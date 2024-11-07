AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:35 p.m. EST

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has a hamstring tear and surgery is an option, AP source says

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Dak Prescott’s injured hamstring is partially torn away from the bone and surgery for the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is possible. The injury is known as a partial avulsion and is likely to lead to an absence longer than the minimum of four games that would be required by putting Prescott on injured reserve. Former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith missed 13 games two years after sustaining what is called a full avulsion in training camp. The complete tear of the hamstring off the bone requires surgery.

76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey out with hamstring injury, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey could miss at least two weeks with a right hamstring injury. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t disclosed details of Maxey’s injury publicly. Maxey was injured in Wednesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was set for additional medical evaluation on Thursday. Maxey scored 12 points in 32 minutes against the Clippers.

Longtime Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is on the mend after 2 surgeries

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw says he plans “to crush some rehab” in his recovery from two surgeries. Kershaw has posted on Instagram that he had foot and knee procedures on Wednesday. He thanked Drs. Kenneth Jung and Neal ElAttrache for performing the operations. The 36-year-old Kershaw is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 429 starts and three relief appearances over 17 seasons — all with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He declined a $10 million player option in favor of free agency, but he is expected to return to LA.

Following success of MLB’s big-spenders, smaller market teams try to counter amid RSN uncertainty

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A remarkable era of parity in Major League Baseball hit a bit of a snag this October when the big-spending New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets finished as three of the top four teams in this year’s postseason. Sometimes, all that money really is an advantage. Now it’s time for the sport’s middle-sized and small-market franchises to look for ways to counter during this offseason. Given several factors — particularly cash flow uncertainty due to the collapse of the regional sports network model — that could prove difficult.

NASCAR’s championship weekend shrouded in off-track drama from lawsuit to alleged race manipulation

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR heads into its championship weekend locked into a federal antitrust lawsuit with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Its officiating has been under months-long scrutiny, and this week it issued a wave of hefty fines for alleged race manipulation in the final playoff qualifier. Other than that? Three champions will be crowned starting Friday at Phoenix Raceway. But those national series races have become a sideshow to the off-track drama that has engulfed NASCAR the last several months. Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick will race for the championship Sunday.

Man United ends winless run in Europe and Osimhen scores 2 as Galatasaray beats Tottenham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United secured its first win in Europe in more than a year by beating PAOK 2-0 in the Europa League. Two second half goals from Amad Diallo sealed the victory at Old Trafford and boosted United’s hopes of progressing in the competition. Victor Osimhen also scored twice to help Galatasaray beat Tottenham 3-2 in the Europa League. It was Tottenham’s first loss in the competition after three wins. Galatasaray remains unbeaten with three wins and a draw. Every game on Thursday was preceded by a moment of silence to honor the victims of the devastating flooding in Spain. Chelsea demolished Armenian club Noah 8-0 to set a record for the biggest victory in the third-tier Conference League.

Germany knows ex-Giants player Markus Kuhn for a slice of NFL history. He’s helping the league grow

MUNICH (AP) — Markus Kuhn blazed a trail for German players in American football. Now he’s helping the NFL to catch on in his home country. Kuhn felt like a fan whose dream came true when he became the first German to score a touchdown in the NFL a decade ago. The touchdown was a surprise for everyone, including Kuhn, who was a defensive tackle with the Giants when he returned a fumble 26 yards against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 7, 2014. He’s now an ambassador for the Giants ahead of their first game in Germany on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, works with the NFL on its international expansion and is a well-known face on German TV coverage of the league.

Florida says coach Billy Napier on solid ground despite 15-18 record after promising signs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier is getting a fourth season to try to get the Gators back to their winning ways. Athletic director Scott Stricklin told fans in a letter that the team is “building a foundation that promises greater success next season and beyond.” Stricklin stopped short of saying Napier definitely will be back in 2025. But a person close to the program says the statement was intended to send a message of stability for next year, not just the upcoming recruiting season.

NCAA lifts eligibility ban in allowing Canadian Hockey League players to compete at US colleges

The NCAA Division I Council has cleared the way for players with Canadian Hockey League experience to compete at U.S. colleges starting next season. It is a landmark decision that has the potential of shaking up the NHL’s two largest sources of developmental talent. The decision is effective Aug. 1. CHL players were previously deemed to be professionals because they received a monthly stipend for living expenses. The decision also applies to skiing, bringing both in line with NCAA eligibility rules for other sports.

Fans flood @Pontifex account after it inadvertantly cites New Orleans Saints amid dreadful season

ROME (AP) — The New Orleans Saints may be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. But at least they can count on continued prayers from Pope Francis. The pope – or at least someone in the Vatican communications office – has been inadvertently rooting for the Saints since Nov. 1 – All Saints Day – even as the team lost yet another game and fired their coach.Thanks to an automatic function on X, formerly Twitter, the team’s fleur-de-lis emoji is automatically added to the hashtag #Saints. That has given the impression that the @Pontifex account on X was talking about the team.

