AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:41 a.m. EDT

Jokic and Murray both have triple-doubles, Nuggets beat Heat 109-94 for 2-1 lead

MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray became the first teammates in NBA Finals history to both record triple-doubles, and Denver’s two stars made sure the Nuggets reclaimed the lead in the series by beating the Miami Heat 109-94 in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Murray had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, getting the rebound he needed with 9 seconds remaining. Jokic finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Game 4 is Friday in Miami. Jimmy Butler scored 28 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat.

Power broker Jimmy Dunne with 9/11 history helped get PGA and Saudis to the table

The first big surprise in golf’s new world? Seeing PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi wealth fund leader Yasir Al-Rumayyan smiling together. Behind the scenes were a pair of PGA board members. One of them was Jimmy Dunne, a power broker in golf and on Wall Street. That he was involved in setting the first meeting between Monahan and the Saudis is telling. Dunne co-founded an investment banking firm that had offices in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11. He lost 66 colleagues that day. Dunne is all about looking for solutions. The tour needed answers.

NBA mock draft: Wembanyama’s French teammate’s draft stock on the rise

With two weeks until the NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama keeps showing why the San Antonio Spurs should so badly want him. The expected No. 1 pick has led his team into the French league finals, with a teammate’s strong play alongside him sending his own stock soaring. The 7-foot-3 phenom from France is still the prohibitive favorite to be the first player off the board when the NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. EDT on June 22. Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are still projected to go second and third, and Wembanyama’s French teammate Bilal Coulibaly’s has risen to contention for a spot in the lottery with his good postseason.

No homecoming for Messi as Barcelona again fails to do enough to lure him back

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona again couldn’t do enough to entice Lionel Messi. The club missed out on a chance to bring the World Cup winner back nearly two years after it was forced to let him go against his will because of its financial struggles. Messi announced Wednesday he would not return to Barcelona and instead was going to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. There had been hopes of a reunion between the Argentina great and the Spanish club where he thrived for nearly two decades before leaving to join Paris Saint-Germain. But in the end there was only more disappointment for both sides.

Messi heads to Miami as latest big name to raise soccer’s profile in US

Lionel Messi is set to become part of the next chapter of men’s soccer in North America. Messi’s announcement that he will join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami is another landmark moment for the league and the sport in the United States. But he’s only the latest big-name international player to bring his talents to the U.S. It started with Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cryuff in the NASL, and since the MLS was launched other stars like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimović have raised the profile of the game in North America.

Texas homecoming for Griner in WNBA star’s 1st game there since Russian release

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brittney Griner had a Texas homecoming in her first game in her home state since being released from a Russian prison. The Phoenix Mercury were on the road for only the second time this season, since Griner missed all of last season while detained before a prisoner swap in December. People were shouting words of encouragement to Griner when she was out to dinner with teammates. She also met in private before Wednesday’s game with the women’s basketball team from Baylor. That campus about 100 miles away is where she was part of a 40-0 national championship in 2012.

Hypocrisy isn’t new in sports, it’s just more obvious in PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Major League Baseball was once so concerned about gambling it banned Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays just for working as casino greeters. Now MLB itself and almost all its teams have official casino sponsors. The NCAA railed for decades that paying players would destroy college sports, all while raking in billions off of their unpaid labor. Now schools boast of booster collectives that help recruit top talent to their teams. So when the PGA Tour overcame its indignation and agreed to merge with LIV Golf the flip-flop followed a long-established tradition in sports of flexible attitudes.

Reds’ De la Cruz hits 1st big league homer, then triples

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds newcomer Elly De la Cruz hit his first major league homer, a 458-foot, two-run drive off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Noah Syndergaard and then tripled. With fellow rookie Matt McLain on second base, De la Cruz hit an 0-1 fastball that left the bat at 114.8 mph and landed into the last rows of the right-field stands at Great American Ball Park. De la Cruz tripled on a curveball in the third, a drive that went to the wall in right-center on four hops.

Bahl’s 2-hitter helps Oklahoma top Florida State, inch closer to third straight national title

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jordy Bahl threw a two-hitter and struck out 10, and Oklahoma defeated Florida State 5-0 on Wednesday night to inch closer to a third consecutive national title. The top-seeded Sooners took the lead in the Women’s College World Series best-of-three championship series and can clinch their seventh national title on Thursday. Bahl is 4-0 at the World Series and hasn’t allowed a run in 21 2/3 innings. She helped Oklahoma push its Division I record win streak to 52 games.

Colts keep Rodgers out of practice as NFL investigates gambling allegations

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. sat out of Wednesday’s practice, two days after team officials said they were aware of an NFL investigation into gambling allegations about one of Indy’s players. Neither the Colts nor the league have publicly identified Rodgers as the target. But Rodgers issued a statement on Twitter acknowledging he made an “error in judgment” just hours after media reports linked him to the investigation. Coach Shane Steichen would not say whether Rodgers would practice until there is a resolution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.