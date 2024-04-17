AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:39 a.m. EDT

The Kings eliminate the Warriors from play-in tournament with 118-94 win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 32 points, De’Aaron Fox added 24 and the Sacramento Kings stayed alive in the play-in tournament, eliminating the Golden State Warriors with a 118-94 victory. Sacramento advanced to play at New Orleans on Friday night with a chance to return to the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference after snapping an NBA record 16-year playoff drought last season. The loss kept Golden State out of the playoffs for the third time in the past five seasons, including two eliminations in the play-in tournament.

Zion Williamson’s injury dampens his otherwise dominant postseason debut for the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s 40-point, 11-rebound showing in his NBA postseason debut ended in a worrisome way for the New Orleans Pelicans. He missed the final three minutes of a 110-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference play-in tournament because of a left leg injury. Williamson is due for imaging Wednesday and his status is unclear heading into a do-or-die play-in finale against Sacramento on Friday night to the decide the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Williamson missed most of his first four seasons because of a series of injuries but played in 70 games this season.

LeBron James and the Lakers beat Pelicans in play-in, earn a playoff rematch with the Nuggets

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James had 23 points, nine assists and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers secured a playoff berth with a 110-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference play-in tournament. Zion Williamson had 40 points and 11 rebounds in his NBA postseason debut. But shortly after tying the game on a driving layup with 3:19 to go, Williamson went to the locker room with an unspecified leg injury. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 15 rebounds. De’Angelo Russell scored 21, hitting five 3-pointers. The Lakers open the playoffs Saturday at Denver. The Pelicans will host Sacramento on Friday with the winner receiving the No. 8 seed.

Oshie scores game-winner into empty net as Capitals make playoffs by beating Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored into an empty net in the rare situation of a team pulling its goaltender in a tie game, and the Washington Capitals are in the playoffs after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1. Philadelphia coach John Tortorella pulled goalie Samuel Ersson for an extra attacker because his team needed to win in regulation to keep its hopes alive. Oshie’s goal with exactly 3 minutes left came perhaps a minute after Detroit scored to force overtime in Montreal, eliminating the Flyers. The Capitals will face the NHL-best New York Rangers in the first round.

Philadelphia 76ers set to start another playoff run with an ailing Joel Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is again dealing with injuries headed into the NBA playoffs. Embiid tweaked his surgically-repaired left knee last week and sat out the regular-season finale. Sixers coach Nick Nurse remained hopeful that Embiid would be ready to start Wednesday in the NBA play-in tournament game against Miami. The 76ers finished 31-8 this season with Embiid and a woeful 16-27 without him. The Sixers would earn the No. 7 seed and play the New York Knicks in the first round if they beat the Heat. A loss would mean they have to win the next play-in game on Friday to clinch the No. 8 seed.

USA Basketball fills the 12 available slots for the Paris Olympics roster, AP sources say

LeBron James plans to go back to the Olympics. Stephen Curry is planning on going for the first time. Kevin Durant will go there with his eye on history. And they’re just part of a star-studded roster the Americans have assembled for the Paris Games. USA Basketball has gotten confirmations from 12 players — James, Curry, Durant, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard — that they will accept invitations to be on the Olympic roster. That’s according to three people with knowledge of the decisions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the roster had not been released.

Carl Erskine, Dodgers pitcher and last surviving member of ‘Boys of Summer,’ dies at 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Erskine, who pitched two no-hitters for the Brooklyn Dodgers and was a 20-game winner in 1953 when he struck out a then-record 14 in the World Series, has died. Among the last survivors from the celebrated Brooklyn teams of the 1950s, Erskine spent his entire major league career with the Dodgers. He helped them win five National League pennants from 1948-59. Erskine won Game 3 of the 1953 World Series, beating the Yankees 3-2. He appeared in five World Series, with the Dodgers beating the Yankees in 1955 for their only championship in Brooklyn. Erksine died Tuesday in his hometown of Anderson, Indiana, according to a hospital official. He was 97.

A woman who accused Trevor Bauer of sex assault is now charged with defrauding ex-MLB player

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who accused former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault has been charged with defrauding the baseball player. An indictment unsealed Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court names Bauer as one of two victims. It charges the woman with felony fraud and theft by extortion but doesn’t provide specific details about the alleged scheme. The woman sued Bauer in 2022 and accused him of rape two years earlier. Bauer has never been arrested or charged and said Tuesday in a video statement that he is innocent. Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2023 and has been trying to revive his major league career.

Mbappé scores twice as PSG beats Barcelona to reverse 1st-leg loss and reach Champions League semis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain reversed its first-leg loss at home to return to the Champions League semifinals with a 4-1 win over Barcelona. PSG took advantage of a first-half red card to Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo to advance 6-4 on aggregate and keep its title hopes alive in Mbappé’s last season in Paris. Former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha also scored for PSG after Araujo was sent off in the 29th minute for fouling Bradley Barcola to stop a breakaway. Barcelona had gotten off to a good start and opened the scoring with a goal by Raphinha in the 12th.

Dortmund digs deep to beat Atlético 4-2 and reach Champions League semifinals with 5-4 aggregate win

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Marcel Sabitzer scored late to send Borussia Dortmund into the Champions League semifinals with a helter-skelter 4-2 win over Atlético Madrid. Dortmund had to come from behind twice over two legs to advance 5-4 on aggregate after losing the first leg of the quarterfinal 2-1 in Madrid. Julian Brandt opened the scoring Tuesday to level the tie before Sabitzer set up Ian Maatsen to give Dortmund a 2-0 lead on the night. But a Mats Hummels own goal and goal from substitute Joaquín Correa put the Spanish side back in front on aggregate. Then Sabitzer set up Niclas Füllkrug in the 71st minute and scored himself three minutes later to send Dortmund into the last four.

