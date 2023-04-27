AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:32 a.m. EDT

Heat rally again to win in OT, eliminate top-seeded Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 42 points and the Miami Heat staged a second straight stunning fourth-quarter rally before winning 128-126 in overtime at Milwaukee in Game 5 to cap an upset of the top-seeded Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Miami became the sixth No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the opening round. The last time it happened was in 2012, when a Philadelphia 76ers team featuring current Bucks guard Jrue Holiday capitalized on Derrick Rose’s knee injury to beat the top-seeded Chicago Bulls. The Heat advance to a second-round series with the New York Knicks beginning Sunday.

Curry leads Warriors past Kings 123-116 for 3-2 series lead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Draymond Green had his highest-scoring game in more than five years and the Golden State Warriors won the first road game of their series against Sacramento, beating the Kings 123-116 to take a 3-2 lead. Green had 21 points and seven assists in his first game back in Sacramento since getting ejected and later suspended for stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest in a Game 2 loss. Golden State now can try to wrap up the series with a fourth straight win at home on Friday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 24 despite a broken index finger on his shooting hand to lead the Kings.

Knicks show toughness, togetherness in overpowering Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tougher from start to finish, the New York Knicks bullied the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Underdogs when the series began, the Knicks overpowered the Cavs and won in five games to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs for just the second time since 2000. New York closed out the series despite not having leading scorer Julius Randle in the second half of Game 5 due to an ankle injury. Randle will have a few days to recover before the Knicks host the Miami Heat.

Rodgers hopes to help Jets add to ‘lonely’ Super Bowl trophy

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers believes he’s where he needs to be. And the New York Jets’ new quarterback thinks they can do big things together. The four-time NFL MVP was introduced by the team Wednesday to much fanfare in the team’s auditorium. Rodgers said it’s a surreal day for him and he’s looking forward to the new adventure in New York. The Jets received Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers. In exchange, Green Bay got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season. Rodgers spent his first 18 seasons in Green Bay.

Man City lets hair down to confirm Premier League dominance

Erling Haaland undid his ponytail and released his flowing blond locks moments before finishing off Arsenal in a purported Premier League title decider that turned into a procession for Manchester City. The defending champions certainly let their hair down at Etihad Stadium with a swaggering 4-1 win that left little doubt about who the top team in England is. City is backed by the riches of Abu Dhabi and has arguably the world’s best coach in Pep Guardiola. It means City has established an era of domination in the Premier League that is starting to mirror that of France and Germany.

Panthers beat Bruins 4-3 in Game 5 OT to avoid elimination

BOSTON (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored six minutes into overtime to help the Panthers beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 and force their first-round playoff series back to Florida for a sixth game. One game after Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark tried to fight Tkachuk, the Panthers forward took advantage of Ullmark’s sloppy puck play behind the net and cut the Presidents’ Trophy winners’ lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-2. Sergei Bobrovsky made 44 saves for Florida, which has won back-to-back games in Boston but lost twice at home. Anthony Duclair, Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart also scored. Each one gave the Panthers a lead.

Knicks advance to second round, down Cavs 106-95 in Game 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 in Game 5 to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013. The Knicks controlled a series that was more one-sided than expected. New York won the opener at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, dominated the Cavs twice at noisy Madison Square Garden and then returned to Cleveland to finish the job. Mitchell Robinson added 18 rebounds for New York. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 to pace the Cavs, whose postseason inexperience showed throughout the series. The Knicks will meet the Miami Heat in the second round starting Sunday in New York.

After 13 years in the minors, Pirates’ Maggi makes MLB debut

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates utility player Drew Maggi made his majo -league debut Wednesday night after playing 13 seasons and 1,154 games in the minor leagues. The 33-year-old struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning in the Pirates’ 8-1 victory over the the Los Angeles Dodgers. Maggi had been called up from Double-A Altoona on Sunday when star outfielder Bryan Reynolds was placed on the bereavement list.

With 76ers awaiting, Hawks and Celtics prepare for Game 6

BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young’s 30-foot 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the Hawks 119-117 Game 5 victory over the Celtics changed everything about the first-round playoff matchup. Boston’s series lead is now down to 3-2 and headed back to Atlanta. Though still on the verge of a second straight opening round exit, the Hawks have reason to be confident heading home because they will get back Dejounte Murray, who served a one-game suspension for bumping an official after the end of Game 4. The extension of the series is good news for the awaiting Philadelphia 76ers, who will have even more time to rest before the start of the second round.

Udoka joins Rockets after serving suspension with Celtics

HOUSTON (AP) — Ime Udoka is everything the Houston Rockets were looking for in a coach, and owner Tilman Feritta insists they aren’t concerned about the behavior that led to his year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics. Udoka was introduced as Houston’s new coach Wednesday after serving a suspension this season following the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. The 45-year-old Udoka, who took the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his only season there, takes over for Stephen Silas, who was fired after three dreadful seasons.

