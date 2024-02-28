AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:41 p.m. EST

Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws 2 impressive, scoreless innings in MLB exhibition debut for Dodgers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out three batters over two scoreless innings in his exhibition debut on Wednesday, giving a glimpse into why the Los Angeles Dodgers believe the Japanese right-hander can become an ace in the big leagues. Yamamoto struck out the first batter he faced, Texas Rangers All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien, on six pitches. He then gave up a single to Evan Carter before Wyatt Langford grounded into an inning-ending double play. He was even better in the second inning, striking out Nathaniel Lowe on three pitches before Jonah Heim flied out to left. Yamamoto ended his outing by striking out Leody Taveras on four pitches.

The potential hazards of fans storming the court has run smack into a question: How to stop them?

Recent incidents in college basketball have underscored the potential dangers that come from jubilant fans storming the court after the game comes to an end. Finding a solution is proving to be a challenge. Duke center Kyle Filipowski and Iowa star Caitlin Clark both got caught in scary incidents recently. The incidents have prompted a renewed scrutiny on protecting visiting teams. Duke coach Jon Scheyer has called on immediate measures by the Atlantic Coast Conference to prevent court storming. Stopping such often-impromptu celebrations is easier said than done, especially with most student sections so close to the court.

Social media influencer says Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill broke her leg during football drill at his home

A social media influencer is suing Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill over an alleged incident that happened at the star’s South Florida home last summer. In a lawsuit that Sophie Hall’s attorneys filed in Broward County circuit court on Feb. 23, the influencer claims that Hill “forcefully and purposefully” shoved her while the two were participating in a football drill at his mansion. Hall is seeking up to $75,000 in damages. It is unclear whether she reported the incident to authorities. Her attorneys are suing Hill for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Kirk Cousins and Chris Jones head an NFL free agents list filled with star-quality players

NFL teams could find a Pro Bowl quarterback, an All-Pro defensive lineman or a future Hall of Fame wide receiver and plenty more star-quality players when the free agency period begins on March 13. Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones and Mike Evans are among the best players who will be available on the open market unless their teams use a franchise tag by March 5. They’ll be joined by running backs Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, edge rushers Josh Allen, Brian Burns and Danielle Hunter and several other talented players. Defensive line is the deepest position while offensive tackle has the fewest starting-caliber players on the list.

T’Vondre Sweat leads group of NFL’s big-guy prospects hoping to prove they’re worth the weight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T’Vondre Sweat realizes he must carry his weight — all 362 pounds — in a more measured way when he’s playing in the NFL next season. It didn’t prevent the massive defensive tackle from Texas from winning last year’s Outland Trophy. But if he wants to be the top interior lineman selected in April’s NFL draft, he’ll have to beat out some heavy competition from college teammate Byron Murphy II and Illinois’ equally dynamic tandem of Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr.

Saudi Arabian soccer’s international ambitions for clubs including Super Leagues aired at conference

Saudi Arabia sees placing its soccer clubs in more international games including Super Leagues as key to achieving the kingdom’s ambitions in the sport. A debate on the emerging power of Saudi money and influence in world soccer opened the annual Financial Times-hosted soccer conference in London. This year Saudi Arabia is expected to be confirmed by FIFA as host of the men’s 2034 World Cup. In club soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League last year brought global attention. Saudi league commercial adviser Robert Klein says taking clubs abroad for friendly games “then maybe through Super Leagues” will help achieve its ambitions.

MLB wants to make starting pitching more prominent, but it’s a tough task in today’s game

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball wants to put a greater emphasis on starting pitching. But it’s a tricky situation in the era of openers and hard-throwing relievers. Big league starters averaged 15.4 outs and 85.1 pitches last year, according to Sportradar, and 15.6 outs and 84.9 pitches in 2022. But the numbers were 17.4 and 93.1 as late as 2015, and 17.8 and 98.6 in 2000. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in October that the league is considering lowering the maximum of 13 pitchers per team to 12 possibly as soon as the 2025 season — with the goal of making starting pitching more prominent.

Harper settling in at first for Phillies; Muncy takes a hit in Yamamoto spring debut for Dodgers

Bryce Harper is settling in as a full-time first baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies. The two-time NL MVP hit a hard single in his first at-bat of spring training Wednesday, and also had two impressive defensive plays. An outfielder for 11 seasons, he returned from Tommy John surgery last year as a first baseman. Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy got hit by a pitch on his left hand in their game against World Series champion Texas. That was in the same game Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out three in two scoreless innings in an impressive spring debut for Los Angeles.

Stacy Wakefield dies less than 5 months after her husband, World Series champion Tim Wakefield

Stacy Wakefield, the widow of former Boston Red Sox pitcher and two-time World Series champion Tim Wakefield, has died. Her family said in a statement released through the Red Sox that she died Wednesday at her Massachusetts home, less than five months after her husband died at the age of 57. Online records say Stacy was 53. The family mentioned a diagnosis but did not provide a cause of death. Tim’s former Red Sox teammate Curt Schilling said on a podcast both of the Wakefields had been diagnosed with cancer. The news came with an outpouring of support for the Wakefields and criticism for Schilling.

Rory McIlroy not bothered by Masters ‘asterisk’ comments from LIV Golf’s Talor Gooch

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Here’s how things seem to work regarding LIV Golf and Rory McIlroy: Someone says something, the other side responds, and the cycle just keeps repeating from one topic to the next. It’s still going. The latest chapters of the saga came Wednesday, when McIlroy said he wanted to give LIV player Talor Gooch “the benefit of the doubt” over comments he made saying if the world’s No. 2-ranked player wins the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam the accomplishment should come with an asterisk because some players who have signed with Saudi-backed LIV cannot play at Augusta National since they have fallen out of the top 50 in the world rankings.

