffs with the NASCAR Cup Series win. Reddick’s car owner, Denny Hamlin, got a poor jump when the green flag dropped and was unable to chase Reddick down and finished second. Erik Jones held on for third and Kyle Larson, who won at Darlington last week, marched through the field in the closing laps to finish fourth. The playoff cut-off for the round of 12 happens next weekend at Bristol.

