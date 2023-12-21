AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:54 a.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani is the AP Male Athlete of the Year for the 2nd time in 3 years

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been named The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year for the second time in three years. Before the two-way superstar signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this month, he put together another incredible season for Japan’s national team at the World Baseball Classic and for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers and in several other categories, and he had the lowest opponents’ batting average on the mound until his season ended early due to an elbow injury. The Dodgers still gave Ohtani the biggest contract in professional sports history.

Stroud remains in concussion protocol, could miss second straight game for Texans on Sunday

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and could miss a second straight game Sunday when Houston hosts Cleveland. Coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday that Stroud was doing better, but that he didn’t know when he’d be cleared to play. Stroud was injured Dec. 10 in a 30-6 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter.

EU’s top court: FIFA and UEFA defy competition law by blocking Super League

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court has ruled UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to competition law by blocking plans for the breakaway Super League. The case was heard last year at the Court of Justice after Super League failed at launch in April 2021. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin called the club leaders “snakes” and “liars.” The company formed by 12 rebel clubs is led by only Real Madrid and Barcelona and started legal action to protect its position. The Court of Justice was asked to rule on points of EU law by a Madrid tribunal. The court says, “The FIFA and UEFA rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful.”

France’s Macron says a security crisis could force rethink of Paris’ huge Olympic opening show

LE PECQ, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the giant opening ceremony extravaganza that Paris is planning to hold on the River Seine to launch next year’s Olympic Games could be moved if France is hit again in the run-up by extremist attacks. Macron’s comments in a television interview on Wednesday night were a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the deep layers of planning for the July 26 ceremony. Many details about the show remain shrouded in secrecy to preserve its hoped-for wow factor. The athletes will be paraded through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine. But Macron says plans could be revisited for security reasons if needed. He cited deadly extremist attacks that hit Paris in 2015 as an example.

Michigan receives notice of allegations from NCAA related to recruiting and impermissible coaching

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The NCAA sent Michigan a notice of allegations related to impermissible on- and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and coaching activities, potential violations that led to the school’s self-imposed three-game suspension of Jim Harbaugh to start the season. School spokesman Kurt Svoboda confirmed Wednesday that the notice was received this week. The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season for an unrelated matter, stemming from a sign-stealing scheme, that is still under investigation. Harbaugh will lead the Wolverines against Alabama in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs on Jan. 1.

Signing day: Georgia has top class after 5-star flip; Ohio State sigh of relief on No. 1 player

The early signing period in college football opened with just a little five-star drama. Georgia likely locked up a recruiting crown by flipping an in-state blue-chipper away from Florida State. The consensus No. 1 recruit in the country had Ohio State coach Ryan Day literally sighing with relief. And a five-star defensive lineman committed to Florida decided to delay making his decision official. That was the least of the bad news for the Gators.

Richmond scores 23, Davis adds 17 as Seton Hall stuns No. 5 UConn 75-60 in Big East opener

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kadary Richmond had 23 points and eight steals, Dre Davis added 17 points and Seton Hall used suffocating defense to stun No. 5 UConn 75-60 on Wednesday night for its biggest victory in three years. The win in the Big East Conference opener for both teams was the third straight for Seton Hall (8-4) and snapped a three-game winning streak for the Huskies (10-2). UConn previous loss was a 69-65 setback at No. 2 Kansas. The Huskies played the final 16:33 without starting center Donovan Clingan, who left after an apparent injury to his lower right leg. The sophomore had 14 points and seven rebounds. Tristen Newton had 16 points for UConn, which committed a season-high 17 turnovers.

Oregon State, Washington State eye affiliate membership in West Coast Conference, AP sources say

Oregon State and Washington State are working on a deal to become affiliate members of the West Coast Conference for basketball and other Olympic sports for two years. Sources tell The Associated Press a deal could be done as soon as this week. Oregon State and Washington State recently reached a football-scheduling agreement with the Mountain West for next season. Both are trying to plan their future after the collapse of the Pac-12, which will lose 10 schools to other leagues next summer.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers activated from IR as next step in rehab. He won’t play again until next season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was activated from the injured reserve list but the quarterback won’t play again this season for the New York Jets. Coach Robert Saleh said the move Wednesday is merely the next step in Rodgers’ rehabilitation from a torn left Achilles tendon. The Jets had until Wednesday to activate Rodgers or he would revert back to IR for the rest of the season. The four-time NFL MVP’s 21-day practice window began Nov. 29. Saleh said the Jets have flexibility, so they could add Rodgers to their 53-man active roster.

Florida State players and coaches are still hurting as they refocus on trying to stay unbeaten

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The heartache won’t go away for Florida State. The Seminoles returned to practice this week still reeling from the selection committee’s decision to leave the undefeated Atlantic Coast Conference champions out of the College Football Playoff. They settled for their first league title since 2014. Defensive back Jarrian Jones says “nobody can take that from us.” The CFP’s decision leaves Florida State regrouping as it deals with roster changes while preparing to play one-loss Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

