AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:35 p.m. EDT

Britney Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. Wembanyama said Thursday he wasn’t told that Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later. Spears filed a police report saying she was struck by a security guard. She said in social media posts that she did not grab Wembanyama. She said she only tapped him on the shoulder so she could congratulate him on his success. Spears said she was “back handed” and nearly knocked to the ground.

Wimbledon finally finished the first round 2 days later than planned. Murray-Tsitsipas halted

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — They finally got the first round of Wimbledon finished two days later than planned. After rain threw the schedule into chaos, the sun returned Thursday so 56 matches were completed. That meant plenty of results and plenty of drama. One contest that did not get done was Andy Murray against Stefanos Tsitsipas. That was halted at 10:40 p.m. after Murray took a two-sets-to-one lead. They’ll come back Friday. Stan Wawrinka won to reach the third round and will face Novak Djokovic next. Donna Vekic was down a set and 5-2 in the second before coming back to beat 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens. Other winners included 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva and defending champion Elena Rybakina.

Xiyu Janet Lin soaks up Pebble Beach views and takes early lead at US Women’s Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Xiyu Janet Lin has the early lead in the first U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Lin wanted to be sure to soak up the views at one of America’s most famous courses. She also had a hot putter to help her out. The Chinese player made four par saves early and five birdies to sent her to a 68. Among the early finishers, she leads by one over Irish amateur Aine Donegan and Nasa Hataoka. Rose Zhang is among those playing in the afternoon. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko turned in a shocker with a 79. Annika Sorenstam shot 80.

Lillard still waiting, hoping that Summer League gives Blazers and Heat chance to talk trade

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damian Lillard’s position has not and will not change: The seven-time All-Star wants to be traded to the Miami Heat. Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, confirmed that stance Thursday and said he hopes that the Portland Trail Blazers — the team that Lillard has spent the entirety of his 11-year NBA career with — can engage with the Heat on steps toward a deal in the coming days, especially with virtually everyone from the NBA gathering in Las Vegas for Summer League that starts on Friday.

Wembymania selling out Las Vegas, as Spurs rookie ‘can’t wait’ for Summer League debut

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s debut at NBA Summer League is Friday night. His highly anticipated showing is sold out, not too different from when a superstar music artist hits the city. All 17,500 tickets that were available for Day 1 of the 11-day series of games on the campus of UNLV were gone by sometime Wednesday, largely because of the debut of the 7-foot-3 rookie who will be playing his first game in a San Antonio Spurs uniform. Wembanyama says he can’t wait. The plan is for him to play “at least one or two games.”

Is MLB’s pitch clock leading to better defense? Some players and coaches think so

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Major League Baseball’s pitch clock has made games go faster, but players and coaches believe it also is leading to better fielding. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said the lengthy delays between pitches in previous seasons could make it tough for fielders to maintain their focus. Those fielders don’t have those long delays between pitches anymore. It’s difficult to measure statistically how the pitch clock might be impacting defense. The limits placed on infield shifts this season make it tough to compare league-wide advanced defensive metrics from 2022 to 2023. But players believe there’s been a real difference.

Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium by wild throw has an orbital fracture

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson and New York manager Aaron Boone spoke Thursday with Pete Stendel, the YES Network cameraman who sustained an orbital fracture when he was hit by Henderson’s errant throw Wednesday night. Positioned right next to the Yankees’ dugout on the first-base side, Stendel was struck by a hurried throw by Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play in the fifth inning. The game was delayed about 17 minutes as the Yankees’ training staff and medical personnel tended to Stendel in the camera well. Stendel was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field, raising and wagging two fingers to loud applause from the crowd.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says, ‘There’s a thrill in not being satisfied’

After a breakout season in which he nearly led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory that earned him a record-setting contract, Jalen Hurts is working like a “madman” to be even better. Hurts tells the AP Pro Football Podcast “there’s a thrill in not being satisfied.” The 24-year-old quarterback drafted in the second round in 2020 emerged as one of the league’s brightest young stars in his second full season as a starter. Hurts threw for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and ran for 760 yards and 13 scores. He finished second in voting for the AP NFL MVP award and third for Offensive Player of the Year.

Alexander Volkanovski returns to featherweight to reclaim title at UFC 290

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will face interim champ Yair Rodriguez in UFC 290 in Las Vegas. That bout Saturday headlines an International Fight week card that includes a second title match. Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno fights Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event. Volkanovski has won the featherweight belt five times and is considered possibly the division’s best of all time. He is coming off a loss after moving up temporarily to lightweight.

Spirited, candy-eating heptathlete Anna Hall has world title on mind and world record in sight

There’s no hiding the emotions of heptathlete Anna Hall. The reigning world bronze medalist is an open book on the track. She grimaces if she doesn’t like a particular jump, throw or run and bounces around when she does. The fun-loving, candy-chomping 22-year-old from Colorado who labels herself a “big goofball” is emerging as the next big name in track and field. She might even be the one to break Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s nearly 35-year-old world heptathlon record. The first step begins this week when Hall tries to earn her spot for worlds at the U.S. championships in Eugene, Oregon.

