AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:36 a.m. EST

No. 1 Oregon rallies in 4th quarter to beat Wisconsin 16-13

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Atticus Sappington broke a tie with a 24-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining and No. 1 Oregon rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Wisconsin 16-13 on Saturday night. Jordan James rushed for 115 yards and a tying touchdown on 22 carries to help Oregon (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) win its first 11 games for the second time in school history. The Ducks also won their first 11 games in 2010 and went on to reach the BCS championship game before losing to Cam Newton-led Auburn. Tawee Walker rushed for 97 yards on 20 carries for Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) in its third straight loss. The Badgers fell to 2-15 in their last 17 games against Top 25 teams, going 0-6 mark in Luke Fickell’s two-year coaching tenure.

Jon Jones sends Stipe Miocic into retirement with decisive UFC heavyweight win in front of Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Jones sent Stipe Miocic into retirement with a stunning back kick to the ribs and used a series of blows to the head in the third round to retain the UFC heavyweight championship in front of President-elect Donald Trump in the main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Jones posed and played to the crowd on top of the octagon in front of Trump, Elon Musk and Robert Kennedy Jr. Trump walked out to a rousing ovation just before the start of the pay-per-view card and seemed to bask in thrill of the fighters that throughout the night gave him props.

Ewers’ two touchdowns, Texas’ defense lead No. 3 Longhorns past Arkansas 20-10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns and No. 3 Texas’ defense clamped down on Arkansas’ final two possessions to help the Longhorns win 20-10. Ewers’ 1-yard pass to Matthew Golden ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive that provided the Longhorns with a two-score lead with 9:05 left. Ewers, who finished 20-of-32 passing, also connected with Golden for the game’s first touchdown. Arkansas’ Taylen Green finished 17-of-25 passing for 149 yards with an interception.

Kansas upsets No. 7 BYU 17-13, handing the Cougars their first loss of the season

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw for 169 yards, Dylan Neal ran for two touchdowns and Kansas upset No. 7 BYU 17-13 on Saturday night to hand the Cougars their first loss of the season. The Jayhawks (4-6, 3-4 Big 12) beat ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks for the first time in school history and improved to 3-0 against the Cougars. Neal surpassed 4,000 yards rushing in his career, finishing with 52 yards on the ground. Jake Retzlaff threw for 192 yards for BYU (9-1, 6-1, No. 6 College Football Playoffs). LJ Martin ran for 76 yards for the Cougars , who were held to a field goal in the second half. Trailing 13-10 entering the fourth quarter, Kansas went ahead on Neal’s 3-yard run.

Rory McIlroy ends his year with another win in Dubai and a 6th title as Europe’s best

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has capped off a tumultuous year with another win in Dubai and another title as Europe’s No. 1 player. McIlroy was in a tight battle with Rasmus Hojgaard in the World Tour Championship. They were tied for the lead until McIlroy hit wedge to a foot on the 16th hole for birdie. Hojgaard failed to make birdie over the last 11 holes. McIlroy shot 69 when he birdied the last. This is his sixth Race to Dubai title. That leaves him two behind Colin Montgomerie in European tour points title, and ties him with Seve Ballesteros.

Bela Karolyi, coach of Olympic champion gymnasts who was criticized after Nassar scandal, dies at 82

Bela Karolyi, the charismatic if polarizing gymnastics coach who turned young women into champions and the United States into an international power, has died. He was 82. USA Gymnastics confirmed Karolyi died Friday. No cause of death was given. Karolyi and wife Martha trained multiple Olympic gold medalists and world champions in the U.S. and Romania, including Nadia Comaneci and Mary Lou Retton. Comaneci called Karolyi “a big impact and influence” on her life. Karolyi came under fire at times for his methods and several former gymnasts blamed the Karolyis for their role in the Larry Nassar scandal, saying the culture they helped create allowed Nassar’s abusive behavior to run unchecked for years.

Beck throws for 2 TDs, runs for another to lead No. 11 Georgia past No. 6 Tennessee 31-17

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, leading No. 11 Georgia to a 31-17 win over No. 6 Tennessee that gave a huge boost to the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff hopes. Georgia improved to 8-2, bouncing back from a 28-10 loss at Ole Miss that left the Bulldogs just outside the provisional 12-team postseason field. Now, they are positioned for a likely playoff berth — and a shot at winning their third national title in four years — if they can close out the regular season with wins over UMass and Georgia Tech. Tennessee could have moved closer to a berth in the SEC championship game. But the postseason prospects for the 8-2 Vols are now a whole lot murkier.

LSU coach Brian Kelly screams at one player and gets yelled at by another in loss at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly was caught on camera screaming at one player and getting yelled at by another. The sideline scenes were clear signs of frustration for a program that was on its way to losing a third consecutive game, 27-16 at unranked Florida. Now, the 21st-ranked Tigers will be the ones out of the polls. And the LSU fanbase might be out of patience with Kelly. The coach appeared to get into it with receiver Chris Hilton in the first half. Late in the third quarter, cameras captured receiver Kyren Lacy yelling at Kelly on the sideline after an empty possession.

‘Inside the NBA’ will air on ESPN and ABC as part of settlement between WBD and NBA, AP sources say

“Inside the NBA” will appear on ESPN and ABC beginning next season as part of a settlement between Warner Bros. Discovery and the NBA. Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT Sports, sued the NBA in New York state court after the league did not accept the company’s matching offer for one of the packages in its new 11-year media rights deal, which will begin with the 2025-26 season. The settlement is expected to be announced Monday, three people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday night. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because litigation remains ongoing.

Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, but Mike Tyson might be done in the ring at 58

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Paul believes he can fight for a championship belt within two years. Mike Tyson might be finished in the ring after the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion’s first sanctioned pro bout since 2005. An event hyped like a prize fight turned into a glorified sparring session. Paul won the eight-round bout in a lopsided unanimous decision at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. There will continue to be questions for Paul over when he will fight a contender in his prime. The 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer has offered a timeline now. Tyson says in a social media post he has gone in the ring “one last time.” He also provided more details on the medical issue that forced a postponement.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.