AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:53 a.m. EDT

Alonso’s night turns around with season-saving homer for Mets in 9th inning

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pete Alonso was having a rather disappointing evening in what could have been his final game for the New York Mets. Then everything changed with one swing of the bat. The slugger broke out of a prolonged slump by smashing a three-run homer off closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning to put the Mets ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the decisive third game of their NL Wild Card Series.

Cincinnati Reds hiring Terry Francona as manager, year after leaving Cleveland, AP source says.

Terry Francona has been hired to manage the Cincinnati Reds, returning to the major leagues a year after he stepped down in Cleveland because of health reasons. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move on condition of anonymity because the Reds had not announced the decision. Francona is replacing David Bell, who was fired by Cincinnati in the final days of his sixth season. Bell had a 409-456 record with the Reds. Francona, who turns 66 in April, played for Cincinnati in 1987. He hit .227 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 102 games.

Cousins throws for 509 yards, hits Hodge in OT to give Falcons 36-30 win over Bucs

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for a career-high 509 yards and four touchdowns, the last of them a 45-yard scoring pass to KhaDarel Hodge in overtime that gave the Atlanta Falcons an improbable 36-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a wild fourth quarter that featured a blocked field goal, a fumble and an interception, Cousins and the Falcons got the ball back at their own 20 with 1:14 remaining in regulation and no timeouts, trailing 30-27. Cousins completed five passes to push Atlanta to the Buccaneers 29, then hustled to the line to spike the ball with a single second on the clock. Younghoe Koo knocked it through from 52 yards to force overtime. The Falcons won the coin toss in overtime and scored.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark a near-unanimous choice as WNBA’s Rookie of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark has been named WNBA Rookie of the Year in a near-unanimous vote. A national panel of sportswriters and sportscasters gave the Indiana Fever guard 66 of 67 votes. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese received the other vote. Clark, the No. 1 overall pick from Iowa, averaged 19.2 points and a league-best 8.4 assists per game while helping the WNBA set attendance records and garner mainstream attention. She struggled a bit early in the season, but found her groove and was an All-Star starter. She led the Fever to the playoffs and a 20-20 record after a 1-8 start.

On Football: It’s early enough for coaches on the hot seat to cool criticism with a few wins

Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl with a backup quarterback and turned a perennial loser into a playoff winner in his first season. Now, oddsmakers say he’s the most likely NFL coach to get fired. Mike McCarthy also has a Super Bowl ring and has won 12 games each of the past three seasons. He has the second-highest odds to lose his job. Brian Daboll was AP Coach of the Year in 2022. Zac Taylor won an AFC title in 2021. Nick Sirianni won an NFC championship two years ago. They’re also on the hot seat right now one month into the season. That can change quickly. But in a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league, past success doesn’t matter.

Patrick Mahomes and Bobby Witt Jr. come from shared backgrounds. Both have KC teams chasing titles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Bobby Witt Jr. grew up as the sons of big league ballplayers. Both were excellent baseball players in their own right. Mahomes eventually stepped away from the game and embraced football, becoming the quarterback of the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Along the way, he became a part owner of the Royals, which Witt has helped turn from a 106-loss laughingstock into a team chasing a World Series title. He drove in both go-ahead runs in wins over the Orioles in the wild-card round, and he will lead the Royals against the Yankees in the AL Division Series beginning Saturday night in New York.

Landmark ruling from EU’s top court says some FIFA rules on transfers are contrary to the bloc’s law

The European Union’s top court said Friday that some FIFA rules on player transfers are contrary to European Union legislation relating to competition and freedom of movement. The court’s ruling came after former France international Lassana Diarra legally challenged FIFA rules following a dispute with a club dating back to a decade ago. Diarra had signed a four-year contract with Lokomotiv Moscow in 2013. The deal was terminated a year later after Diarra was unhappy with alleged pay cuts. Diarra claimed his search for a new club was hampered by FIFA rules stipulating that any new side would be jointly responsible with him for paying compensation to Lokomotiv.

The ‘Prime Effect’ is real at Colorado. How long will Deion Sanders stay is a lingering question

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The arrival of Deion Sanders has turned Colorado football into a national program, a place where NFL prospects mingle with celebrities and everyone feels the love. Sanders has improved almost every number at Boulder, from enrollment figures at the school to the program’s economic impact in town. CU has already matched its four wins from last year and things are trending up. Will Sanders stick around long enough to turn CU into more than a brand, but also a legitimate contender?

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner ‘very confident’ in positive outcome after WADA appeals his doping case

SHANGHAI (AP) — Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner is “very confident” that he will avoid a doping ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed a decision to clear him of wrongdoing following two positive drug tests. The Montreal-based body known as WADA announced Saturday that it is seeking a ban of one to two years for the U.S. Open champion and has appealed to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Sinner says “I’m very confident that it comes out very, very positively. I would be very, very surprised if it would be the opposite side.” Sinner can continue playing while the appeal is being heard but he admits ”it’s not easy.”

LeBron James, Anthony Davis will play in Lakers’ first preseason games in Palm Springs, Redick says

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play at some point during the Los Angeles Lakers’ first two preseason games this weekend. James and Davis could play in one or both games, new head coach JJ Redick said Thursday before the Lakers headed to the Coachella Valley. Los Angeles will face Minnesota on Friday and Phoenix on Sunday in Palm Desert, California. The decision means James could be on the court this weekend with Bronny James, his oldest son and the Lakers’ second-round draft pick. No father and son have ever played in the NBA at the same time, let alone on the same team.

