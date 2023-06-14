AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:55 a.m. EDT

Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Golden Knights delivered their city a true Vegas-style party from dazzling passes to a Mark Stone hat trick to all-out goal celebrations. The Knights captured the young organization’s first Stanley Cup with a 9-3 romp Tuesday over the beaten up and exhausted Florida Panthers. Coach Bruce Cassidy started five of the original Vegas players known as the Misfits and put the sixth on the second shift. Cassidy sounded confident the day before the game that his team would play well, and it certainly did. Vegas blew open a one-goal game in the second period to lead 6-1.

Jonathan Marchessault earns playoff MVP honors for leading Vegas Golden Knights to Stanley Cup

Jonathan Marchessault has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP for leading the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup. Marchessault led the Golden Knights with 13 goals and was second with 25 points during their playoff run. This trip to the final ended on a winning note unlike the first one Vegas made with Marchessault five years ago during its inaugural season. Marchessault is one of six original Knights players left from the start of the expansion franchise in 2017.

Jack Eichel wins Stanley Cup with Vegas less than 2 years since neck surgery

Jack Eichel is a Stanley Cup champion with the Vegas Golden Knights less than two years removed from undergoing neck surgery that no NHL player had previously come back from. Eichel led all playoff scorers with 26 points and set up three goals in Vegas’ Cup-clinching victory. He was the Golden Knights’ best all around player throughout their playoff run. He lived up to the expectations that came with Vegas acquiring him in a blockbuster trade in 2021. Eichel then returned to top form after undergoing artificial disk replacement surgery.

Vegas Golden Knights win Stanley Cup thanks to depth and consistency

The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup thanks to a deep roster that could withstand injuries all season and sustain a long playoff run. Twenty different players registered a point on the way to the franchise’s first championship in its sixth season in the NHL. And success in the postseason beating Winnipeg, Edmonton, Dallas and then Florida in the final didn’t come out of nowhere. Vegas never lost more than four games all season in finishing atop the Western Conference. The Golden Knights followed that same recipe to the Cup.

Pro leagues balance profit, integrity risks in legal betting era

Images of players are being used in sportsbook advertisements. Sportsbook branding has prominent placement in stadiums and arenas, including some with on-site betting. Major League Baseball — long the most gambling-averse of the U.S. leagues — now permits its players to be ambassadors for gambling companies. It’s the backdrop for an era of legal sports betting in the U.S. that’s brought in huge revenues but also has some experts sounding cautionary notes.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recovering from medical issue, cedes day-to-day control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a medical situation. The tour did not offer details of the situation or how serious it was. The tour says two of Monahan’s top executives will be leading the day-to-day operations while he recovers. It caps a tumultuous week for the 53-year-old Monahan. It was last Tuesday when he stunned the golf world and his players by announcing a deal with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund for a business partnership. The wealth fund is what pays for LIV Golf, the rival the PGA Tour had been battling in court.

‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooks Koepka is at a major and feeling as good as ever. No issues with his health. His major trophy count is at five. Koepka isn’t the least bit bothered about the future of LIV Golf or anything else involving the PGA Tour partnership with the Saudi national wealth fund. He says he enjoys chaos because he’s able to focus clearly on what he’s trying to do. He was runner-up in the Masters. He won the PGA Championship. The next test is Los Angeles Country Club for the U.S. Open and his bid for another multiple major year.

Nuggets players of past take part in celebrating 1st NBA title in team history

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets’ NBA title of course meant so much to Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the rest of the cast. But they brought along a lot of other people for the ride. Nuggets greats like David Thompson, Dan Issel and Bobby Jones, who helped lead the team to its last finals appearance, in 1976, as members of the ABA. And former coaches like Larry Brown, Doug Moe and George Karl. This championship was for all the players who ever wore a rainbow uniform or any other version of a Nuggets jersey. The Nuggets’ 47th NBA season ended with confetti, a trophy and a parade Thursday through the streets of downtown.

A’s fans come out en masse for reverse boycott and tell owner John Fisher to sell

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Furious Oakland Athletics fans came en masse with a single message to owner John Fisher: “SELL.”Buddies Brian Guido and Scott Finney of Sacramento each took off early from work because there was no way they were going to miss the festivities a couple of hours away in Oakland.Thousands of frustrated, heartbroken A’s fans arrived early for tailgating and solidarity at the Oakland Coliseum to both celebrate their team and protest a planned relocation to Las Vegas. They called it a reverse boycott aimed at bringing as many people as possible to the ballpark, complete with bright green “SELL” T-shirts made by local company Oaklandish.

Mets reliever Drew Smith ejected from Subway Series game vs Yankees for illegal substance

NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Smith became the second New York Mets pitcher to get ejected this season for using an illegal foreign substance when he was tossed from their Subway Series opener against the Yankees at Citi Field. The reliever never even threw a pitch. He was checked by umpires as he entered the game in the top of the seventh inning with the Mets trailing 7-6 and never made it to the mound. Smith was stopped for a routine check as he reached the infield. Moments later, he was ejected by first base umpire Bill Miller, the crew chief. Max Scherzer, who started Tuesday night for the Mets, served a 10-game suspension after being ejected April 19 at Dodger Stadium for having an illegal sticky substance on his pitching hand.

