AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:46 a.m. EST

Jalen Hurts shakes off knee injury and leads Eagles past Cowboys 28-23 for NFL best 8-1 mark

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts braved a direct hit on his injured left knee to throw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for another tush push score to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are the only 8-1 team in the NFL. Prescott threw for 374 yards and three scores. CeeDee Lamb had 11 catches for 191 yards for Dallas.

Ryan Blaney earns 1st career NASCAR championship and gives Roger Penske back-to-back Cup titles

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Blaney raced to his first career NASCAR championship on Sunday by banging his way past contender Kyle Larson in the closing laps at Phoenix Raceway to give Team Penske back-to-back Cup titles. The third generation racer is the first Ohio-born driver to win the Cup title and followed teammate Joey Logano, who won for Roger Penske a year ago. Ross Chastain won the race in a Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing and is the first driver to win the season finale while not racing for the championship since Denny Hamlin in 2013, one year before this current elimination format began.

AP Top 25: USC drops out for first time under Lincoln Riley; Oklahoma State vaults in to No. 15

Southern California dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in more than two years and Oklahoma State vaulted into the rankings for the first time this year at No. 15. The top nine teams in the Top 25 held their spots, led by No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs have now tied the second-longest streak atop the poll at 21 straight weeks, dating back to the middle of last season. Georgia received 49 first-place votes. No. 2 Michigan got nine first-place votes, No. 3 Ohio State had three and No. 4 Florida State had two.

Burrow passes for 348 yards and 2 TDs and Bengals’ defense clamps down on Bills in 24-18 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for a season-high 348 yards and had two touchdown passes as the Cincinnati Bengals won their fourth straight, beating the Buffalo Bills 24-18 in a key AFC matchup. Burrow was 31 for 44, completing passes to eight different receivers, with tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Drew Sample making the touchdown grabs. Tee Higgins had eight receptions for a season-high 110 yards. Cincinnati’s defense kept Josh Allen and the Bills playing from behind.

Russian Olympic officials appeal to sports court against suspension by IOC

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports against a suspension by the IOC last month for incorporating Ukrainian sports councils. The court says “it is not possible to indicate a time frame” for its judges’ verdict. The legal dispute should have no effect on Russian athletes preparing to qualify for and compete at the Paris Olympics next year. The International Olympic Committee previously said any Russian athletes accepted as neutral individuals to compete in Paris could be invited directly via their sport’s world governing body.

Chapman, Kiermaier win 4th Gold Gloves; rookies Volpe and Doyle also win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier won their fourth Gold Gloves, while New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe and Colorado rookie center fielder Brenton Doyle were among 13 first-time winners. Toronto, Texas and the Chicago Cubs tied for the high among clubs with three winners each. Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan won their second Gold Gloves, along with Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Ian Happ and Arizona first baseman Christian Walker.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: USCs fall a rarity in a season where most of the ranked have stayed ranked

With about a month left before bowl season, the AP Top 25 looks an awful lot like it did in the preseason. Not just at the top, where No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan have not budged. After Southern California and Kansas State dropped out of the rankings, 18 of the teams ranked in the latest Associated Press college football poll were also ranked in the preseason. If chalk continues to prevail, Top 25 turnover would be unusually low this season. Typically, about 10 or 11 teams that start the season ranked fail to end it that way.

Stroud’s thoughts with incarcerated father after record performance for Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud had much bigger things on his mind than football after a record-setting performance in Houston’s win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. When asked about setting the NFL mark for most yards passing by a rookie with 470 yards and five touchdowns, he instead took the moment to talk about what he’s going through off the field. His father Coleridge Bernard Stroud, III, remains incarcerated after receiving a 38-years-to-life sentence in 2016 after pleading guilty to charges of carjacking, kidnapping and robbery in a drug-related incident. He said he talked to his father from a California prison this week and shared his hope that he might get out in time to one day see him play before talking more about widespread prison reform.

Erik van Rooyen eagles 18 to win World Wide Technology Championship, day after Kuchar’s meltdown

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Erik van Rooyen made a 16-foot eagle putt on the par-5 closing hole Sunday to win the World Wide Technology Championship, a day after Matt Kuchar squandered a six-stroke lead with a late meltdown. Playing alongside Kuchar at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante, van Rooyen played the back nine in 8-under 28 in a 9-under 63. The 33-year-old South African finished at 27-under 261, two strokes ahead of Kuchar and Camilo Villegas. Van Rooyen won for the second time on the PGA Tour. Kuchar and Villegas each shot 66. On Saturday, Kuchar was six strokes ahead at 24 under when he pulled his drive on 15 left into dense bushes and made a quadruple-bogey 8. He then bogeyed the par-3 16th.

Iga Swiatek tops Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals to reach the title match and get a shot at No. 1

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Iga Swiatek has given herself a shot at her first WTA Finals title and the year-end top ranking by eliminating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 in a rain-suspended semifinal. The second-seeded Swiatek will meet the fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula on Monday for the trophy. Both players have claimed all eight sets they’ve played on the outdoor hard court in Cancun. The final was supposed to be held on Sunday, but a series of showers throughout the week continued on Saturday, when Pegula defeated Coco Gauff in the first semifinal. The second semifinal, Swiatek vs. Sabalenka, was stopped in the fourth game. When they resumed on Sunday, Swiatek took a 4-1 lead and never looked back.

