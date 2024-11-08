AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:57 a.m. EST

Jackson leads rally, and Ravens stop 2-point attempt to hold off Bengals 35-34

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, and Baltimore stopped Cincinnati on a 2-point conversion with 38 seconds remaining to hold off the Bengals 35-34. The Ravens rallied from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit, overcoming a huge game from Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He finished with 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns, including a 5-yarder in the final minute to bring the Bengals within one. Cincinnati decided to go for 2 and the lead, and Joe Burrow’s pass for Tanner Hudson sailed high.

Bengals fritter away another big lead in a second frustrating loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Another tight game, another loss for the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a frustrating pattern that has put the struggling team in danger of missing the playoffs despite the outstanding play of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. For the second time in two games against the division rival Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals blew a big lead Thursday night and lost 35-34. Cincinnati was on the cusp of reaching .500 following an 0-3 start, but those hopes vanished as quickly as its 14-point lead in the third quarter. In their previous game against Baltimore last month, the Bengals (4-6) frittered away a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before losing 41-38 in overtime.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has a hamstring tear and surgery is an option, AP source says

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Dak Prescott’s injured hamstring is partially torn away from the bone and surgery for the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is possible. The injury is known as a partial avulsion and is likely to lead to an absence longer than the minimum of four games that would be required by putting Prescott on injured reserve. Former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith missed 13 games two years after sustaining what is called a full avulsion in training camp. The complete tear of the hamstring off the bone requires surgery.

Christian McCaffrey expected to make season debut for 49ers this week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has looked good in his first week back at practice after being sidelined by Achilles tendinitis and is on track to make his season debut Sunday against Tampa Bay. McCaffrey returned to practice on Monday and has made it through three days of work on the field without any setbacks. That led coach Kyle Shanahan to say he expects his star back to play. McCaffrey has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis since early August.

Money in NCAA sports has changed life for a few. For many athletes, college degree remains the prize

PHOENIX (AP) — Money from name, image and likeness deals has changed what it means to be an NCAA athlete for some college players. But outside the highest-profile athletes, who now can earn millions of dollars while still in school, a college degree remains the ultimate prize for many players. Where academics rates as a priority varies with each individual. But several Division I athletes say the money available to them through NIL remains a small consideration compared with earning a degree and competing in the sports they love.

Attackers assaulted Israeli fans after a soccer match in Amsterdam, leaving 5 people hospitalized

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch authorities say attackers assaulted Israeli fans overnight after a soccer match in Amsterdam, leaving five people hospitalized. Dozens were arrested. It was not clear how the violence began. Dutch and Israeli leaders denounced the attacks as antisemitic. Video showed Israeli fans chanting anti-Arab slogans in the streets before the game. The city’s acting police chief told a news conference Friday that the fans were “willfully attacked.” He said people on scooters staged “hit-and-run” attacks, making it difficult for police to track them down.

So much for parity as 9 NFL teams have 2 wins through 9 weeks: Analysis

Nine NFL teams have nearly no chance nine weeks into the season. The Patriots, Raiders, Jaguars, Browns, Giants, Saints and Panthers are 2-7. The Dolphins and Titans are 2-6. On the opposite side, 11 teams have at least six wins. So much for parity. The league’s goal has always been to have every team stay in contention for as long as possible. But 28.1% of the teams or more than one-quarter of the league will likely spend the second half battling for draft positioning.

Bronny James is assigned to the Lakers’ G League affiliate ahead of its season opener

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bronny James has been assigned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate. That puts him on the roster in time for the South Bay Lakers’ season opener this weekend. The 20-year-old son of LeBron James has played in three games for the Lakers, scoring four points in 13 combined minutes of action. LeBron and Bronny made NBA history on Oct. 22 when they became the first father and son to play together during the Lakers’ season-opening win over Minnesota. Bronny then scored his first NBA basket for the Lakers in Cleveland on Oct. 30.

NASCAR’s championship weekend shrouded in off-track drama from lawsuit to alleged race manipulation

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR heads into its championship weekend locked into a federal antitrust lawsuit with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Its officiating has been under months-long scrutiny, and this week it issued a wave of hefty fines for alleged race manipulation in the final playoff qualifier. Other than that? Three champions will be crowned starting Friday at Phoenix Raceway. But those national series races have become a sideshow to the off-track drama that has engulfed NASCAR the last several months. Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick will race for the championship Sunday.

Spurs unsure when Popovich will return after recent medical episode

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are unsure when, or if, Gregg Popovich will return as coach this season. Popovich suffered an undisclosed medical episode last Saturday about 2 1/2 hours prior to the Spurs’ home game against Minnesota. Popovich has missed three games since, including Thursday’s home game against Portland. When asked if there was any clarity about Popovich returning this season, San Antonio acting head coach Mitch Johnson could not provide an answer.

