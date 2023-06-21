AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:36 p.m. EDT

With Wembanyama a player like few others, there’s no debate at the top of this NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s towering shadow has hung over this NBA draft for months, blocking much of what is usually part of the process. There has been no debate about who the San Antonio Spurs should take with the No. 1 pick on Thursday night. When a player like Wembanyama comes along — and maybe none ever has — there’s no real reason to drum up any drama. The Spurs are not going to pass up someone who is listed at 7-foot-4 but has the skills of a player much smaller. The 19-year-old from France has been called the best prospect since LeBron James came out of high school in 2003.

NBA mock draft: Wembanyama easy No. 1; AP has Miller second, Henderson third

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA draft experience will be quite unlike last year’s No. 1 pick. Paolo Banchero could never be certain he would be taken first. There was too much speculation that Orlando was also considering Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren, with some mock drafts listing Banchero below both. The eventual Rookie of the Year said he didn’t find out he was the Magic’s choice until less than a minute before Commissioner Adam Silver went on stage in Brooklyn. But Wembanyama has owned permanent residence atop mock draft boards, including all four versions of the AP’s, and could begin walking to the stage Thursday night before Silver finishes announcing the San Antonio Spurs’ selection.

NBA-champion Nuggets trade into the 1st round by swapping picks with the Pacers, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — The NBA-champion Denver Nuggets struck a deal with Indiana to acquire a first-round round pick in the draft on Thursday night. The teams agreed to a deal that also gives the Nuggets the 32nd overall pick, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Pacers will receive the 40th pick in this year’s draft from Denver and a first-round pick in 2024. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has yet to be announced.

PGA Tour will appear before a Senate panel investigating its deal with Saudi backers of LIV

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate subcommittee is asking executives from the PGA Tour, Saudi golf interests and LIV Golf to testify as Congress investigates the shocking business deal that upended the sport. Sen. Richard Blumenthal announced Wednesday that the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations would hold a hearing on July 11 to examine the stunning agreement the PGA Tour now has with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the European tour. He invited PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and LIV CEO Greg Norman to testify. The PGA Tour said in a statement that it looked forward to appearing to answer questions about the “framework agreement.”

Jake Fraley’s homer sends the surging Reds to their 11th straight win, 5-3 over the Rockies

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Fraley hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds extended their majors-best winning streak to 11 games, rallying past the Colorado Rockies 5-3 for a three-game sweep. Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz hit a one-out bloop to left that fell for a double against Daniel Bard (3-1), and Fraley hit the next pitch over the wall in right. That sent the Reds to their majors-best 12th comeback win of the season and the Rockies to their season-worst eighth straight loss. Cincinnati trailed 3-0 after four innings as rookie left-hander Andrew Abbott gave up the first runs of his career following three straight scoreless starts.

Henrik Lundqvist headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame’s goalie-heavy class of 2023

Henrik Lundqvist headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame’s goaltender-heavy class of 2023. Fellow netminders Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon were also among the five players elected. Former NHL forward Pierre Turgeon and Canadian women’s hockey star Caroline Ouellette were also chosen. Stanley Cup-winning coach Ken Hitchcock and late executive Pierre Lacroix were picked in the builder category. Lundqvist is set to be inducted into the Hall in his first year of eligibility after winning Olympic gold for Sweden in 2006 and a pro career that included backstopping the New York Rangers to 11 playoff appearances in 12 seasons.

Florida locks up spot in the College World Series finals with a 3-2 win over TCU

Cade Kurland’s ninth-inning infield single drove in the tiebreaking run and Florida claimed a spot in the College World Series finals with a 3-2 victory over TCU. The Gators will play No. 1 national seed Wake Forest or LSU in the best-of-three championship series starting Saturday. Florida is in the finals for the fourth time, and first since it won the national championship in 2017. The win wasn’t secure until Michael Robertson, who entered in the top of the ninth as a pinch runner, caught Brayden Taylor’s deep fly against the center-field wall to end the game.

Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Rose Zhang turned professional with many expecting great things and she didn’t disappoint, winning the Mizuho Americas Open in her debut. The 20-year-old, two-time NCAA individual champion will look to keep it going this week when she takes on the best in women’s golf in the Women’s PGA Championship at Baltustol in Springfield, New Jersey. The task will be tougher this week with all 11 winners on the LPGA Tour and 19 of the top 20 players in the world entered in the event. Zhang said the biggest change for her has been the demands on her time.

Saudi Arabia’s lavish recruitment drive rolls on despite Messi miss

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Missing out on Lionel Messi hasn’t slowed Saudi Arabia’s ambitious recruitment drive as the oil-rich kingdom tries to establish itself as a viable destination for the world’s top players. Having already lured two of the sport’s biggest stars in Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, the Saudis are brushing off allegations of sportswashing to target a host of other high-profile players from Europe’s best leagues. World Cup and Champions League winner N’Golo Kante became the latest stellar player to head to the lucrative Pro League, signing a three-year contract Wednesday to team up with Benzema at Al-Ittihad. Messi opted for Inter Miami, rather than the Middle East, but Premier League stars like Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves are expected to follow Kante this summer.

Morgan and Rapinoe selected for the US Women’s World Cup roster

Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson is among the 23 players selected for the United States team that will defend its title at the Women’s World Cup next month. Thompson is among a mix of veteran and newcomers named Wednesday to the team by head coach Vlatko Andonovski. Among the experienced players are Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, who will each be making a fourth World Cup appearance in Australia and New Zealand. Thompson is joined by fellow up-and-coming stars Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman, who is the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

