AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:51 a.m. EDT

Women’s NCAA Tournament features plethora of March Madness

DALLAS (AP) — This year’s record-breaking women’s NCAA Tournament featured breakout stars, upsets and capped off with the flamboyant Kim Mulkey leading LSU to its first basketball championship. Mulkey’s unforgettable outfits were just one of several memorable moments. There was Caitlin Clark’s 40-point triple-double in the Elite Eight game, the drama of South Carolina’s quest to complete the latest undefeated season and two No. 1 seeds being knock off before the Sweet 16. It led to the highest attendance ever in the tournament’s history to go along with stellar TV ratings in every round. The timing couldn’t be better for the sport. It all could lead to women’s basketball getting a separate TV deal when the contract expires next summer.

LSU wins 1st NCAA title, Mulkey’s 4th, beating Clark, Iowa

DALLAS (AP) — LSU won its first basketball title in school history, overcoming Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 in the national championship game. The victory made Kim Mulkey the first women’s coach to win national championships at two different schools. She won three at Baylor before leaving for LSU two years ago. Her four titles gave her the third most all-time behind Geno Auriemma’s 11 and Pat Summitt’s eight. Mulkey has never lost in a championship game. Angel Reese had 15 points and 10 rebounds for LSU and was honored as the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. Clark scored 30 points to finish the tournament with 191, breaking Sheryl Swoopes’ record of 177 set in 1993.

MASTERS ’23: 20 years after protests, women still look ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It’s been 20 years since the biggest controversy in Masters history. Martha Burk protested the all-male membership at Augusta National. Nine years later, the club had its first female members. More noticeable is the landscape beyond one club and one tournament. The PGA of America had its first female president. The president of the Korn Ferry Tour is a woman. The Royal & Ancient Golf Club voted to accept women as members. Former PGA president Suzy Whaley says she’s happy with where women in golf is headed, but more help is needed to get to where they need to be.

Caitlin Clark’s dazzling season ends short of title for Iowa

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark accomplished so much that had never been seen in any NCAA Tournament before, by any woman or man. It wasn’t enough to get Iowa a victory in its first national championship game. The Hawkeyes lost 102-85 in a frustrating and foul-plagued finale against LSU. Clark scored 30 points, giving her a record 191 in this tournament. The dazzling Iowa-born guard still has another season or two remaining with the Hawkeyes because as a 21-year-old junior, she’s not eligible for the WBNA draft.

A San Diego St-UConn title game brings Fab Five memories

HOUSTON (AP) — Thirty years ago, a group of disrupters with baggy shorts changed college basketball as we know it. Those Michigan freshmen known as the Fab Five ended up one win short of the title. That is exactly where San Diego State, a team coached by former Fab Five assistant Brian Dutcher, finds itself in 2023 during another transformative period in college hoops. The Aztecs, who will face UConn in the title game, are a team forged quickly through the newly liberated transfer portal and enriched by opportunities that have sprung from name-image-likeness deals. All those were distant dreams for those brash Michigan players in the 1990s but part of something they started pushing for back then.

LSU’s Reese unapologetic over gestures to Iowa star Clark

DALLAS (AP) — LSU’s Angel Reese isn’t apologizing over gestures toward Iowa star Caitlin Clark late in the Tigers’ 102-85 victory in the NCAA championship game. Reese waved her hand in front of her face, then later pointed toward her finger as if to say a ring was coming. The “Bayou Barbie” has social media buzzing with comments supporting her for trash talk that’s just part of the game and condemning her for lacking grace in victory. Reese says nobody makes an issue “when other people do it.” Clark says she was focused on the handshake line and didn’t see any of the gestures.

UFC and WWE combine to create $21.4B entertainment company

WWE and the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship will combine to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company. A new publicly traded company announced Monday will be formed that houses the UFC and WWE brands, with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. taking a 51% controlling interest in the new company. Existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% stake. The new business will be lead by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Vince McMahon, executive chairman at WWE, will serve in the same role at the new company.

Clark tech, foul count put focus on officials in title game

DALLAS (AP) — A technical foul against Iowa star Caitlin Clark and a high foul count have put the focus on the officials in the NCAA women’s championship game. Clark’s technical also was her fourth personal foul. She didn’t foul out, but seniors Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock did in a 102-85 loss to LSU. An official said Clark was given the tech for failing to give the ball to an official after the team had been warned about delay of game earlier. The focus on whistles had social media buzzing in the second half.

As Final Four closes, basketball on unpredictable ground

HOUSTON (AP) — The once semipredictable ground that underpinned college basketball has been changing at lightning speed over the past 24 months. It’s leaving coaches and their bosses scrambling to adjust to whatever comes next. The NCAA Tournament closes out Monday when UConn plays San Diego State, and will go down as one of the most unpredictable ever. Unanswered is the question of whether the shifting landscape in college sports was the reason for all bracket madness or simply background noise for an event that is always hard to handicap. Either way, things are changing and coaches are trying to adjust on the fly.

Snoop Dogg steps in at last second during WrestleMania

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Snoop Dogg stepped up in an emergency during a weekend that saw World Wrestling Entertainment set a two-night attendance record for their signature event, the company on the verge of being sold and Roman Reigns remaining the undisputed champion. Snoop Dogg was co-hosting a segment between matches at SoFi Stadium with wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin when he goaded Mizanin into an impromptu match with Shane McMahon. McMahon tore his quad when he did a leapfrog maneuver while trying to avoid Mizanin. Snoop stepped in as a pinch wrestler and completed the match.

