AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:55 p.m. EDT

Spectator tumbles over railing into bullpen in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A spectator fell over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen in the top of the first inning of Boston’s game against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The fan was taken to the trauma center at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, according to medical personnel on the scene. He tumbled one level from an open concourse into the Boston bullpen in right-center field. Security personnel immediately cleared fans from the railing in Ashburn Alley, which sits close to the visiting bullpen, as medical personnel attended to the fan. The spectator was strapped to a backboard and taken from the bullpen and field on a stretcher and a cart.

19 horses to tangle in wide-open 149th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten in the days leading up to Saturday’s race. What didn’t change is Forte is the early 3-1 favorite in a seemingly wide-open field of 19 horses. Four horses were scratched and three moved into the field. A crowd of about 150,000 is expected to jam Churchill Downs to wager and watch the 1 1/4-mile Derby. Todd Pletcher trains Forte, and two other horses. Brad Cox has a leading four entries, including early 8-1 third choice Angel of Empire. Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

Column: Stench of death hangs over the Kentucky Derby

AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry says the stench of death hangs over this year’s Kentucky Derby and its magnificent athletes. Four horses perished in the past week at Churchill Downs. That raises troubling questions about the sport of kings ahead of the 149th run for the roses. Newberry asks: If this can happen at the world’s most famous track, how safe can the sport be? And what is the interest in making changes to protect the horses?

Heat, Lakers head home, seek 2-1 leads over Knicks, Warriors

MIAMI (AP) — Miami and New York are wondering who will be able to play. Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers are wondering which team will land the next punch. A pair of Game 3s await as the NBA’s conference semifinals continue Saturday. The Knicks visit the Heat. The Warriors visit the Lakers. Both series are knotted at a game apiece. Both have followed the same script. The road team stole home-court advantage by winning Game 1. Those victories went to Miami and the Lakers. The home team then answered with wins in Game 2 to even the series.

Hatton in 3-way tie for lead at Wells Fargo; McIlroy falters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton shot a 6-under 65 to move into a share of the second-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship, while Rory McIlroy’s bid for a record fourth tournament title hit a major snag. Hatton played the final four holes at Quail Hollow in 4 under to reach 8-under 134, matching Nate Lashley and Wyndham Clark through 36 holes. Hatton and Lashley each have one PGA Tour victory, while Clark has zero. Among the players one shot back were Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott. Defending champion Max Homa was three back. McIlroy shot 73 to make the cut on the number.

No place like road: Visiting teams thriving in NHL playoffs

The road is the place to be so far in the NHL playoffs. Visiting teams have matched their best start in league history with 34 wins in the first 56 games. That .607 winning percentage is by far the highest of any playoff year since 1966, not counting 2020 when games were played at neutral sites with no fans. Theories on the road success range from better preparation and more depth to the amount of parity around the league. Home-ice advantage still has its benefits because of crowd noise and matchups.

Will gambling case at Alabama ripple across college sports?

Alabama fired its baseball coach in what appears to be the first gambling-related scandal in college sports since a Supreme Court decision paved the way for state to legalize wagering five years ago. The NCAA still prohibits athletes and athletic department employees from gambling. And college conferences and schools have been monitoring for improprieties even before legal wagering became widespread. Is this an ominous sign for college sports or an example of the benefits of regulation?

F1 drivers shrug off Red Bull dominance as Miami GP arrives

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Red Bull is undefeated so far this Formula One season. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been so strong through the first four races that rival drivers have openly wondered if any other team will win a race this year. F1 is in Florida for the Miami Grand Prix this weekend. The early Red Bull dominance has created the perception that F1 will have a snoozer of a season that will dull the growing American interest. F1 has two other races in the U.S. this season, in Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas.

Frankie Muniz of ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ out front in racing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Frankie Muniz has long been known for his starring role on the Fox sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.” But these days, the 37-year-old actor-turned race car driving is finding himself up front. Muniz is leading the ARCA Series, one of the lower rungs on the NASCAR feeder system, through the first three races in his first full season. His goal is to reach the Cup Series eventually, but he harbors no misconceptions about just how difficult it will be to climb that ladder. The next step in his crash course in stock car racing comes Saturday when the series races at Kansas Speedway.

Messi apologizes to PSG for unapproved Saudi Arabia trip

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has apologized to Paris Saint-Germain and his teammates for going to Saudi Arabia on an unauthorized trip that resulted in his suspension. Messi posted a short video on Instagram to ask for forgiveness and chalk up the controversy to a scheduling misunderstanding. The 35-year-old Messi says he thought the team had Monday off. Messi missed practice on Monday while he was on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia. A day later, the French club announced it suspended the World Cup winner. French media say the suspension is for two weeks. Messi will miss two of PSG’s remaining five games.

