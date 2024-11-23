AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:38 a.m. EST

Antetokounmpo gets triple-double as surging Bucks beat slumping Pacers 129-117 in NBA Cup play

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his second triple-double in his last four games, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 129-117 on Friday. Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists Saturday in a 115-114 loss at Charlotte. Damian Lillard had 24 points and 12 assists for the Bucks. Pascal Siakam scored 25, Bennedict Mathurin 20 and Tyrese Haliburton 18 for the Pacers. The Bucks have won three straight and five of their last six. The Pacers have lost three straight and five of six.

Duke’s Cooper Flagg thrives in first true road environment, quieting Arizona crowd with 24 points

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg got his first taste of a true college road atmosphere on Friday night, playing in front of a raucous announced crowd of 14,634 at Arizona’s McKale Center. For a few early moments, he looked a little nervous. It was fleeting. Flagg scored 16 points in the second half, finishing with a game-high 24 as No. 12 Duke pulled away for a 69-55 win over No. 17 Arizona. The preseason All-American shot 10 of 22 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists, two blocks and a steal.

76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined due to swelling in his left knee and will miss two games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers say center Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee and will miss a second consecutive game Sunday. The Sixers issued a statement on the condition of the 2023 NBA MVP at halftime of Friday’s NBA Cup game against the Brooklyn Nets, saying the decision to sideline Embiid was made along with the team’s medical staff. Embiid was ruled out prior to Friday’s game against the Nets due to what the team described as left knee injury maintenance. The Sixers host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Austin Hays, Kyle Finnegan, Brendan Rodgers and Jordan Romano among 62 new free agents

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Austin Hays, right-hander Kyle Finnegan and second baseman Brendan Rodgers were among 62 players who became free agents when their teams failed to offer 2025 contracts. Right-hander Jordan Romano, left-hander Patrick Sandoval and outfielders Michael Tauchman and Ramón Laureano also were among the players cut loose, many of whom would have been eligible for salary arbitration. Washington cut right-hander Tanner Rainey, its last remaining player from the 2019 World Series champions. Finnegan and Hays are former All-Stars.

US ski star Shiffrin leads World Cup slalom after 1st run and closes in on career win No. 99

GURGL, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin closed in on what would be the American ski star’s career win No. 99 by setting the pace in the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom. Shiffrin wasn’t clean going into the steep of the Kirchenkar course but gained time on all competitors with a near-flawless finish section. Wendy Holdener was fastest at the first two splits and the Swiss racer trailed Shiffrin by 0.13 seconds at the finish. Shiffrin says she was feeling “a little bit funky on some spots.” A victory would give Shiffrin five chances to compete for win No. 100 during a North American sweep of the World Cup starting next week.

Conor McGregor must pay $250K to woman who says he raped her, civil jury rules

LONDON (AP) — A civil jury in Ireland has awarded more than $250,000 to a woman who says she was raped by mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in a Dublin hotel penthouse after a night of heavy partying. The jury on Friday awarded Nikita Hand in her lawsuit that claimed McGregor “brutally raped and battered” her in 2018. The lawsuit says the assault left her heavily bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. McGregor testified that he never forced her to do anything and that Hand fabricated her allegations after the two had consensual sex. McGregor says he will appeal the verdict.

Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Las Vegas and Verstappen nips Norris in championship battle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — George Russell put Mercedes on the pole for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in an upset over teammate Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton was fastest in the first two practice sessions with Russell fastest in Friday night’s third and final session. But come qualifying, Hamilton made two mistakes in the final group and wound up a distant 10th. Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc seemed to sweep the front row until Russell’s late lap pushed Sainz to second. Pierre Gasly slid into third, and Leclerc wound up fourth. Championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull qualified fifth for Saturday night’s race. Verstappen needs only to score three points more than challenger Lando Norris to win his fourth straight world championship.

Week 16 game between Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers flexed to Thursday night spot

The Los Angeles Chargers have played their way into another prime time appearance. Justin Herbert and company have had their Dec. 22 game against the Denver Broncos flexed to Thursday night, Dec. 19. Friday’s announcement makes this the first time a game has been flexed to the Thursday night spot. The league amended its policy last season where Thursday night games in Weeks 13 through 17 could be flexed with at least 28 days notice prior to the game. The matchup of AFC West division rivals bumps the game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals to Sunday afternoon.

Chase Elliott named NASCAR’s most popular driver for 7th straight season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott has been named NASCAR’s most popular driver for the seventh straight year. He was announced Friday at NASCAR’s annual season-ending awards ceremony. It’s the only major NASCAR award determined solely by the vote of race fans. Elliott beat out Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson and Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, per results released by the National Motorsports Press Association. Bill Elliott, Chase’s father who is nicknamed “Awesome Bill from Dawsonville,” was named NASCAR’s most popular driver a record 16 times before removing his name from the ballot. Either an Elliott or Earnhardt has won NASCAR’s most popular driver award for 34 consecutive years.

Giants release quarterback Daniel Jones just days after benching him

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Daniel Jones era in New York is over. The Giants quarterback was granted his release by the team just days after the franchise said it was benching him in favor of third-stringer Tommy DeVito. New York president John Mara said Jones approached the team about releasing him and the club obliged. Mara added he was “disappointed” at the quick dissolution of a once-promising relationship between Jones and the team. Giants coach Brian Daboll benched Jones in favor of DeVito following a loss to the Panthers in Germany that dropped New York’s record to 2-8.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.