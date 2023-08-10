AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:58 p.m. EDT

Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters

Renowned gambler Billy Walters writes in his book that Phil Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion in the last 30 years. Walters’ book is due out on Aug. 22. The Fire Pit Collective obtained the excerpt and its stunning allegations. They include Walters telling of a conversation in which Mickelson wanted him to bet $400,000 for him on the Americans winning the 2012 Ryder Cup. Mickelson played on that team. Walters says he talked him out of it. Mickelson said in a statement Thursday that he never bet on the Ryder Cup. Walters was sentenced to five years in prison for an insider trading case that involved Mickelson as a relief defendant.

Bieniemy brings a vocal, winning approach to his new job as Commanders offensive coordinator

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Eric Bieniemy is bringing a vocal approach and two Super Bowl rings to his new job as Washington Commanders offensive coordinator. It’s a chance for the longtime Kansas City assistant to get out from under the shadows cast by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes and prove he should be a head coach in the NFL. His arrival apparently ruffled some feathers among Commanders players who went to coach Ron Rivera to ask about Bieniemy’s intense style on the practice field. But it’s that intensity that former players believe made them better and the Chiefs champions. Washington will take that if it means a return to the playoffs.

Titans’ Terrell Williams hopes NFL follows Vrabel’s lead with preseason head coaching chance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terrell Williams’ stint as the Tennessee Titans’ acting head coach is more than just for their preseason opener Saturday in Chicago. Coach Mike Vrabel is turning the Titans over to his assistant head coach and defensive line assistant for a 48-hour period running from Thursday through postgame Saturday afternoon for a simple reason. The best way to learn how to be an NFL head coach is by doing rather than watching. Williams said Thursday he hopes this sets a new standard for the whole league. He also believes Vrabel and the Titans deserve lots of credit for this move.

Pedaling beats polarization in a huge, cross-Iowa bike ride

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — American politics are tense and polarized, and the Iowa caucuses are just six months away. But you wouldn’t have known that from the week-long RAGBRAI bike ride across Iowa this summer. About 50,000 riders took part in the 500-mile journey. And they mostly put politics and other divisions aside in pursuit of a common aim. That would be getting over the finish line. Many said it was a welcome change. Riders stopped to help each other. People in towns cheered them on and passed out water. One rider said the event showed that people from all different backgrounds who share a common interest can still get along.

Even with due diligence, AP Top 25 voters know preseason ballot is an educated-guessing game

It’s not easy picking a preseason Top 25. Take it from voters in The Associated Press poll. The 62 writers and broadcasters judge teams’ bodies of work in the regular season. Preseason voting is a guessing game. Voters interviewed said some of the biggest factors they consider are whether a team has a returning quarterback, how many other starters are back, transfer portal additions and subtractions and the way a team finished the previous season. This year’s preseason poll will be released Monday at noon Eastern.

Collin Morikawa has roots in Lahaina. He’s pledging $1,000 per birdie for Hawaii fires relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Collin Morikawa is pledging $1,000 for every birdie he makes the next three PGA Tour events to help with relief for the deadly fires in Hawaii. For him, it’s personal. Morikawa’s grandparents were born in Lahaina and owned a restaurant there. Lahaina is a historic town on Maui and a popular tourist destination. It was the hardest hit by fires that have claimed at least 36 lives and destroyed fabled Front Street. Morikawa made six birdies Thursday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He’s hopeful others will pitch in and make pledges to raise as much money as possible.

Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Spieth kept a clean card and clean pants in the rain-soaked opener to the PGA Tour postseason. Spieth chipped in for eagle on his way to a 63 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That gives him a one-shot lead over Tom Kim, who did what he could to stay clean. Kim rolled up his pants to make it look as though he were wearing capris. He already had one muddy day at the PGA Championship and didn’t want a repeat. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler each had 67. Top-seeded Jon Rahm shot 73.

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the US Open. He missed all 4 Grand Slam tournaments in 2023

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the U.S. Open. That means he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments this year. He reached his first major final at Wimbledon in 2022 and the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open. But the 28-year-old from Australia has participated in just one official match all of this season — a loss in June in Stuttgart, Germany. Soon after that he withdrew from Wimbledon because of an injured wrist. He also missed the Australian Open in January and the French Open in May. The U.S. Open begins on Aug. 28 in New York. Jan-Lennard Struff also pulled out on Thursday.

Japan tries to stake its claim as favorite at Women’s World Cup when quarterfinals begin

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Japan has hardly been tested in this Women’s World Cup and rolled with a perfect 4-0 record into the quarterfinals. A win over Sweden at this stage would show the Nadeshiko are very much a true contender. But Friday’s opening day of the quarterfinals also gives Netherlands an opportunity to take control of a wide-open World Cup. The Dutch were runners-up to the United States four years ago, and the Americans beat them in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. is already out of contention and so Netherlands has a major obstacle out of its way. First up comes a match against Spain, which has never before advanced into the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Bruce Bochy returning to Giants’ ballpark and what is likely to be a loving reception

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bruce Bochy returns to San Francisco’s Oracle Park this weekend as manager of the Texas Rangers ready to face his former Giants in an interleague series. It will be Bochy’s first time back in another uniform since managing San Francisco for 13 years and winning three World Series championships in 2010, ‘12 and ’14, and he’s sure to receive a rousing ovation. He plans to thank as many people as he can during the visit.

