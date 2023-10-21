AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:43 a.m. EDT

Thomas’ tying homer, Moreno’s decisive hit send D-backs over Phillies 6-5, ties NLCS at 2 games

PHOENIX (AP) — Alek Thomas hit a tying, two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning, Gabriel Moreno followed with a go-ahead single and the Arizona Diamondbacks stunned the Philadelphia Phillies with a 6-5 victory that tied the NL Championship Series at two games apiece. Arizona trailed 5-2 before Orion Kerkering’s bases-loaded walk to Christian Walker with two outs in the seventh. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled leading off the eighth against Craig Kimbrel, who gave up Ketel Marte’s game-ending single in Game 3. Thomas, pinch hitting for Emmanuel Rivera with one out, sent a full-count fastball splashing into the right-center field swimming pool.

Altuve hits go-ahead homer in 9th, Astros take 3-2 lead over Rangers in ALCS after benches clear

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning and the Houston Astros, after getting into another bench-clearing scuffle with the Texas Rangers, rallied for a 5-4 victory in a wild and testy Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. After winning all three games at rival Texas, the defending World Series champions head back home to Houston needing one win to capture a third consecutive pennant. They lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven playoff going into Game 6 Sunday night. Adolis García began a slow trot and spiked his bat after his towering three-run homer off Justin Verlander gave Texas a 4-2 lead in the sixth. García got angry when he was hit by a pitch next time up. The benches and bullpens emptied, leading to three ejections.

Abreu, Baker, García ejected from ALCS Game 5 as benches clear

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu and manager Dusty Baker were ejected from Game 5 of the AL Championship series after the reliever hit the Texas Rangers’ Adolis García with a pitch in the eighth inning, triggering benches to clear two innings after the slugger’s go-ahead home run. García also was ejected by the umpires during a confrontation that caused a 12-minute delay. Houston trailed 4-2 at the time but rallied for a 5-4 win and a 3-2 series lead behind Jose Altuve’s three-run homer in the ninth off José Leclerc.

No. 2 Michigan suspends staffer after NCAA launches investigating into allegations of sign-stealing

No. 2 Michigan has suspended a low-level football program employee a day after disclosing that it is under NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing the play-calling signals used by its opponents. Athletic director Warde Manuel issued a one-sentence statement saying that Connor Stalions had been suspended with pay pending the conclusion of the NCAA investigation. Stalions had not been previously identified by the school but was named in an ESPN report alleging he is a key figure in the probe.

Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy vents frustrations as he clears the air over feuds, losses and his slow start

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy wanted to clear the air this week about a number of things. Topics included his dust-up with former Panthers receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith, his lack of production so far and the Broncos’ 1-5 start heading into Sunday’s game against Green Bay. Jeudy says he didn’t know Smith wanted to apologize to him for criticizing him on his podcast earlier this year. Nevertheless, Jeudy defended his actions when he responded to Smith with a vulgarity and didn’t want to talk to him in an encounter before the Broncos’ loss at Kansas City last week.

76ers prepared to start regular season without disgruntled James Harden

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers finished their entire preseason schedule without James Harden playing for them. Harden did not practice this week with the Sixers. He skipped their preseason finale Friday night against Atlanta. The Sixers are set to open their season Thursday against Milwaukee. They play at Toronto before the Oct. 29 home opener against Portland. Coach Nick Nurse said he is preparing for games without Harden. Harden called team president Daryl Morey a liar in the offseason and vowed to never play for one of his team’s again.

Liberty plan to put franchise tag on Breanna Stewart, hope to bring back free agent Jonquel Jones

NEW YORK (AP) — New York hopes to bring back most of the same team next season that fell just short in the WNBA Finals. Breanna Stewart could be an unrestricted free agent but Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb says he would give her the franchise tag so she can’t sign a contract directly with another team. While Stewart definitely isn’t going anywhere in the near future, the Liberty still need to figure out a way to re-sign free agent Jonquel Jones, who averaged 17.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in the postseason. Jones, who came to New York in a trade in the offseason, is also an unrestricted free agent.

NFL fines Seahawks’ Jamal Adams $50K for latest incident with concussion consultant, AP source says

The NFL has fined Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams $50,000 for his “directed verbal remarks” toward a concussion doctor during the team’s Week 6 game against Cincinnati. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the fine. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity and said Adams also “made inappropriate physical conduct” with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was preparing to evaluate Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo. It’s the second incident in as many games between Adams and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. The consultant is an independent physician assigned to each team’s sideline during games to assist team doctors in evaluating, diagnosing and treating concussions.

Mother of slain Alabama woman files suit against Hornets’ Brandon Miller, 2 others

BIIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The mother of a woman killed near the University of Alabama in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against current Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller and two other men. Decarla Raietta Heard filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Alabama against Miller, former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles and another man, Michael Davis. Both Miles and Davis are charged with capital murder while Miller, the No. 2 NBA draft pick, was never charged with a crime.

American sensation Ilia Malinin flawless on opening night of Skate America

American figure skater Ilia Malinin was flawless on the opening night of Skate America, scoring 104.06 points for his short program Friday night to take a big lead into the free skate. Kevin Aymoz of France was second with 97.34 points and Shun Sato of Japan third with 91.61 points. Malinin was perfect on all three of his jumping passes, including a difficult quad lutz-triple toe combination. In the pairs competition, Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel of Germany overcame her fall on the side-by-side triple salchow to score 63.59 points and take a slim lead over Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud of Canada.

