AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:52 p.m. EST

Las Vegas fans get first look at A’s since stadium funding and relocation were approved

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics return to Las Vegas this weekend for exhibition games against Milwaukee, their first appearance since announcing the relocation to what the team envisions as its future home city. The games at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the franchise’s Triple-A Aviators, feature an A’s team planning a new regular-season ballpark on the Strip it hopes will open in 2028. The Nevada Legislature enacted $380 million in funding for a $1.5 billion stadium and baseball owners unanimously approved the relocation in November. Close to a sellout crowd is expected in the 10,000 capacity ballpark for the Saturday afternoon game.

Leafs join the NHL trade deadline party as Oilers and Avalanche make more moves

The Toronto Maple Leafs have joined the NHL trade party while a couple of Western Conference Stanley Cup contenders stayed active on the day before the deadline. The Colorado Avalanche acquired a pair of versatile forwards from Central Division rivals, Brandon Duhaime from Minnesota for a third-round pick in 2026 and Yakov Trenin from Nashville for a 2025 third and defense prospect Jeremy Hanzel. The Edmonton Oilers got defenseman Troy Stecher from Arizona for a fourth-rounder in 2027, and the Leafs received Joel Edmundson from Washington for a third-rounder in this year’s draft and a 2025 fifth.

Some of the biggest deals in NFL free agency could actually be re-signings

Another NFL free agency period is about to begin but buyers should beware that signing other teams’ veterans comes with plenty of risk. Some veterans will test the open market only to come back and re-sign with their old team. Every general manager in the league has a topflight player or two that he wants to keep from calling the moving trucks.

Shane Lowry shows good form is more valuable than a bad track record at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shane Lowry knows he’s playing good golf. He also knows he has a horrible record at Bay Hill. Good golf mattered more in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Lowry opened with a 66 on Thursday and has a one-shot lead. That not only is his best score at Bay Hill, he had never broken 70 the previous five times he played. Lowry had a share of the 54-hole lead last week, so he knows his form is good. He leads by one shot over Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Lower. Jordan Spieth had another wild day of bogeys and birdies and shot 69.

Venus Williams loses at Indian Wells in her first match since last year’s US Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Venus Williams has played a match on tour for the first time in about six months. The 43-year-old owner of seven Grand Slam titles gave away the lead and the last 10 games in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 loss to qualifier Nao Hibino at the BNP Paribas Open. Thursday was Williams’ first competition since a first-round exit at the U.S. Open on Aug. 29. When the defeat ended with Williams getting broken for the seventh time in 12 service games, she walked to the net to congratulate Hibino, then left the court with a smile and a wave as much of the sparse crowd stood to applaud.

Major French union threatens strikes during Olympics. Hospital workers could walk off the job

A major French union is warning of possible strikes in the public sector, including at hospitals, during the Paris Olympics. The general secretary of the CGT tells France Info media that the union will give notice of a possible strike in public services during the Games, which are held in July-August. The social situation in France remains tense amid protests from teachers, police officers and farmers in recent weeks after huge demonstrations against the rise in retirement age last year.

Red Bull F1 employee who accused team boss Horner of misconduct has been suspended, AP source says

A person with information on the matter has told The Associated Press that the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 employee whose complaint sparked an investigation into alleged misconduct by team principal Christian Horner has been suspended. The person requested anonymity because Red Bull hasn’t revealed details of the investigation. Red Bull Racing’s parent company didn’t immediately answer a request seeking comment. Horner declined to comment on the suspension Thursday.

NBA announces the Phoenix Suns will host the 2027 All-Star game

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns will host the 2027 NBA All-Star game, giving owner Mat Ishbia a marquee event for the city roughly one year after he purchased the franchise. This will be the fourth time Phoenix has hosted the All-Star game and first since 2009. The Suns also hosted in 1975 and 1995. Ishbia agreed to buy the Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from the embattled Robert Sarver for about $4 billion in December 2022. The 2025 All-Star Game will be in San Francisco while the 2026 game will be in Inglewood, California. The NBA announced the 2027 host on Thursday.

Avalanche fine-tune roster by bringing in 4 new players to gear up for playoff race

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Fresh off adding center Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Sean Walker, the Colorado Avalanche made two more moves by bringing in forward Yakov Trenin from Nashville and forward Brandon Duhaime from Minnesota. The front office has been quite busy before the trade deadline in fine-tuning the roster to spark a deep playoff run. Colorado may soon have back Valeri Nichushkin from the player assistance program. The Avalanche aren’t ruling out a return from captain Gabriel Landeskog, who’s been out two seasons with a nagging knee injury. All the moves are almost reminiscent of two years ago, when the Avalanche brought in a bevy of players who helped propel them to a Stanley Cup title.

The new pro women’s hockey league allows more hitting. Players say they like showing those skills

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Body checking is a thing in the new PWHL women’s hockey league, which is a change from the past. Players say the leeway gives them a better chance to show their skills and strength and restores the traditional balance between finesse and physicality familiar to most hockey fans. Women’s leagues have long steered away from even hard body checking. Players say the lack of physicality was partly due to a misguided attempt to protect their supposedly frail bodies. League organizers say they have worked with the players to find the right balance. They also say injuries have not increased.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.