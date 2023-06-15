AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:33 p.m. EDT

Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler is the first player in U.S. Open history with a 62. He held that record for all of 15 minutes until Xander Schauffele joined him. It was an extraordinary morning for the so-called toughest test in golf. Fowler had 10 birdies and finished his round with a two-putt par from just inside 60 feet. Schauffele was two groups behind him and played bogey-free. They settled for their place in the record book. It comes on the 50-year anniversary of Johnny Miller becoming the first player with a 63 in the U.S. Open.

Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. McGregor’s attorney, Barbara Llanes, says her client denies wrongdoing and “will not be intimidated.” The accuser’s attorney says her client would discuss settlement offers before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.

Live updates | Sam Burns cards second ace on par-3 15th hole in US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sam Burns has carded the second hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole in the opening round of the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. The 26-year-old from Shreveport, Louisiana, had a celebration to match his feat after his ball bounced three times and rolled into the cup. He tossed his sand wedge backward over his head with both hands, high-fived his caddie, took off his cap to acknowledge the gallery, and then continued high-fiving or fist-bumping everyone else in the group, caddies included. Frenchman Matthieu Pavon of France aced the 15th earlier in the day.

Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says

A person familiar with the matter says the Justice Department is looking into an agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian backers of LIV Golf. It wants to determine whether last week’s surprise deal violates federal antitrust statutes. The Justice Department already was looking into any antitrust issues involving the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Both golf leagues are involved in an antitrust case now in federal court. The agreement would end that litigation. The deal is for the PGA Tour, European tour and Saudi’s national wealth fund to pool commercial businesses in a new for-profit company.

MLB commissioner suspects many pitchers are using banned sticky stuff

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred thinks the use of banned sticky stuff is more widespread than the three pitchers ejected this season for illegal grip aids. Manfred says umpires are erring on the side of not ejecting when they are less than 100% certain of a violation. New York Mets pitchers Drew Smith and Max Scherzer and Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán have been ejected this year, triggering 10-game suspensions. Manfred says: “I think it is fair to say across the board the violation situations were in the unquestionable zone.”

Robot umpires not likely to get MLB call-up for 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Robot umpires likely won’t be ready for a big league call-up next season. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Automatic Ball-Strike System being used at Triple-A is not likely to be used in the big leagues in 2024. Manfred says: “There’s some sentiment among the group that we made had a lot of changes here” and adds ”We ought to let the dust settle.” MLB adopted a pitch clock this year along with restrictions on defensive shifts, pitcher disengagements such as pickoff attempts and larger bases.

Diversity study finds percentage of Black MLB players at another record low

An annual study reviewing diversity hiring for Major League Baseball reported a record low of Black players on opening day rosters for the second straight year. Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida found Black players represented just 6.2% of players on opening day rosters. That’s down from last year’s previous record low of 7.2%. Both figures are the lowest recorded in the study since it began in 1991, when 18% of MLB players were Black. The report examined a range of positions throughout the league using data for the 2023 season.

College World Series’ slugging squads know the long ball only goes so far in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The batting statistics for the College World Series teams suggest there will be home runs aplenty at Charles Schwab Field over the next 10 days. Five of the top 10 home run-hitting teams are in Omaha, Nebraska, and so are individual national leaders Jac Caglianone of Florida and Wake Forest’s Brock Wilken. TCU coach Kirk Saarloos says it takes more than the ability to hit the long ball for a team to win a championship. He says the elite pitching could keep homers down. Hitting into gaps, aggressive base running and the bunt game all are important at the CWS.

DeChambeau: ‘Not as much tension’ at US Open after PGA Tour-LIV partnership

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau believes he can feel an easing of the tension that’s been sitting on most of the world’s top golfers for the last two years. The 2020 U.S. Open champion shot a 3-under 67 on Thursday to begin the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. The U.S. Open is the first major since the stunning announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Nobody knows exactly what the sport will look like in the future, but DeChambeau thinks the us-against-them mentality that arose from players leaving for LIV is suddenly not so important.

Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho tied for LPGA Tour lead in Michigan

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho birdied the par-5 18th for a 6-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead Thursday in the Meijer LPGA Classic. Kupcho birdied four of the five par-5 holes in a bogey-free round at Blythefield Country Club. She was tied with Ayaka Furue, Frida Kinhult, Lindsey Weaver-Wright and Cheyenne Knight. Ally Ewing was a stroke back at 67 with Amy Yang, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Alison Lee and Eun-Hee Ji. Ashleigh Buhai, the ShopRite LPGA Classic winner last week in New Jersey, and Minjee Lee topped the group at 68.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.