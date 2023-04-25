AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:51 p.m. EDT

Young? Stroud? Panthers reach consensus on No. 1 draft pick

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich says he and general manager Scott Fitterer have reached an agreement on which quarterback the team will take with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. But Reich says the team won’t say who that is until Thursday night, when the draft begins. The Panthers are choosing between Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson in an effort to upgrade a quarterback position that has been in transition for the last five seasons. Fitterer said last week he had waited to ask Reich who he preferred at No. 1 so that nothing would cloud either decision maker’s judgement.

Jets GM: Getting Rodgers is ‘historic’ trade for franchise

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The Jets’ deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers is a franchise-altering move that brings the four-time NFL MVP to a team that has the league’s longest postseason drought at 12 years. General manager Joe Douglas called it an “honor” to have a player of Rodgers’ caliber to want to play for the franchise and credited the culture coach Robert Saleh has cultivated during his two-plus seasons with the team. Douglas said there are still details that need to be finalized before the deal is completed. But Douglas said it is a “historic trade for this franchise.”

Avs’ Makar suspended for game vs. Kraken; Bruins can advance

Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar has been suspended one game by the NHL for his hit on Seattle’s Jared McCann in the first period of Game 4. Makar was last year’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP. He will be a spectator for Game 5 on Wednesday night with the series tied 2-2. The NHL announced the suspension after a hearing with Makar. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol says McCann would miss Game 5 and likely be out longer. He did not specify McCann’s injury.

Bucks, Grizzlies, Cavs hope home helps stave off elimination

The Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping there’s truly no place like home. The teams that earned home-court advantage risk having their seasons end Wednesday night on their home floors in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Only Sacramento is guaranteed of playing on among the four Game 5s on tap Wednesday night. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said they just have to go home and win a game. The Bucks are trying to avoid becoming the fourth No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs since 1984 to go out in Round 1. Memphis will lean on the NBA’s best home record to stay alive against LeBron James and the Lakers.

European lawmakers urge for Olympics ban on Russia, Belarus

GENEVA (AP) — European lawmakers have urged the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Paris Games because of the war in Ukraine. Lawmakers at the 46-nation Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe say it’s preferable to the IOC continuing to seek ways to let individual athletes from the two countries compete as neutrals in international sport. A PACE committee hearing in Strasbourg, France, will help draft a future report on the question of barring athletes and officials from the Olympic movement because of the military invasion of Ukraine.

NFL draft a boon for cities, teams since it hit the road

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will step to the podium on Thursday on a giant stage in front of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, to announce the No. 1 pick. It’ll make it the ninth draft since it left New York, and the event is becoming a major boon for the league, teams and host cities. So far, the draft has been held in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland and Las Vegas. Detroit is up in 2024. The Chiefs just celebrated another Super Bowl ring with a parade, and will welcome even more fans to the draft and events being held at Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year

Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year’s draft. And nobody caught him. Banchero was announced Tuesday night as the winner of the top rookie award for this season, after the Orlando forward led all first-year players in scoring and helped the Magic improve from a 22-win last season to a 34-win club that contended for a play-in berth this season. He averaged 20 points per game. He had 15 games of at least 25 points, another high for rookies this season.

Is NFL hypocritical or hypervigilant in betting punishment?

Some say the NFL is hypocritical for suspending players for gambling after the league has embraced legalized wagering as a major source of revenue in recent years. Others see it as necessary for the league to maintain public confidence that its games are on the up and up. The league suspended five players last week for gambling while at work. Three were banned for at least next season for gambling on football and two others were suspended for placing bets on non-football games from team facilities.

Will teams delay on taking Jalen Carter like Sapp, Moss?

Warren Sapp and Randy Moss waited longer than expected to hear their names called in the first round of the NFL draft because teams were concerned about off-field issues. Both players ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jalen Carter was once projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this week’s draft before the Chicago Bears made a trade with the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers. Now, there are questions about how far the Georgia standout defensive lineman may slip because of his involvement in a car crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

De’Aaron Fox on Game 5: ‘No ifs, ands or buts. I’m playing’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox says there’s no doubt he will play in Game 5 of a first-round series against the Golden State Warriors despite a broken index finger on his shooting hand. The Kings are still calling Fox’s status “questionable” but all signs are pointing to him giving it a shot with the series tied at two games apiece. Fox took part in a non-contact practice with a splint on his left index finger and then spent significant time afterward working on his shooting to get acclimated to playing with a splint.

