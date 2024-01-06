AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:44 p.m. EST

Steelers top Lamar-less Ravens 17-10, will make the playoffs if Buffalo or Jacksonville lose

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mason Rudolph threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Pittsburgh Steelers took a step toward the postseason with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Rudolph led Pittsburgh to three straight wins to close the season, and now the Steelers wait. They would make the playoffs Sunday if Buffalo loses to Miami or Jacksonville loses to Tennessee. They also have a chance to clinch a berth if the Houston-Indianapolis game Saturday night ends in a tie. There was some bad news for the Steelers. The Ravens have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and held Lamar Jackson out of this game.

Bradshaw’s 3-pointer propels No. 6 Kentucky to an 87-85 win at Florida in their SEC opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Bradshaw hit a 3-pointer with 1:27 to play and No. 6 Kentucky rallied to beat Florida 87-85 on Saturday in the first Southeastern Conference opener between the rivals in 26 years. It was just the third 3-pointer of the season for the 7-foot-1 freshman. Bradshaw finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (11-2), who won their fifth in a row and ninth in 10 games. Florida’s six-game winning streak came to an end. Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton led the Gators (10-4) with 23 points apiece.

Draymond Green reinstated from suspension by NBA after missing 12 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Draymond Green has been reinstated by the NBA from his suspension after the Golden State star missed 12 games for hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12. The league says Green “demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players” during his suspension, which began Dec. 14. He has met with a counselor as well as had multiple joint meetings with representatives of the league, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association. Those meetings, the league added, will continue throughout the season. The Warriors have gone 7-5 without Green, who was also suspended five games in November for placing Minnesota center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard breaks his jaw, pausing the No. 1 pick’s stellar start to career

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed rookie center Connor Bedard on injured reserve with a broken jaw. Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Devils. Nick Foligno also went on IR with a fractured left finger, adding another name to Chicago’s long list of injured forwards. In desperate need of reinforcements, the Blackhawks acquired forward Rem Pitlick from Pittsburgh for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old Bedard has a team-high 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.

76ers center Joel Embiid sits out against Jazz with swelling in left knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missed Saturday’s game against Utah with swelling in his left knee. Embiid has now missed eight games this season. The new collective bargaining agreement requires players, in most instances, to play in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for awards such as MVP or the All-NBA teams. Embiid was injured in Friday’s loss to the New York Knicks. Embiid had played only two games since he missed four straight games with a sprained right ankle.

Frustrated LeBron sounds off on Lakers’ struggles after 10th loss in 13 games, 127-113 to Memphis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James didn’t sugarcoat his increasingly sour feelings after the Los Angeles Lakers spiraled to their 10th loss in 13 games. “We just suck right now,” a visibly perturbed James said after he scored 32 points in the Lakers’ fourth consecutive loss. Anthony Davis had 31 points in Los Angeles’ latest discouraging defeat since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. James said the Lakers’ tournament play was not an indication that this team can get better. Lakers coach Darvin Ham disagrees, but he also curiously said fans shouldn’t be “living and dying with every single game we play.”

Warriors guard Chris Paul fractures left hand, will require surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State guard Chris Paul fractured his left hand Friday night in the Warriors’ 113-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons and will have surgery next week. The Warriors made the announcement after the game regarding Paul, who had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes. He’s expected to return this season. The 38-year-old Paul, acquired from Washington on draft day for Jordan Poole after earlier going to the Wizards from Phoenix, had started the past four games but has also guided the reserves so far this season. Paul came into the game Friday averaging 9.0 points, 7.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Harbaugh’s future at Michigan is subplot to CFP title game as Washington tries to lock up DeBoer

HOUSTON (AP) — With NFL franchises apparently intrigued with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh again, the question hanging over the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night between the top-ranked Wolverines and No. 2 Washington is: Could this be his last as the coach of his alma mater? Harbaugh was having none of the speculation at media day. What makes the latest round of will-he-or-won’t-he with Harbaugh and the NFL unique is how it has reverberated all the way out to Seattle, where Washington has been working on a new contract for Kalen DeBoer since November.

Coco Gauff to face Elina Svitolina in the WTA Auckland Classic final

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Coco Gauff will defend her title at the Auckland Classic against Elina Svitolina after beating fellow American Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in a semifinal. Gauff needed only 62 minutes to sweep past fourth-seeded Navarro and now has won 18 straight sets and nine consecutive matches over two years in Auckland. She is yet to drop a set and has lost only 15 games in four matches so far this year. Svitolina beat Wang Xiyu of China 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Haliburton has 18 of Indiana’s team-record 50 assists, Pacers rout Hawks 150-116 for 6th win a row

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 18 of Indiana’s franchise-record 50 assists and the Pacers routed the Atlanta Hawks 150-116 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Haliburton, the NBA assists leader at 12.8 per game, also had 10 points and eight rebounds in just over 25 minutes. Myles Turner led Indiana with 27 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 18 and Bruce Brown 17. The NBA’s highest-scoring team, Indiana reached 150 points against the Hawks for the second time this season after setting a league season high in a 157-152 victory in Atlanta on Nov. 21. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 30 points. Trae Young missed his first seven shots and finished with 13 points on 4-of-18 shooting. He was 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

