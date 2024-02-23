AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:36 p.m. EST

Judge rules against NCAA, says NIL compensation rules likely violate antitrust law, harm athletes

A federal judge has barred the NCAA from enforcing its rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation from being used to recruit athletes. The judge granted a preliminary injunction requested by the states of Tennessee and Virginia. The ruling undercuts what has been a fundamental principle of the NCAA’s model of amateurism for decades: Third parties cannot pay recruits to attend a particular school. The judge wrote the NCAA’s prohibition likely violates federal antitrust law and harms athletes.

Russian Olympic Committee loses appeal against suspension by the IOC

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it dismissed the ROC’s appeal against the suspension imposed in October. The IOC objected to the ROC incorporating four sports bodies representing regions of eastern Ukraine. CAS says it found the IOC’s suspension “did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality.” The suspension removed the ROC’s right to receive funding from the IOC but has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes.

Why is there a pants problem in Major League Baseball during spring training?

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball is showing off its new uniforms during this year’s spring training. The biggest problem is they might be showing too much. A series of pictures have shown a slightly embarrassing problem with MLB’s new look: At least a handful of teams have pants that are relatively see-through, making for some less-than-ideal pictures throughout the league. Nike has been designing MLB uniforms since 2020 and Fanatics has been manufacturing them since 2017, but this is the first year for the Nike Vapor Premier jerseys.

3 University of Wyoming swimmers killed in highway crash in Colorado

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team were killed in a highway crash in northern Colorado. The crash happened Thursday afternoon on U.S. 287 about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado line between Laramie, Wyoming, and Fort Collins, Colorado. A University of Wyoming statement says the crash injured two other team members who are expected to survive. The crash happened when the driver swerved off the road and the SUV rolled over multiple times. Eight University of Wyoming cross-country runners died in a head-on crash with a drunk driver on the same highway in 2001.

NFL’s salary cap skyrockets to $255.4 million, up a record $30.6 million

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL’s salary cap for 2024 will be $255.4 million, up a record $30.6 million from last year. The cap number has gone from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic. It increased to $208.2 million in 2022 and $224.8 million last year. Teams are heading into next week’s NFL combine and preparing for the free agency period to open March 13 with an opportunity to spend more freely. The increased cap total could impact how teams use the franchise tag. The 15-day window to apply the tag to impending free agents began on Feb. 20.

Jen Pawol to make big league spring training debut, on verge of becoming MLB’s first woman umpire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jen Pawol will take a big step toward breaking the gender barrier for Major League Baseball umpires on Saturday when she becomes the first woman to work a big league spring training game in 17 years. The 47-year-old will work the bases during Houston’s exhibition against Washington in West Palm Beach, Florida. She is among 24 minor league umpires assigned full-time as fill-ins at big league spring training. Last year, 21 of the 26 umps assigned full spring training schedules were picked for the in-season call-up list. Ria Cortesio was the previous woman to umpire spring training games in 2007.

Mets owner Cohen says he expects Alonso to explore free agency but wants to keep him

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen doesn’t anticipate a resolving Pete Alonso’s future with the team until after the season. The 29-year-old three-time All-Star is eligible for free agency after the World Series. He hired Scott Boras as an agent last fall and avoided arbitration last month by agreeing to a $20.5 million, one-year contract. The first baseman has 192 homers in five seasons. Cohen says in preview of the Mets’ official podcast: “I don’t expect anything to transpire before Pete reaches free agency,”

NCAA president says Congress must act to preserve sports at colleges that can’t pay athletes

WASHINGTON (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker says action by Congress was needed to protect what he described as the “95 percent” of athletes whose ability to play college sports would be endangered by a court ruling or regulatory decision declaring them as employees of their schools. Baker spoke to a small group of reporters in Washington on Friday and was hopeful about the prospect of Congress granting the NCAA a limited antitrust exemption that would protect it from litigation. The NCAA is facing several lawsuits that could result in athletes being classified as employees. But Baker says the vast majority of schools lose money on sports and could not afford to pay athletes.

Olympic all-around champ Sunisa Lee is happy competing again. She also wants a skill named for her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Simply competing is an encouraging sign that Sunisa Lee is in a healthy place. Health is obviously a huge matter considering the reigning Olympic all-around champion endures a kidney-related issue that halted her college career after her sophomore season last year at Auburn. She is rebounding from the emotional lows that followed. All of which makes Lee’s work toward having an uneven bars skill named after her as impressive as taking the year’s first competitive step toward this summer’s Paris Games. Lee is competing in this weekend’s USA Gymnastic Winter Cup.

Assault claims roil Iditarod sled dog race as 2 top mushers are disqualified, then 1 reinstated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Claims of violence against women are roiling the world’s most famous sled dog race — Alaska’s Iditarod. Officials disqualified two top mushers this week and then quickly reinstated one of them on Friday. Race officials disqualified 2023 rookie of the year Eddie Burke Jr. on Monday. But the state of Alaska then dropped charges alleging he choked his then-girlfriend in 2022, and the Iditarod Trail Committee reinstated him Friday. The committee disqualified 2022 champion Brent Sass without explanation. Sass said in a Facebook post he was “beyond disappointed” and that the “anonymous accusations” made against him were “completely false.”

