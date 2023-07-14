AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:48 a.m. EDT

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz warm up on No. 1 Court for their Wimbledon semifinal matches

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic warmed up for the Wimbledon semifinals by getting some practice time under the roof on No. 1 Court with rain coming down outside. The seven-time champion will face Jannik Sinner on Centre Court later in the day. Djokovic is looking to win a 24th major title while Sinner is trying to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time. Sinner also spent some time on No. 1 Court. The last player to warm up in the second-biggest stadium at the All England Club was top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard will face Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal match on Centre Court in the late match. Medvedev practiced on Centre Court.

A mother-daughter duo from Ohio is a rare example of a woman coaching a woman at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Caty McNally is one of the few women who played at Wimbledon with a female coach — her mother, Lynn Nabors McNally. There are just 13 women ranked in the Top 200 with a female coach; four of those coaches are the player’s mother. McNally wishes female coaches weren’t so rare at the pro level. She thinks there would be a different vibe on tour if the locker room were filled with female coaches, the way the men’s locker room is filled with male coaches. The WTA is hoping to increase the number of women in that role at the highest levels of tennis.

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova are 0-3 in Grand Slam finals. One will win Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur will face Marketa Vondrousova in the women’s final at Wimbledon on Saturday. The winner will be a first-time major champion. They are a combined 0-3 in title matches at Grand Slam tournaments. Jabeur left Wimbledon a year ago without the trophy but more confident than ever that she would win a big title one day. Vondrousova was at the All England Club in 2022, too. But she wasn’t playing. She was cheering for her best friend while wearing a cast on her surgically repaired left wrist. They play similarly varied games, with drop shots and changes of pace.

Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman seriously injured in the Jan. 15 car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer has sued the school’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages. Victoria S. Bowles was riding in the backseat of the rented Ford Expedition driven by fellow UGA recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who died in the crash while racing Carter at more than 104 mph following the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff championship celebration. Bowles’ lawsuit filed Wednesday in Gwinnett County State Court accuses the UGA Athletics Association of negligent entrustment of LeCroy despite having two “super speeder” violations among four speeding tickets.

PGA Tour and Saudi wealth fund drop poaching clause from agreement at Justice Department’s request

The PGA Tour deal with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund is dropping a clause in their agreement over poaching. That’s after the Justice Department raised antitrust concerns. The agreement is for the PGA Tour, European tour and Public Investment Fund to become partners. A clause in the framework agreement was that neither side would try to poach players from other tours. The tour said Thursday that it believes the clause is lawful. But it says it has removed it because the clause isn’t needed as they work together in negotiating the final deal. No more players are likely to join LIV this season.

McIlroy says he’d retire if LIV Golf was the only place to play

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy is laughing off a Saudi-backed idea that he and Tiger Woods own LIV Golf teams. McIlroy says he would retire if LIV Golf was the only place left on earth to play though he’d still compete at the majors. Those are part of his first comments since the Senate hearing on the PGA Tour’s agreement to partner with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. One of the documents Congress obtained contained a series of dreamy proposals for compromise. McIlroy has not hidden his disdain for the rival circuit funded by Saudi Arabia.

Jets agree to 4-year, $96 million contract extension with All-Pro Quinnen Williams, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million. Williams is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL at $24 million per year behind only the Rams’ Aaron Donald, who is making $31.7 million per year. The deal for Williams includes $66 million in guaranteed salary, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the terms of the contract.

Is Novak Djokovic the favorite at Wimbledon? Of course he is

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic will carry winning streaks of 33 matches in a row at Wimbledon and 26 in a row at all Grand Slam tournaments into the semifinals at the All England Club. He faces Jannik Sinner on Friday for a berth in the final. The age gap between the 36-year-old Djokovic and the 21-year-old Sinner is the largest between male semifinalists at Wimbledon in the professional era. It is Djokovic’s 46th major semifinal appearance and Sinner’s first. Djokovic is seeking a fifth consecutive title at the All England Club and eighth overall. He also is pursuing a 24th major trophy. The other matchup Friday is No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.

Legal headaches could just be starting at Northwestern, WVU with Fitzgerald, Huggins, experts say

The legal headaches could only be starting for ex-Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald and West Virginia’s Bob Huggins. Fitzgerald was fired this week following hazing allegations in the program. He originally was suspended for two weeks before the school changed course. West Virginia considers Huggins to have resigned after a drunken-driving arrest last month. Huggins says he never formally stepped down and wants to keep coaching basketball. Industry experts are puzzled by what happened. Marty Greenberg is an attorney specializing in coaching contracts. He says if Fitzgerald and Huggins fight back, it would be in everyone’s best interests for a quick resolution.

Christian Pulisic signs with US-owned AC Milan to revive his club career before home World Cup

MILAN (AP) — Christian Pulisic will attempt to revive his sagging club career at American-owned AC Milan leading into a home World Cup in the United States in 2026. Pulisic has signed a four-year deal with Milan. The club also has the option for a further season. The 24-year-old Pulisic has struggled with injuries and never fully lived up to expectations at Chelsea. He has left the London club with a year left on his contract. The midfielder-forward is set to become the third American to play for the Rossoneri after Oguchi Onyewu and Sergiño Dest.

