AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:38 p.m. EDT

Jimmy Graham back with Saints after he was stopped by police during ‘medical episode,’ team says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Orleans Saints say tight end Jimmy Graham was in the midst of a “medical episode” and was disoriented when he was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area and transported to a hospital. Graham was stopped by police on Friday night while reportedly wandering in traffic and booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The Saints say Graham has been evaluated by team doctor John Amoss and released from a hospital on Saturday morning. He was back with the team as it prepared for a preseason game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Scheffler, Fitzpatrick share lead with a big chasing pack at BMW Championship

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for the lead going into the final round of the BMW Championship. Sunday at Olympia Fields brings a bunch of races into view. That starts with winning, and eight players are within four shots of the lead. The BMW Championship also decides the top 30 who make it to the FedEx Cup finale next week at East Lake in Atlanta. And there’s that small matter of the Ryder Cup. This is the final qualifying event for the Americans. Several players are in position to try to earn one of six automatic spots.

Homa has exchange with fan shouting in middle of his birdie putt at BMW

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa says he’s worried about fans disrupting shots over a bet. He experienced such a moment on the 17th hole of the BMW Championship. Homa says he a fan shouted for him to pull his 5-foot birdie putt. He says it was over a $3 wager. Homa made the cut and exchanged words with the fan. Such wagers over making putts or hitting the green have been going on for years. The PGA Tour now has live betting. Whatever the case, Homa says one concern is someone shouting at a player or disrupting the shot.

England women’s team unites fans as once-ignored squad eyes nation’s first World Cup title since ’66

LONDON (AP) — It’s easy to understand why Gail Newsham can’t stop grinning as she prepares for England’s soccer team to play in the final of the Women’s World Cup. Newsham, who is 70, grew up at a time when women in England were banned from the sport and helped lead a resurgence in the game once those restrictions were lifted. Now she’s getting ready to watch Sunday’s game against Spain on TV and hoping to see her team bring home a world championship. She says she will be “I’ll be wearing my shirt, I’ll be having a sausage roll and a glass of bubbles.” Newsham is already sporting her blue England jersey. She won’t be alone.

Sweden beats Australia 2-0 to win another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Sweden has won another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring in a 2-0 win over co-host Australia. The Swedes extended their perfect record in third-place matches to four with the victory in Brisbane on Saturday. A Matildas squad that captivated the host nation during its run to the semifinals ended the tournament with back-to-back losses. Rolfo’s penalty in the 30th minute gave Sweden a 1-0 lead at halftime and Asllani’s strike in the 62nd sealed the win. European champion England and Spain are meeting in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

Coco Gauff upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the finals of the Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Coco Gauff had never won a set against Iga Swiatek in seven previous meetings. On Saturday, the 19-year old beat the No. 1-ranked player in the world, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4, to advance to Sunday’s final in the Western & Southern Open. Gauff will face Karolina Muchova in Sunday’s final. Muchova overcame No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

Crouser retains shot put title at worlds after nearly staying home due to blood clots

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Ryan Crouser defended his shot put title at the world championships with an improbable performance. Just before he was scheduled to leave for Budapest, Crouser was diagnosed with two blood clots in his lower leg. Cleared to fly, he showed up and defended his world title with a championship-record throw of 23.51 meters. The first night of the worlds included several tumbles. Dutch runner Sifan Hassan stumbled and fell in the home stretch of the 10,000 meters, spoiling her bid to win three medals like she did at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. In the final race of the night, the 4×400 mixed relay, Netherlands runner Femke Bol cramped up and fell right before the finish line. Alexis Holmes went by for a win for the United States.

To prepare for World Cup, USA Basketball brought some help for practices

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As part of their preparations for big tournaments in recent years such as this summer’s World Cup, USA Basketball has been taking a few extra players to help in practices and workouts. John Jenkins, Langston Galloway and Eric Mika were the trio that got the call for this trip with the national team. They go home from Abu Dhabi on Sunday. And on Monday, the national team leaves Abu Dhabi for Manila to begin their World Cup run.

Decathlete Trey Hardee’s mental health struggles began after celebrated career ended

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Looking back, two-time world champion decathlete Trey Hardee wishes he would have taken a moment to mourn the end of his career. It would have been a way to make peace before transitioning into everyday life. So intent on not relying on being Hardee, the decathlete anymore, he struggled with moving on from track. It led him to some pretty dark places. Like a a hotel room in Oregon where he contemplated taking his own life. His takeaway was to seek help and talk. Don’t deal with mental health in silence, he says.

Kids Again: MLB makes strides in attracting younger fans, ticket buyers in growing the game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper and the Phillies hit Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Sunday to play the Washington Nationals in the annual Major League Baseball Little League Classic at 2,366-seat Historic Bowman Field. The field is just a 6-mile trip from the complex where the Little League World Series is underway with kids full of big league dreams. MLB is banking on those kids and others like them to fuel the sport’s growth. MLB says ticket-buyers are younger, more teens are watching the game and social media accounts such as Jomboy Media generate big-traffic numbers with kids looking for snappy highlight breakdowns. Harper pushed for a game in Cooperstown, New York, to help celebrate the game.

