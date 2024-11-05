AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:54 p.m. EST

Oregon gets top billing in College Football Playoff’s opening rankings, Ohio St 2nd and Georgia 3rd

Undefeated Oregon got top billing in the first set of rankings on the road to college football’s new, 12-team playoff. A 13-member selection panel released its first top-25 list, and saw what most of the country has seen this year — that with a 9-0 record, five wins in the Big Ten by three touchdowns or more, and a key victory over Ohio State, coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks are the best in the country. Ohio State was ranked second, Georgia third and Miami fourth in the first of six weekly polls the committee will release.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has surgery to repair labrum tear in shoulder after World Series injury

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair a labrum tear in his left shoulder, following an injury the Los Angeles Dodgers star suffered during Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 26. The Dodgers say the Japanese two-way player is expected to be ready for spring training in February. Ohtani injured his nonthrowing shoulder while sliding into second base on a stolen base attempt, which resulted in a shoulder dislocation. He returned to play the next three games, helping the Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win the championship. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

NFL trade deadline: Commanders acquire Lattimore; Lions get Za’Darius Smith; Steelers add Williams

The NFC East-leading Washington Commanders made a move to help them stay in first place. The Detroit Lions got their edge rusher. The injury-plagued Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers added receivers. Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, the Commanders got four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the struggling Saints, three people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal. The NFC North-leading Lions kicked off deadline day by acquiring defensive end Za’Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns.

76ers’ Joel Embiid is suspended by the NBA for three games for shoving a newspaper columnist

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been suspended by the NBA for three games without pay for shoving a member of the media. Embiid’s suspension will begin with the next regular-season game for which he is eligible and able to play. The 2023 NBA MVP has yet to play this season because of what the 76ers call left knee management. Embiid shouted at and eventually shoved a newspaper columnist in a locker room altercation Saturday night. He took issue with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who mentioned the seven-time All-Star’s late brother and his son — both named Arthur — in columns questioning Embiid’s professionalism and effort not being in shape after playing in the Paris Olympics.

Real Madrid, Manchester City both humiliated in Champions League, Liverpool enjoys Alonso’s return

European heavyweights Real Madrid and Manchester City have both suffered big defeats in the Champions League. Defending champion Madrid was humbled 3-1 at home by AC Milan, while Erling Haaland missed a penalty and City squandered a fourth-minute lead as it lost 4-1 at Sporting Lisbon. It was Rúben Amorim’s last home game in charge of Sporting before he takes over as Manchester United coach. Luis Diaz scored a hat trick and Cody Gakpo grabbed another goal as Liverpool defeated German champion Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at Anfield, marring Xabi Alonso’s return to his old home.

Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott is likely headed to IR, but owner isn’t giving up on Cowboys’ season

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to miss at least four games with a move to injured reserve because of his strained hamstring. Jones also says he isn’t giving up on the season as the Cowboys trade for Carolina receiver Jonathan Mingo. Prescott sustained the injury in the second half of a 27-21 loss to Atlanta. The Cowboys play NFC East rival Philadelphia on Sunday. Cooper Rush will replace Prescott. Rush is 5-1 filling in for the franchise QB. Jones says “there’s no question that Dak’s injury is a setback. But we’ve seen Cooper do it.”

The Commanders acquire 4-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the Saints

The Washington Commanders acquired four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints just before the NFL trade deadline. Washington sent third-, fourth- and sixth-round picks to New Orleans and got a fifth back along with Lattimore. He becomes an instant upgrade for Washington’s secondary with the Commanders off to a surprising 7-2 start to the season. Trading Lattimore is the latest shakeup for the Saints after firing coach Dennis Allen following a seventh consecutive loss.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney challenged at poll when out to vote in election

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — It has been a rough few days for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. First, his Tigers fell at home to Louisville on Saturday night. Then, the longtime Tigers coach was challenged at his polling place when he went to vote on Tuesday. Swinney’s name is William and when he arrived, he was told that a William Swinney had already voted. Swinney explained the confusion was his eldest son, Will, had voted last week and locked the older Swinney out of the system. Officials had him fill out a paper ballot and told him there would be a hearing Friday.

NASCAR levies $600,000 in fines and suspends 9 team members for race manipulation ahead of finale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has issued $600,000 in fines and suspended nine team members from three different teams for alleged race manipulation at Martinsville Speedway. The penalties came down after a contentious final battle Sunday at the Virginia track in which Christopher Bell initially qualified for the championship final four, but his move to hit the wall and use it for momentum violated a banned safety rule and was disallowed. That gave the final spot in this week’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway to William Byron. NASCAR has since ruled that Chevrolet drivers Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon intentionally helped Byron during the race, and Bubba Wallace faked a flat tire to help Bell.

Penn State police investigate cellphone incident involving Jason Kelce and a fan

Penn State University police are investigating an altercation between retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and a fan over a cellphone that occurred before the weekend game between the Nittany Lions and Ohio State. The police department’s incident log includes an entry registered Saturday in which an “officer observed a visitor damaging personal property.” Video shared on social media showed Kelce throwing the phone of a fan who heckled him while Kelce walked near Beaver Stadium before the game. The report listed the potential offenses as criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Kelce later apologized for his behavior, saying he should not have greeted hate with hate.

