AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:41 p.m. EDT

Three Tigers pitchers combine to no-hit Blue Jays in 2-0 victory

DETROIT (AP) — Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday. It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers history. Matt Manning (3-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings and Jason Foley got four straight outs. Tigers closer Alex Lange came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch.

Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues. The 38-year-old Rapinoe announced Saturday her fourth World Cup will be her last and she’ll officially retire with the OL Reign at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Rapinoe and the U.S. team are aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Carlos Alcaraz won’t fret about sounding humble at Wimbledon. He wants to face Novak Djokovic

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz played for the second straight day at Wimbledon and won again. So did unseeded American Chris Eubanks. Stefanos Tsitsipas played for the fifth day in a row on Saturday — and he also won again. Defending champion Elena Rybakina, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time champion Petra Kvitova and 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur all advanced to the fourth round of the women’s bracket. The rain that messed up the schedule for much of Week 1 at the All England Club returned again, too, leaving several matches suspended. Among the players who will resume on Sunday is No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.

Popovich, NBA’s winningest coach, signs 5-year contract to remain Spurs coach and president

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gregg Popovich evidently doesn’t plan to leave the San Antonio Spurs anytime soon. The NBA’s winningest coach has signed a five-year contract to remain coach and president of the team, the Spurs announced Saturday. There has often been speculation about the 74-year-old Popovich’s future, though after the team landed the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama last month it was presumed that the five-time champion would continue coaching. And now, it’s official. The Spurs announced the move in a two-sentence release, not detailing any of the terms, without any quotes from Popovich or team personnel.

Wembanyama gets some lessons from Kareem and Isiah Thomas at NBA Con

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama freely acknowledged that he was often confused in his first NBA Summer League game, going as far as to say that there were times when he didn’t know what he was doing. He’s in good company. Wembanyama shared the stage for a conversation on Saturday at NBA Con with a pair of champions, Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Isiah Thomas. And they may have given the San Antonio Spurs rookie a bit of solace by revealing that when they were breaking into the league, they had moments when they were lost as well.

Stanton homers twice as Yankees rebound with 6-3 win over Cubs

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth homer in the first inning and added a two-run homer after a video review in the fifth and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Saturday. Josh Donaldson hit his 10th homer and Harrison Bader hit a two-run double as the Yankees avoided their third four-game losing streak this year. After being held to two singles in Friday’s series opener, the Yankees improved to 14-16 since losing Aaron Judge to a torn ligament in his right big toe on June 3. Gerrit Cole allowed a two-run homer to former Yankee Mike Tauchman on his final batter and allowed three runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings. He improved to 8-0 this season following a New York loss.

Cardinals reliever Gallegos gets wiped down by umpire after using rosin bag on his left arm

CHICAGO (AP) — Giovanny Gallegos pitched the eighth inning in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 3-0 victory at the Chicago White Sox. It was a bit of an adventure. It all started when plate umpire Lance Barrett saw Gallegos hit his left arm with the rosin bag after he warmed up. Barrett told Gallegos that was illegal and the umpire used a towel to clean off Gallegos’ arm. When the 31-year-old Gallegos did the same thing with two out in the inning, Barrett got a towel and wiped down the reliever’s arm again. It’s just something about Gallegos and Chicago’s South Side. Gallegos was ordered by then-umpire Joe West to switch caps during the Cardinals’ 4-0 victory at the White Sox on May 26, 2021.

Carroll drives in winning run in the 10th in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 victory over the Pirates

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2. Alek Thomas homered to tie it in the eighth, then singled in the tying run in the 10th against David Bednar (3-1). The infield hit followed a throwing error by Bednar on a bunt and scored automatic runner Dominic Canzone, making his debut in the majors. After Geraldo Perdomo sacrificed, Ketel Marte was intentionally walked and Carroll lined a single just fair down the right-field line. Jared Triolo’s single put the Pirates ahead in the top of the 10th against Scott McGough (1-6). Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave up one hit in seven innings.

Majors-leading Braves beat the Rays 2-1 in a matchup of teams with the best records in baseball

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and the red-hot Atlanta Braves began a weekend series between teams with the best records in the major leagues with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. With right-hander Charlie Morton pitching into the seventh inning and Murphy extending a power surge that has seen Atlanta homer in 24 straight outings, the Braves won for the 19th time in 21 games to improve baseball’s best mark to 59-28. The AL-best Rays are 57-34 but have lost a season-high six straight. That may not be the lone reason for concern, though, after starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow left the game in the sixth inning with what the club described as “cramping.”

Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes could go 1-2 in the MLB Draft. Still, the Pirates might throw a curve

LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are considered the favorites to be picked at the top of the Major League Baseball draft. Crews hit .426 with 18 home runs while playing centerfield for the Tigers. The hard-throwing Skenes went 12-3 as a pitcher with 209 strikeouts in 122 innings. The Pittsburgh Pirates hold the top selection for the second time in three years. Pittsburgh manager Ben Cherington says the group at the top goes deeper than Crews and Skenes. Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford and high school prospects Max Clark and Walker Jenkins could be in the mix to go No. 1 overall if the Pirates look elsewhere.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.