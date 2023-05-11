AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:39 p.m. EDT

NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting Lions; Rodgers on MNF

Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2023 season against the upstart Detroit Lions in a matchup of high-powered offenses while Aaron Rodgers will make his New York Jets debut on “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills. Coming off their second championship in four seasons, the Chiefs will host the Lions on Sept. 7 on “Thursday Night Football.” Fans will get their first look at Rodgers in his new green-and-white No. 8 Jets jersey when New York hosts Josh Allen and the Bills in an AFC East battle on Sept. 11, according to early details released Thursday on this year’s NFL schedule.

Lakers coach Ham expects Anthony Davis to play in Game 6 vs Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he excepts Anthony Davis to play Friday night in Los Angeles, adding that the eight-time All-Star big man is “not showing any signs of anything” and is not in the NBA’s concussion protocol after being hit in the head late in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. Davis is “doing great,” Ham said, and is probable for Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors. Davis was hurt by what appeared to be an inadvertent shot to the head from Golden State’s Kevon Looney midway through the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 121-106 victory in San Francisco.

NHL suspends Nurse, could suspend Pietrangelo as Golden Knights and Oilers head to critical Game 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights could be without their best defenseman with their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers hanging in the balance. Alex Pietrangelo faces a possible suspension for his slash on Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl in the final two minutes of the Oilers’ 4-1 victory. The series is tied at two games apiece. The Oilers will be without defenseman Darnell Nurse for Friday night’s Game 5. He was given a one-game suspension for penalties after the Pietrangelo slash.

Column: Bob Huggins still has a job, somehow, despite anti-gay slur

The abhorrent word rolled easily off Bob Huggins’ tongue. Not once, but twice. That should’ve been enough to earn him a forced retirement, but college athletics has no shame. So, Huggins is still the men’s basketball coach at West Virginia. A bit poorer, but hardly a pauper. And, yeah, he’ll be suspended for the first three games of next season. But that conveniently allows him to miss blockbuster contests against Missouri State, Monmouth and Jacksonville State before returning just in time for a trip to sunny Fort Myers, Florida. To say Huggins got off lightly is a huge understatement.

Heat, Lakers get another chance to move to conference finals; Knicks, Warriors on brink

MIAMI (AP) — Whatever it takes. That’s the credo at this time of year in the NBA playoffs. It’s why New York teammates Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes are playing 48 minutes. It’s why Miami’s Jimmy Butler is playing through ankle soreness. It’s why Golden State’s Stephen Curry is taking more shots per game than he ever has in a playoff run. It’s why the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis will likely play through whatever is ailing him after he had to leave early Wednesday night. The Heat play host to New York and the Lakers play host to Golden State on Friday. Both home clubs have 3-2 series leads.

Marlins prospect Eury Pérez to debut Friday as club’s youngest pitcher ever

MIAMI (AP) — Miami’s top pitching prospect, Eury Pérez, will make his major league debut Friday when the Marlins host Cincinnati. At 20 years, 27 days old, he’ll become the youngest starting pitcher in the club’s history and the only MLB player born after 2002. Injuries to left-hander Trevor Rogers and right-hander Johnny Cueto made room for Pérez, who is listed on MLB pipeline as the No. 10 overall prospect and third-best right-hander. He was called up from Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday.

S.Y. Noh leads Byron Nelson by 3 after course record-tying 60

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — S.Y. Noh has a three-shot lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson after he tied the course record with an opening-round 60. Noh decided against going for the green in two on the par-5 18th. He made birdie and finished at 11-under even after dealing with a cracked driver on the back nine. Sebastián Muñoz set the TPC Craig Ranch record last year with a 12-under opening round. The course is now a par 71 in its third year of hosting the Nelson after one of the par-5s was converted to a par-4. Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee of South Korea shot 71. Local favorite and world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler had a 64.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage is on track to run in the Preakness, pursue Triple Crown

Kentucky Derby winner Mage remains on track to run in the Preakness next week to continue a pursuit of horse racing’s first Triple Crown. Co-owner Ramiro Restrepo says a final decision is expected Friday after the horse has one more workout. Restrepo downplayed concern about the two-week turnaround that’s rare in North American racing. He cited trainer Gustavo Delgado’s experience with similar time frames in Venezuela. Last year’s long shot Derby winner Rich Strike did not run in the Preakness because his owner and trainer thought the horse needed extra rest.

Favre ends lawsuit after sportscaster McAfee apologizes over ‘stealing from poor’ remark

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is ending his lawsuit against sportscaster Pat McAfee after McAfee publicly apologized for his previous on-air statements that Favre had been “stealing from poor people in Mississippi” in a welfare misspending case. Favre and McAfee both announced the settlement Thursday. He apologized during “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and said he did not have to make a payment to Favre to settle the suit. Favre said on Twitter that McAfee’s earlier comments were an attempt to be funny and were not based on personal knowledge. Both said they would rather talk about football. McAfee is a former NFL punter.

NBC will air most of marquee Olympic events from Paris live during daytime

Fans of swimming, gymnastics and track & field can rejoice. For the first time in a European Olympics, those event finals will be televised live on network television in the United States. NBC will have at least nine hours of weekday daytime coverage, expanding to at least 11 hours on weekends. With Paris six hours ahead of New York, the marquee finals will air live in the morning or late afternoon. NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will have every sport and event live, including all 329 medal events.

