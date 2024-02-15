AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:38 p.m. EST

Dispute may have led to the mass shooting after the Chiefs Super Bowl parade, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say the shooting that left one person dead and nearly two dozen injured after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade appeared to stem from a dispute between several people. Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday that the 22 injured people ranged in age from 8 to 47 years old, with half of them were under the age of 16. A mother of two was killed. Police said they detained three people from the shooting but released one person they determined wasn’t involved, leaving two juveniles in custody. Investigators are calling for witnesses and victims to call a dedicated hotline. The shooting outside the city’s historic Union Station happened despite the presence of more than 800 police officers.

Championship parades likely to change in wake of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

BOSTON (AP) — Kansas City’s mayor and security experts say it could be time to rethink the way teams celebrate their championships. Mayor Quinton Lucas said if the Chiefs win another Super Bowl it might be better for a smaller party at their home stadium, where security can be managed more easily. One person was killed and 22 others wounded when gunfire broke out shortly after the Chiefs left the stage at their victory rally. Police say they believe the shooting was the result of a dispute among individuals in the crowd, and not a terrorist attack. Security experts say large gatherings combine with the prevalence of guns to make a deadly combination.

Caitlin Clark is on the cusp of the NCAA women’s scoring record. She gets a chance to do it at home

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — It shouldn’t take long for Caitlin Clark to become the NCAA women’s career scoring leader Thursday night when No. 4 Iowa hosts Michigan. Clark goes into the game needing eight points to pass Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527. Clark has scored at least eight in the first quarter in 17 of 25 games this season, and she’s hasn’t gone into a halftime with fewer than that. Clark and her dynamic game have captivated the nation. More than just her pursuit of the record, her long 3-pointers and flashy passes have raised interest in the women’s game to unprecedented levels.

Rob Manfred says he will retire as baseball commissioner in January 2029 after 14 years

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he will retire when his current term ends in January 2029. Speaking at a spring training news conference, Manfred noted he will be 70 years old and been commissioner for 14 years when his term ends on Jan. 25, 2029. The 65-year-old succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season, then voted last July to approve his latest term.

Tiger Woods hits a shank in his return to golf and opens with 72 at Riviera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods is back on the PGA Tour and his lasting memory was a shank. Woods hit a shank with an 8-iron from the 18th fairway at the Genesis Invitational. He attributes that to back spasms over the last two holes. At least he made a terrific recovery. He still made bogey and shot 72. That leaves him eight shots out of the lead. He’ll need a better round Friday to make sure he sticks around for the weekend. Woods says his back has been acting up at home. He also says there was rust from not having played much.

Kylian Mbappe has told PSG he will leave at the end of the season, AP sources say

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the France international informed PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi he would not stay at the club when his contract expires. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because Mbappe hasn’t made his decision public yet. Mbappe has previously been pursued by Real Madrid and will be a free agent at the end of the campaign after seven years with PSG. The France international informed the club last year that would not trigger an extension to the contract he signed in 2021.

Manfred expects A’s to play in new Las Vegas stadium starting in 2028

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is confident the Oakland Athletics will be playing in Las Vegas starting in 2028. Manfred says “there’s going to be bumps along the road.” The Nevada Legislature approved $380 million in public financing last June for a $1.5 billion stadium on the Las Vegas Strip that is expected to be completed for the 2028 season. MLB owners unanimously approved the move in November. Manfred adds ”I am confident that the deal in Las Vegas is solid and that the A’s will build a stadium in Las Vegas and play there in 2028.”

All-Star weekend arrives in Indianapolis, a 1st-time event for some, a 21st-time event for LeBron

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Welcome back, LeBron James. Welcome for the first time, Paolo Banchero, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey. All-Star weekend in Indianapolis is here, with some familiar names, some new faces, a nod to nostalgia and a bit of unwinding for everyone before the stretch run of the season. Most of the 54 players who will be part of the weekend’s on-court festivities — and quite a few more are coming as well — began arriving on Thursday. For James, it’s his 20th All-Star Game and 21st All-Star weekend in his 21 NBA seasons.

As the Penguins retire his jersey, Jagr at 52 is still going strong on his Czech hometown team

KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — The legendary mullet is gone. He’s not as quick as he used to be. And yet the way Jaromir Jagr moves on the ice belies his age and evokes memories of his glory days in the NHL. Jagr turns 52 on Thursday and still has many of the resolute skills that make him an ice hockey geat, a two-time NHL champion and an Olympic gold medalist. He owns and plays for his hometown team Kladno. But Jagr will take a short break from the Czech league this week and travel to Pittsburgh, where he made his name in the NHL and where his No. 68 Penguins jersey will be retired at a ceremony on Sunday.

UConn players are putting winning over statistics and hoping the NBA will notice

Top-ranked UConn doesn’t have a superstar on its roster and is instead being carried this season by a group of NBA hopefuls who are banking on the idea that winning will do more for their draft prospects than putting up big individual numbers. As the Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East) head into Saturday’s showdown with No. 4 Marquette (19-5, 10-3), all of UConn’s starters are averaging double-figures in scoring, led by Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer (15.3 points per game). All five are considered draft prospects with freshman Stephon Castle and sophomore Donovan Clingan considered possible lottery selections.

