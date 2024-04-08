AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:43 p.m. EDT

18.7 million: Early figures from NCAA women’s title game make it most-watched hoops game in 5 years

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — South Carolina’s victory over Caitlin Clark and Iowa in Sunday’s women’s NCAA championship game had a preliminary audience average of 18.7 million on ABC and ESPN. The only sporting events in the United States to draw a bigger TV audience since 2019 have been football, the World Cup and the Olympics. The audience numbers are expected to increase when Nielsen releases its final numbers on Tuesday. Nielsen says the audience peaked at 24 million. It’s the most-watched basketball game since 2019, when the men’s NCAA title game between Virginia and Texas Tech averaged 19.6 million on CBS.

UConn, Purdue set to collide in NCAA title game after dominating in a romp-filled March Madness

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — UConn and Purdue have dominated this year’s NCAA Tournament. Now they’re set to meet for the national championship on Monday night. The Huskies are going for the first repeat men’s title since Florida in 2006 and 2007. They have beaten five tournament opponents by an average of 25 points per game, with the closest margin coming by 14 points. The Boilermakers are in the title game for the first time since falling to UCLA in 1969 in their lone appearance. Purdue is winning its tournament games by an average margin of 19.6 points.

Augusta National in bloom and the conditions dry for Masters. So far

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Forget the azaleas and dogwoods at Augusta National. Players are marveling over firm and fast conditions for the Masters. How long it lasts depends on one day of rain expected later in the week. Xander Schauffele says shots into par 5s are bouncing across the turf. Tony Finau played a chip on the 11th hole he couldn’t keep on the green. Tiger Woods was out early with Will Zalatoris for nine holes. Among those who used Monday as a day of rest was Akshay Bhatia. And for good reason. He just got into the Masters by winning the Texas Open.

The NCAA women’s tourney had everything: stars, upsets, an undefeated champion. It’s just the start

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NCAA women’s basketball tournament is having a moment. Attendance and TV ratings during this year’s version of March Madness spiked thanks in part to Iowa star Caitlin Clark. Clark says she expects the growth of interest in women’s college hoops to continue even after she moves on to the WNBA. The NCAA is optimistic the women’s tournament can start to cash in on some of its newfound popularity. NCAA president Charlie Baker says the organization is exploring providing a financial benefit to the 68 teams that make the field.

NAIA all but bans transgender athletes from women’s sports. NCAA vows to ensure ‘fair competition’

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced a policy that all but bans transgender athletes from women’s sports. The NAIA is the governing body for mostly small colleges, covering about 83,000 athletes across the country. The NAIA’s Council of Presidents approved the policy in a 20-0 vote. The NAIA is believed to be the first college sports organization to take such a step. The NCAA responded by saying it remains committed to “fair competition for all student-athletes in all NCAA championships.”

Tiger talks: Zalatoris leans on advice from Woods in return from back surgery to play the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — If anybody knows what Will Zalatoris has gone through as he tries to return from back surgery to play competitive golf again, it just might be his playing partner during Monday’s practice round for the Masters. Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods has undergone the same procedure several times to alleviate pain caused by a herniated disc. Zalatoris says most of Woods’ advice has been about the rehabilitation process and how to be patient in the recovery. But it was somehow fitting that the two were first off the tee together one year to the day that Zalatoris was on the operating table.

50 years after Hank Aaron’s 715th homer, Hall of Fame announces statue, Postal Service unveils stamp

ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball’s Hall of Fame will unveil a bronze statue of Hank Aaron on May 23 on the first floor of its museum in Cooperstown, New York. And the U.S. Postal Service will release a commemorative stamp picturing Aaron in his batting stance wearing his Atlanta Braves uniform. Both announcements came on the 50th anniversary of Aaron’s 715th home run, which topped the record 714 hit by Babe Ruth. Aaron hit 755 home runs from 1954-76, a mark that stood until Barry Bonds hit 762 from 1986-2007, a feat assisted by performance-enhancing drugs. Aaron was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982. A 25-time All-Star, he set a record with 2,297 RBIs.

Guardians’ Shane Bieber emotional in discussing elbow injury, uncertain future with surgery looming

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber held it together as long as he could. Cleveland’s ace became emotional when discussing the upcoming Tommy John elbow surgery that will end his season. Bieber’s voice cracked before the Guardians’ home opener as he talked about the decision to have the operation. The 2020 Cy Young winner was dominant in two starts before he succumbed to pain. The 28-year-old is in his final season under contract with Cleveland, which has offered him a long-term deal in the past. Bieber understands there are no certainties about his future, but he is more focused on recovering and getting back on the mound.

AP study: Nine MLB teams cut payroll this winter, and the average salary is up just 1.5%

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego cut payroll by $96 million in the past year, the New York Mets by $50 million and the Los Angeles Angels by $49 million, among nine teams that slashed spending in a tepid free-agent market that sparked player unrest. The average salary increased 1.5% to $4.98 million on opening day, according to a study by The Associated Press. That was down from a 6% rise in 2022 following the end of the spring training lockout and an 11.1% increase last year to $4.91 million. Other teams cutting were the Chicago White Sox (by $47 million), Colorado ($33 million), Minnesota ($32 million), Detroit ($20 million), Boston ($15 million) and Milwaukee ($12 million).

Mavs co-stars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are working on a better plot after last year’s flop

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are on the verge of making their playoff debut together with the Dallas Mavericks. It’s quite a different story for the co-stars compared to last year. The Mavs unceremoniously tanked and missed the playoffs two months after they acquired Irving from Brooklyn. Dallas is 22-7 in the 29 consecutive games Irving has played. That streak is significant given that injuries were a big part of the problem in the Irving-Doncic pairing falling flat last season.

