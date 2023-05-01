AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:46 p.m. EDT

NBA Playoffs: A star-studded Round 2 of the playoffs is here

Steph vs. LeBron. Celtics vs. 76ers. Knicks vs. Heat. Jokic vs. Durant. Big names. Big rivalries. The NBA has gotten a starry second-round slate, with Stephen Curry and Golden State set to meet LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, along with Philadelphia taking on Boston in the renewal of a rivalry between two of the best sports cities in the country. Already underway in Round 2: Miami vs. New York, another matchup with tons of past playoff history, and a Denver-Phoenix series pitting two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets against past MVP Kevin Durant of the Suns.

The race to the Stanley Cup filled with first-round chaos

The first round of the NHL playoffs is usually chaotic. This year is no exception. The Stanley Cup favorite, the defending NHL champion and the team that made three consecutive trips to the final are all out. After winning a playoff series for the first time since 2004, the Toronto Maple Leafs are now favored to win its first championship since 1967. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers also have a chance to come out of the West in another bid to end Canada’s 30-year Cup drought.

Yankees put Aaron Judge on injured list with hurt hip

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge is going on the injured list because of a strained right hip, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sidelines. Judge was hurt last Wednesday when he landed hard while making an awkward headfirst slide at Minnesota on his 31st birthday. He remained in the game and started Thursday at Texas, then left in the fourth inning after striking out twice. A four-time All-Star and the reigning AL MVP, Judge is batting .261 with six homers and 14 RBIs in his first season after signing a $360 million, nine-year contract.

Forte is 3-1 favorite for Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Todd Pletcher-trained colt Forte and Brad Cox’s filly Wet Paint are the morning line favorites respectively for the 149th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs. Forte, the 2-year-old champion whose 190 points led the Derby qualifying trail, drew the No. 15 post at 3-1 odds on Monday for the $3 million premier race for 3-year-olds. Stablemate Tapit Trice is the 5-1 second choice after drawing the No. 5 post, with Cox’s Angel of Empire the 8-1 third choice after drawing the No. 14 post. Wet Paint drew the No. 7 post for the Oaks at 5-2 odds.

MLB lefty batting average up, game time down 28 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — Batting average for left-handed hitters was up 13 percentage points through the first full month of the season, an impact of baseball’s new rule changes. Average time of a nine-inning game is 2 hours, 37 minutes, down from 3:05 at the same point last year. Stolen bases rose 40% to their highest level in nearly a quarter-century and scoring increased by 1.1 runs per game. Pitch clock violations averaged 0.74. The big league batting average was .248 through 425 games. Lefties hit .247, up from .229 through April last year. Righties are hitting .250, up from .234.

Lakers’ James, Warriors’ Curry to meet again in playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It’s LeBron vs. Steph on the big stage, Take Five. Except this time it’s a slightly different look in the playoffs two of the game’s greatest players. Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and these Warriors have never faced LeBron’s Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs — even if they’re plenty familiar with James himself. The Warriors faced James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in four straight Finals from 2015-18. Game 1 in this best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series is on the Warriors’ home floor Tuesday night — Golden State is the sixth seed and the Lakers No. 7.

Phillies slugger Harper expected to return to lineup Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, 160 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The two-time National League MVP indicated on Instagram that an appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday went well and that he was cleared to return. The Phillies arrived in Los Angeles overnight to begin a three-game series against the Dodgers on Monday. ESPN was the first to report that Harper was cleared. The return would complete a stunning recovery for Harper. The Phillies said when Harper had surgery on Nov. 23 that he was expected to return around the All-Star break in mid-July.

Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. exits game after HBP vs Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. has been removed from the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets with a bruised left shoulder after getting hit by a 93 mph fastball from Tylor Megill. Leading off the game, Acuña was drilled with an 0-2 pitch. He was replaced by pinch-runner Kevin Pillar, who took the slugger’s spot in right field. Acuña finished a triple shy of the cycle and scored three times as the Braves won the opener 9-8 after the teams were rained out the previous two days. He launched a 448-foot home run into the rarely reached third deck at Citi Field, taking a good look at his prodigious drive before beginning an animated trot around the bases.

Transfer exodus at Colorado unprecedented in portal era

The spring transfer window for college football players is now closed. Colorado saw 52 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach in December. More than 40 of them did so over the past three weeks. That is unprecedented turnover even in a new era of loosened transfer rules.

Panthers, Maple Leafs meet in round 2 after big series wins

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There was a time in Paul Maurice’s coaching career when he wanted his teams to immediately move on after a big win and start thinking about the next challenge. Not now. He wanted the Florida Panthers to spend a little extra time savoring their upset of the Boston Bruins in one of the biggest NHL playoff shockers ever. He figures that will help get them ready for the next challenge. The Panthers start Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday night, facing a Maple Leafs team that ousted perennial power Tampa Bay in Round 1.

