AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:46 p.m. EST

The 49ers take on the Chiefs in a rare Super Bowl rematch

The San Francisco 49ers finally climbed back up the playoff mountain to return to the Super Bowl only to find a familiar foe waiting for them. When the Niners get a second shot at a Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs it will be a rare title game rematch in this short of a span. There have only been eight Super Bowl rematches in the previous 57 games, with just three happening in a five-year span before this rematch. The winners of those three rematches were the teams that won the first meeting.

4 NHL players have been charged with sexual assault in a 2018 case in Canada, their lawyers say

NHL players Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames have been charged with sexual assault in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Lawyers representing Hart, McLeod, Foote and Dube say each player has been charged by police in London, Ontario. The developments come two days after former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police to face charges.

An All-Star shooting showdown: Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu is happening

Stephen Curry is headed back to NBA All-Star weekend. Sabrina Ionescu will be waiting for him. The shootout that both of them wanted is officially a reality, the NBA announced Tuesday. “Stephen vs. Sabrina” will happen as part of All-Star Saturday Night in Indianapolis on Feb. 17. Curry, the NBA’s all-time 3-point king, will take on the reigning WNBA 3-point shootout queen and single-season record holder Ionescu. “Stage is set! Let’s get it,” Curry posted on social media. Ionescu responded simply: “Let’s go!”

Tennessee chancellor rips the NCAA as a ‘failing’ group pursuing untrue allegations

The University of Tennessee chancellor ripped the NCAA president in a scathing letter released Tuesday that said the “failing” organization is pursuing “factually untrue and procedurally flawed” allegations the school violated rules for name, image and likeness compensation compensation to athletes. The letter was written Monday after a meeting between Tennessee officials and NCAA representatives to discuss the allegations. Chancellor Donde Plowman called it “intellectually dishonest” for NCAA staff to pursue infractions cases as if students have no NIL rights. The NIL collective supporting Tennessee athletes was among the first to emerge after the NCAA lifted its ban on athletes making money off their fame.

Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour is cheapened without LIV Golf players. He doesn’t want them punished

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Rory McIlroy continues his softening against LIV Golf. He says there is no need to punish players who went to LIV Golf and want to return to the PGA Tour. McIlroy says they should be able to play if they are eligible. He also says winning at a signature event like the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am would be cheapened by not having all the best players. Among those missing from Pebble are Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson. Both are with LIV. McIlroy says he spoke to Tyrrell Hatton on Sunday and understands his decision to join LIV Golf.

World Series MVP Seager to miss most of spring after Rangers shortstop has sports hernia surgery

World Series MVP Corey Seager had surgery Tuesday for a left sports hernia repair, and the Texas Rangers’ All-Star shortstop will miss most of spring training. General manager Chris Young says Seager had the operation Tuesday in Arizona, where the team holds spring training, and will remain there for rehab. The Rangers hope to have him ready by opening day. The hernia issue came up during the postseason, and after some extended rest was still bothering Seager during offseason workouts. Seager hit .318 with six homers, 12 RBIs and 15 walks in 17 postseason games last year.

NFL says Super Bowl viewers will only see 3 sports betting ads during broadcast of the game

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Advertisements for sports betting may seem to be everywhere, but the NFL says viewers will only see three of them during next month’s Super Bowl. During an online news conference Tuesday to discuss the upcoming championship game, league officials said they generally limit sports betting ads to one per quarter. But they say only three such ads have been sold for the Super Bowl: one right before kickoff, and two during the game. The Kansas City Chiefs will try to defend their title against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Taking it easy: The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl because of a simplified offensive approach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs got back to the Super Bowl by getting back to basics. Late in the season, as their high-octane offense sputtered, the Chiefs decided to dramatically simplify everything: the number of plays in the plan, route concepts, even the verbiage that goes from Andy Reid on the sideline to Matt Nagy in the coaches’ box to Patrick Mahomes on the field. And the abrupt change has paid off. The Chiefs offense started humming again. And even if it has not achieved the same level of success as in past years, it is efficient enough to complement the league’s No. 2-ranked defense.

US figure skaters celebrate gold medal from Beijing Olympics with a touch of bittersweetness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. figure skating team from the Beijing Olympics will receive a gold medal now that Russian skater Kamila Valieva has been disqualified for doping. That followed a two-year investigation and a case brought to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. It will still be somewhat bittersweet for the Americans, who were denied a chance to stand atop the podium in Beijing. The case dragged out so long that ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates are the only members of the nine-person squad still competing. They say their preference is to hold the medal ceremony at this year’s Paris Olympics.

Tyrrell Hatton joins Saudi-funded LIV Golf and becomes a part of Jon Rahm’s new team

Tyrrell Hatton is the newest member of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The Englishman made it official Tuesday after reports over the last month that he was a target of the rival league. Hatton will be joining the new Legion XIII team captained by Masters champion Jon Rahm. Rahm was LIV’s biggest addition in the offseason. Rahm and Hatton have been Ryder Cup partners each of the last two times and didn’t lose in three matches. LIV Golf starts this week in Mexico with 13 teams. Rahm also has added Tennessee college player Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent of Zimbabwe to his team.

