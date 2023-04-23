AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:52 p.m. EDT

Curry, Warriors hold off Kings 126-125 to even series 2-all

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points but gave Sacramento a late chance when he called a timeout Golden State didn’t have, and the defending champion Warriors held on to beat the Kings 126-125 when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Warriors evened the Northern California rivals’ playoff series at two games apiece. De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points for Sacramento. His 3-pointer with 28.7 seconds left pulled the Kings within one. Golden State led 126-121 with 42.4 seconds left when Curry called the excessive timeout, and Malik Monk made the technical free throw for Sacramento.

Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lilia Vu birdied the first playoff hole to win her first major at the Chevron Championship after fellow American Angel Yin hit her approach shot into the water. Yin’s second shot came up short and left and splashed into the pond guarding the par-5 18th hole at Carlton Woods, and Vu hit her approach just over the green. Vu converted the birdie from about 10 feet for the victory. The 25-year-old Californian won for the second time on the LPGA Tour and took a celebratory leap into the pond, a tradition borrowed from this tournament’s former venue at Mission Hills in the California desert.

Brunson, Barrett lead Knicks over Cavs 102-93 for 3-1 lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 29 points, RJ Barrett had 26 and the New York Knicks took a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series with a 102-93 victory. Josh Hart moved into the starting lineup and had 19 points and seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Knicks. New York can reach the second round for the first time in a decade if it beats the Cavs in Cleveland on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell finished with just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting for Cleveland.

Miami’s Oladipo tears patellar tendon, latest injury setback

MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo and the Miami Heat found out that he tore his left patellar tendon in Game 3 against Milwaukee at home. Oladipo learned Sunday after an MRI that he tore his left patellar tendon, the team announced. The injury is season-ending and calls his availability for the start of next season into some doubt as well. He’ll need his third major surgery in just over four years. Eighth-seeded Miami holds a 2-1 lead over the top-seeded Bucks going into Game 4 on Monday night.

After long wait, Pirates’ Maggi gets call to the majors

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drew Maggi sat at a hotel across the Allegheny River from PNC Park on Saturday night. The 33-year-old infielder arrived in Pittsburgh around 7 p.m., having just been called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates from Double-A Altoona. Maggi was selected with outfielder Bryan Reynolds going on the Bereavement List. The Pirates are looking to cap a four-game series sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, as Maggi hopes to play a part. He will not be part of the starting lineup. It’s been a long road for Maggi, who has played 1,155 games across 13 minor league seasons.

Hurricanes roll to 5-2 win, take 3-1 series lead over Isles

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped an eight-game postseason road losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday. The loss pushed the Islanders to the brink of elimination. Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists and Antti Raanta made 27 saves in helping the Canes win on the road for the first time in the playoffs since the second round in 2021. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat scored for New York.

Busch wins under caution at Talladega in double overtime

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Kyle Busch won his second race of the season since joining Richard Childress Racing when he snatched the victory in double overtime at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the second win for Busch at Talladega, 15 years apart. He won when Bubba Wallace was spun by Ryan Blaney as Wallace tried to block Blaney. It triggered a race-ending caution that gave RCR its 13th victory at NASCAR’s biggest track. Blaney finished second to lead a parade of Ford drivers to second through fifth-place finishes.

Guardians’ Logan Allen strikes out 8, wins MLB debut

CLEVELAND (AP) — Logan Allen struck out eight over six innings in his major league debut and his Cleveland teammates helped him get a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins. The 24-year-old left-hander was called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game. He gave up a two-out homer to Jon Berti in the third, allowed five hits and walked one. Allen is the third rookie to start a game for the Guardians. Jesús Luzardo had the loss for Miami, and Avisaíl García hit a three-run homer.

Riley, Hardy capture first PGA Tour wins at Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic. The pair began the final round three shots back and closed with a 7-under 65 in alternate-shot play to finish with a tournament record total of 30-under 258 at TPC Louisiana. Riley made a 33-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th hole. Hardy and Riley were two shots better than Canadians Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor, who closed with a 63, tying the course record in alternate shot.

Tachlowini Gabriyesos runs for refugees at Belgrade Marathon

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tachlowini Gabriyesos fled his native Eritrea and walked the desert to reach Israel when he was just 12 years old. He is now running for other refugees like him to send a message of hope and endurance. Gabriyesos ran a half-marathon race on Sunday at the Belgrade Marathon as part of a U.N. refugee agency team at the event. He finished among the top 10 in just over an hour. The race in Belgrade was the latest stop for the Eritrean runner who lives and trains in Israel. Gabriyesos also competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and was the flag-bearer for the Refugee Olympic Team there.

