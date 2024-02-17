AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:45 p.m. EST

Lefty Driesell, folksy, fiery coach who put Maryland on college basketball’s map, dies at 92

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The Hall of Fame basketball coach Lefty Driesell has died. His family says Driesell died Saturday at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Driesell’s folksy drawl belied a fiery on-court demeanor. He rebuilt struggling programs and won 786 games over parts of five decades. He was the first to win more than 100 games at four Division I schools. Driesell put Maryland on college basketball’s map and was the coach there when Len Bias fatally overdosed. He also coached at Davidson, James Madison and Georgia State. Charles “Lefty” Driesell was 92.

Patrick Cantlay leads by 2 at Riviera as he goes for a hometown win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patrick Cantlay still has the lead in the Genesis Invitational. It’s just not as large as he might have hoped. Cantlay made a soft bogey on the second-easiest hole at Riviera. He shot a 70 and his lead is down to two shots over Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris. He’ll play the final round with Schauffele, his best friend in golf. They have been partners 23 times in various team events. They have been paired together 20 times on the PGA Tour. And they have played close to 100 practice rounds. At stake is $4 million to the winner.

An ecstatic Super Bowl rally, upended by the terror of a mass shooting. How is Kansas City faring?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City was at its highest moment of community pride, celebrating a Super Bowl win, when it experienced one of 21st-century American culture’s most traumatic events — a public mass shooting. By the time it was over, one woman was dead and nearly two dozen other Chiefs fans were wounded. Police now blame a dispute between several people. On Friday, two juveniles were charged with gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Additional charges are expected in Wednesday’s post-rally shooting. While it lasted only moments, it has left a knocked-back community struggling to make sense of how something so positive could turn so quickly into something so terrifying and sad.

The NBA is hoping for a little more competitiveness in this year’s All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Last season’s All-Star Game played out in a way that the NBA hopes to never experience again. Nobody was interested in defense and almost nobody was watching the game, at least according to the abysmal television ratings. So, the league sent a message: Make the All-Star Game better. How that’ll work is anyone’s guess. But they’ll give it a shot on Sunday night, when the NBA’s midseason showcase game returns to Indianapolis for the first time in nearly four decades — with a return to the old no-draft, Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, 48-minute game format that the league had gotten away from in recent years.

Purdue, reigning NCAA champion UConn headline the early list of top seeds for March Madness

Purdue claimed the top overall seed over reigning national champion Connecticut in the first look at the potential top 16 seeds for the NCAA Tournament. The committee that will select the field of 68 revealed its preliminary list of top teams Saturday. Purdue and then UConn have topped The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for five straight weeks, although with the Huskies at No. 1 in the Top 25. Houston and Arizona were the other two No. 1 seeds. North Carolina was the fifth overall seed and headlined the list of regional 2-seeds. Selection Sunday is March 17.

Toyota takes high hopes into Daytona 500 but weather may affect ‘The Great American Race’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — After a dismal showing in time trials for Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500, the Toyota camp roared back and swept the two 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for “The Great American Race.” The wins by Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell marked the first sweep of the Daytona qualifying races for Toyota since 2014 and have given the automaker hope of a fourth Daytona 500 win. Joey Logano of Team Penske starts on the pole in the first time a Roger Penske car will lead the field to green at the Daytona 500. Rain is expected Sunday and could disrupt the event.

Maryland reflects on Driesell’s impact on elevating Terrapins to national elite

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Before Gary Williams led Maryland to the 2002 NCAA championship, Lefty Driesell made the Terrapins relevant. Driesell, who died Saturday at 92, was remembered during Maryland’s game against Illinois as the coach who elevated the program from one with a single NCAA Tournament appearance to a postseason regular capable of competing with Atlantic Coast Conference powers Duke, North Carolina and North Carolina State. Maryland wore throwback uniforms Saturday that echoed Driesell’s 1970s heyday at the school. Driesell went 348-159 in 17 seasons from 1969-86, reaching eight NCAA Tournaments.

Top-ranked UConn uses a balanced attack, routs No. 4 Marquette to take control of the Big East

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help top-ranked UConn rout No. 4 Marquette 81-53 and take control of the race for the Big East regular-season title. Tristen Newton scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists for the Huskies (24-2, 14-1), who have now won 14 straight games. Cam Spencer and Hassan Diarra each added 14 points.Kam Jones scored 15 points and Oso Ighodaro had 14 for Marquette (19-6, 10-4), which came into the game on an eight-game winning streak.The Huskies now lead Marquette in the Big East by three games in the loss column with five to play. The Huskies are looking for their first regular-season title since 2005-06.

Padres, GM A.J. Preller under pressure to produce despite an expected lower payroll

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — A.J. Preller had the benefit of a free-spending and patient owner during his past few seasons as general manager of the San Diego Padres. That might not be the case anymore. The Padres’ new control person is Eric Kutsenda. Kutsenda took over after the death of owner Peter Seidler in November. Kutsenda is a co-founder and managing partner of Seidler Equity Partners, as well as a friend of Seidler’s for more than 30 years. The Padres’ payroll could drop more than $100 million this season after last year’s disappointing finish. Preller hasn’t won more than 90 games in any of his nine seasons as San Diego’s general manager.

Big money: Texas coach Sarkisian getting salary increase to more than $10 million per year

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian’s contract extension will push his guaranteed salary to $10.3 million this year under details released by the school’s Board of Regents. That will make him one of the highest paid coaches in the country after leading the Longhorns to the Big 12 championship and their first appearance in the College Football Playoff The board is scheduled to approved the contract next week. Sarkisian also got a contract extension through 2030 and will be paid $10.9 million in the final year. He is getting a 78% increase in guaranteed pay.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.