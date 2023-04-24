AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:46 a.m. EDT

NFL Draft Guide: As usual, QBs are coveted in first round

The NFL never really stops so its offseason continues with the draft starting on Thursday night. The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick and a lot of the hype surrounds the quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are among the coveted prospects. The other top athletes include edge rushers such as Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. The first round is Thursday starting at 8 p.m. EDT. The second and third rounds are on Friday starting at 7 p.m. EDT. The fourth through seventh rounds are Saturday starting at 12 p.m. EDT.

Curry, Warriors hold off Kings 126-125 to even series 2-all

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points but gave Sacramento a late chance when he called a timeout Golden State didn’t have, and the defending champion Warriors held on to beat the Kings 126-125 when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Warriors evened the Northern California rivals’ playoff series at two games apiece. De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points for Sacramento. His 3-pointer with 28.7 seconds left pulled the Kings within one. Golden State led 126-121 with 42.4 seconds left when Curry called the excessive timeout, and Malik Monk made the technical free throw for Sacramento.

Mayor: Napoli title will set off ‘big earthquake of joy’

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — It’s a celebration more than three decades in the making and Napoli fans are not waiting for it to become official before coloring their city in the team’s blue colors. Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi says in an Associated Press interview that when the team clinches the Italian league soccer title it will create “an earthquake of joy.” Diego Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. There will be multiple celebrations for the title starting with a spontaneous eruption when the team clinches. Then there will be organized celebrations around the city on June 4 after the team is awarded the trophy following the final game of the season.

Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lilia Vu birdied the first playoff hole to win her first major at the Chevron Championship after fellow American Angel Yin hit her approach shot into the water. Yin’s second shot came up short and left and splashed into the pond guarding the par-5 18th hole at Carlton Woods, and Vu hit her approach just over the green. Vu converted the birdie from about 10 feet for the victory. The 25-year-old Californian won for the second time on the LPGA Tour and took a celebratory leap into the pond, a tradition borrowed from this tournament’s former venue at Mission Hills in the California desert.

Warriors survive Curry calling timeout they didn’t have

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry called a timeout in the final minute the defending champions didn’t have — and nearly cost Golden State a crucial playoff game. The Warriors held on to beat the Kings anyway. Curry said he thought it was a good decision but didn’t know there were no timeouts remaining after the Warriors lost one when their earlier challenge of an offensive foul was unsuccessful. Curry scored 32 points in the 126-125 victory that evened the best-of-seven first-round series with Sacramento at 2-all. Coach Steve Kerr took responsibility for the ill-advised timeout, saying he neglected to inform his team.

Dillon Brooks: Image was factor in ejection for LeBron blow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Memphis agitator Dillon Brooks believes his image as an NBA villain contributed to the decision to eject him from Game 3 of the Grizzlies’ playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers after he struck LeBron James in the groin. Brooks said Sunday that his flagrant foul 2 was an accident and he believes his reputation in the media and among fans was a factor in his ejection from the third quarter of Memphis’ 111-101 loss Saturday night. Brooks was tossed from a game for the third time this season, delighting the Lakers’ home crowd that had been booing his every move since pregame warmups.

Kershaw reaches 200 wins, other milestones possible

Clayton Kershaw reached 200 victories this past week. That was a reminder of both the left-hander’s excellence and the near-impossibility of a pitcher reaching 300 wins nowadays. The active leader in victories is Justin Verlander with 244 and he’s 40 years old. Only four active pitchers even have 200 wins. Those are Verlander, Zack Greinke, Max Scherzer and Kershaw. Adam Wainwright is at 195 and could join that group, but he hasn’t pitched yet this year because of a groin injury.

Brunson, Barrett lead Knicks over Cavs 102-93 for 3-1 lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 29 points, RJ Barrett had 26 and the New York Knicks took a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series with a 102-93 victory. Josh Hart moved into the starting lineup and had 19 points and seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Knicks. New York can reach the second round for the first time in a decade if it beats the Cavs in Cleveland on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell finished with just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting for Cleveland.

Timberwolves survive in overtime, beat Nuggets 114-108

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 114-108 in overtime in Game 4 to avoid elimination. Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota which held on after Denver scored the final 12 points of regulation to force overtime. Mike Conley had 19 points for the Timberwolves. Game 5 is Tuesday in Denver. Nikola Jokic tied a playoff career high with 43 points and added 11 rebounds for the Nuggets.

Bruins top Panthers 6-2, take 3-1 lead in 1st-round series

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk each scored twice, Linus Ullmark stopped 41 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff game Sunday. Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi also had goals for the Bruins, who took a 3-1 lead in the series by getting a second consecutive win on Florida ice. Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett had goals for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for the Panthers, who’ll try to fend off elimination when they visit Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday.

