AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:50 p.m. EDT

Butler, Jokic lead Heat, Nuggets into a NBA Finals after unconventional paths

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic wasn’t supposed to be here. Neither was Jimmy Butler, for that matter. Jokic was drafted behind 40 other players in 2014. Butler was drafted behind 29 others in 2011. Jokic grew up in Serbia, not even thinking about the NBA. Butler didn’t have the easiest upbringing in Texas, then went the junior-college route at the start of his journey toward the pros. And here they are. The NBA Finals. One of them is going to become a champion for the first time, with Jokic leading the Denver Nuggets and Butler leading the Miami Heat — a matchup that starts Thursday night in Denver, with the Nuggets heavily favored to win it all.

2 teams, 2 chances at titles: Heat, Panthers ready for their finals tests

DENVER (AP) — They were No. 8 seeds. They barely got into the playoffs after up-and-down regular seasons. They had to face the No. 1 overall seeds in Round 1 of the postseason. They had to win Game 7s in Boston just to keep their seasons alive. They are Eastern Conference champions. They are four wins from a championship. This is the story of the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers. And it could have an ending like none other.

Novak Djokovic tries to put issue of Kosovo comments behind him at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic refrained from any political messages at the French Open after a second-round victory that was a struggle for a set, hours after a government minister criticized the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s comments about clashes in Kosovo as “not appropriate.” Djokovic beat Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-3 in Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday night. After his first-round victory Monday, Djokovic wrote in Serbian on the lens of a courtside TV camera: “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence” — a reference to clashes in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and NATO-led peacekeepers. French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera warned Djokovic not to wade into such international issues again at Roland Garros.

Peyton Stearns, NCAA champ for Texas, beats Jelena Ostapenko, 2017 champ at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Peyton Stearns is playing in the French Open for the first time and now the 21-year-old American is into the third round after knocking off 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko. A 2022 NCAA champion for the University of Texas, Stearns used her big forehand to put together the 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 victory on Wednesday. That leaves just one past Roland Garros champion in the women’s field. The 17th-seeded Ostapenko’s exit is also part of a series of early losses by seeded women that also included No. 5 Caroline Garcia’s departure on Wednesday. More than half of the seeds already are out of the bracket. That’s in addition to the No. 2 man, Daniil Medvedev.

Champion UConn gets Newton back at NBA draft deadline; Kentucky’s Tshiebwe stays in

Wednesday marked the deadline for players who were early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to college basketball. The list includes national champion Connecticut getting back guard Tristen Newton while Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe is staying in the draft. UCLA returned Pac-12 freshman of the year Adem Bona. Michigan State retained guards Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard. Tennessee will have guard Josiah-Jordan James back for a fifth season. Numerous players still face decisions on their next move. That includes Purdue’s Zach Edey as last season’s Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year.

Betting interest expected to be down with NBA, NHL finals lacking marquee matchups

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA Finals could’ve featured glamour teams like the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. The conventional thinking before the NHL playoffs stated the dominant Boston Bruins and star-studded Edmonton Oilers were on a near collision course to meet in the Stanley Cup Final. What could’ve been enormous betting interest has largely waned. The No. 8 seeded Miami Heat will face an NBA Finals newcomer in the Denver Nuggets. The Stanley Cup Final matches up the last team into the Eastern Conference playoffs in the Florida Panthers against a Vegas Golden Knights team that in six short years is making their second championship appearance.

Ohtani homers twice, including career longest at 459 feet, Angels beat White Sox 12-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered in consecutive innings, including a 459-foot drive that was the longest of his Major League Baseball career, and drove in four runs to lead the Los Angeles Angels over the Chicago White Sox 12-5. Mike Trout put the Angels ahead 2-0 with a 476-foot home run in the first. Ohtani drove a first-pitch fastball from Lance Lynn just to left of straightaway center for a 4-1 lead in the third. Ohtani hit a full count fastball more than a dozen rows over the bullpen in right-center in the fourth.

Texas would prefer a 9-game conference schedule when it joins SEC but that might have to wait

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte says the Longhorns prefer playing a nine-game league schedule when they join the Southeastern Conference in 2024. That might have to wait. The SEC remained undecided on increasing the number of conference games it plays from eight to nine, with some athletic directors saying they would like more time and information. Commissioner Greg Sankey says that among the options being discussed is a short-term agreement to stay at eight, with a commitment to reconsider the model in the next year or so.

Aaron Rodgers’ tweaked calf is ‘fine’; Jets hope QB will fully practice Friday

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers could be back fully practicing with the New York Jets on Friday after straining a calf last week. He was injured while participating in conditioning drills last Tuesday. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Rodgers’ calf is fine and the quarterback is rehabilitating the injury. Rodgers wore a sleeve on his calf throughout the practice and was limited. The team hopes he’ll fully participate by Friday or next week at the latest. New York acquired Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder in this year’s draft from Green Bay on April 26.

Sevilla wins Europa League again at Mourinho’s expense as Montiel clinches another penalty shootout

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Five months after scoring the winning penalty in the World Cup final Gonzalo Montiel converted the clinching spot kick in the Europa League final to earn Sevilla a seventh title in the competition at the expense of Jose Mourinho’s Roma. The Argentina international’s penalty sealed a 4-1 win in the shootout for Sevilla after the match finished 1-1 after extra time in Budapest, where Mourinho was looking to maintain his record of having never lost a final in European competitions. Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez failed to convert for Roma from the spot. Sevilla has never lost a Europa League final.

