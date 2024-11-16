AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:33 p.m. EST

Ewers’ two touchdowns, Texas’ defense lead No. 3 Longhorns past Arkansas 20-10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns and No. 3 Texas’ defense clamped down on Arkansas’ final two possessions to help the Longhorns win 20-10. Ewers’ 1-yard pass to Matthew Golden ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive that provided the Longhorns with a two-score lead with 9:05 left. Ewers, who finished 20-of-32 passing, also connected with Golden for the game’s first touchdown. Arkansas’ Taylen Green finished 17-of-25 passing for 149 yards with an interception.

DJ Lagway returns and Florida upsets No. 21 LSU 27-16 for 1st series win since 2018

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — DJ Lagway threw for a touchdown and set up another with a long completion in his return from a strained left hamstring, and Florida upset No. 21 LSU 27-16 on Saturday to give the Gators their first series victory since 2018. Jadan Baugh’s 55-yard scoring scamper with 3:48 remaining essentially sealed it and put the Gators (5-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) on the verge of becoming bowl eligible. Florida had dropped eight in a row against ranked opponents and was 1-10 under coach Billy Napier in rivalry games. The Gators sacked Garrett Nussmeier seven times — one more than LSU (6-4, 3-3) allowed in its first nine games combined.

Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate scores two touchdowns in his Chicago homecoming

CHICAGO (AP) — Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate celebrated his Chicago homecoming with two touchdown receptions against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. It was Tate’s first game in his hometown since his mother was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago in July 2023. With the Buckeyes facing a second-and-8 at the Northwestern 25 late in the first half, Will Howard dropped back and lofted the ball in Tate’s direction down the sideline. The 6-foot-3 sophomore made a diving grab in the end zone for his third TD of the season. Tate added an 8-yard touchdown reception on Ohio State’s first possession of the second half.

Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, but Mike Tyson might be done in the ring at 58

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Paul believes he can fight for a championship belt within two years. Mike Tyson might be finished in the ring after the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion’s first sanctioned pro bout since 2005. An event hyped like a prize fight turned into a glorified sparring session. Paul won the eight-round bout in a lopsided unanimous decision at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. There will continue to be questions for Paul over when he will fight a contender in his prime. The 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer has offered a timeline now. Tyson, for his part, said he had gone in the ring “one last time” in a social media post Saturday that provided details about the health scare that forced the postponement from the fight’s original date.

Indiana rewards Curt Cignetti for 10-0 season with 8-year contract

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti has been rewarded for a historic season with an eight-year contract worth an annual average of $8 million. The deal runs through 2032 and includes a $1 million retention bonus. The announcement came on Saturday when the unbeaten Hoosiers were off. No. 5 Indiana has recorded double-digit victories for the first time in school history and its No. 5 ranking by the College Football Playoff committee also puts them in position to host a postseason game. The 10-1 Hoosiers visit No. 2 Ohio State next weekend, a venue where they have not won since 1998.

Draymond Green’s foul against Zach Edey is upgraded by the NBA to a flagrant 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green’s foul against Memphis’ Zach Edey in the third quarter of the Warriors’ victory over the Grizzlies has been upgraded to a category-one flagrant. The NBA made that decision Saturday, one day after the game that Golden State won 123-118. Green lost his balance on a drive and fell near Edey’s feet. Green appeared to swing his left leg outward as he was on the ground and restricted Edey’s ability to move his right ankle by clamping it between his elbow and his side. Edey wound up tripping over Green’s outstretched leg and a personal foul was called.

Referees say foul on Antetokounmpo that gave Hornets winning free throws should not have been called

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo shouldn’t have been called for a foul against LaMelo Ball on Saturday, referees determined, agreeing with Bucks coach Doc Rivers’ criticism of the play that gave the Charlotte Hornets the eventual winning points in a 115-114 victory over Milwaukee. With the Hornets trailing by one, Ball drove the right side of the lane and appeared to slip and fall. Replays didn’t appear to show any contact, but Antetokounmpo was whistled for the foul with 7.3 seconds left. Ball made both free throws to give Charlotte the lead. The Bucks did not have a challenge left. Crew chief Curtis Blair said afterward that if they had, the call would have been overturned on replay.

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins 1st World Cup slalom of season for her 98th career victory

LEVI, Finland (AP) — American ski star Mikaela Shiffrin has dominated the first women’s World Cup slalom of the season for her record-extending 98th career win. Shiffrin built on a big first-run lead with an aggressive yet controlled second run down the Levi Black course to beat 2021 slalom world champion Katharina Liensberger of Austria by 0.79 seconds. Lena Duerr of Germany dropped from second to third and was the last skier to finish less than a second off the lead. Shiffrin says it’s an “amazing way to start the slalom season.” Shiffrin has now won 61 slaloms and 98 races overall. Both are World Cup records across genders.

Pirates offering season tickets and more for a one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Turns out baseballs aren’t the only thing Paul Skenes can get to move fast. A trading card featuring a patch from the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher’s jersey and his autograph is so hot that the Pirates have made a splashy offer in hopes of picking it up. The team has put together an aggressive pitch for whoever comes across the card in the wild, offering a prize package that includes season tickets behind home plate at PNC Park for 30 years in exchange for the trading card. Skenes’ girlfriend, LSU gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne, also got in on the act. Dunne says whoever produces the ticket and gives it to the team can sit next to her at a Pirates game.

23XI Racing and Front Row can compete in 2025 while suing NASCAR after clause removed from contracts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The two teams suing NASCAR over an antitrust complaint said Saturday they will compete in 2025 as “open teams” after the sanctioning body removed anticompetitive release claims that will allow them to race while the legal process continues. 23XI Racing, the team owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports refused in September to sign take-it-or-leave it revenue sharing offers made by NASCAR. They have filed a federal antitrust lawsuit and had asked for an injunction to be recognized as chartered teams while the lawsuit continues. NASCAR on Friday lifted an anticompetitive release requirement from the open agreement that allows 23XI and Front Row to race in 2025 as open teams.

