AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:31 p.m. EDT

Draymond Green won’t change post-suspension, returns Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green fully plans to be suspended again, and had some strong words for the NBA trying to make him an example of suspensions based on past behavior. The Golden State forward is set to return for the Warriors in Sunday’s Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings with his team trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after serving a one-game suspension during the defending champions’ 114-97 Game 3 victory Thursday night.

Bucks rule Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 3 vs. Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was ruled out of Game 3 of his team’s Eastern Conference first-round series against the Miami Heat on Saturday night because of his ongoing back issue. It’s the second full game that Antetokounmpo has missed in the series. He played only 11 minutes of Game 1, was ruled out for the remainder of that game after being diagnosed with a back contusion and then did not play Wednesday in Milwaukee’s series-tying Game 2 victory.

76ers finish sweep of Nets without Embiid in 96-88 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Tobias Harris had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame the absence of Joel Embiid to beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-88. It gave them a sweep and made them the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs. James Harden added 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the third-seeded 76ers. Philadelphia will play the winner of the series between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks. The defending Eastern Conference champion Celtics have a 2-1 lead. The 76ers hope Embiid will be recovered from his sprained right knee in time for the start of that series.

Durant scores 31, Suns beat Clippers 112-100 for 3-1 lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Devin Booker added 30 and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers without Kawhi Leonard 112-100 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. The Clippers again made a strong run with Leonard watching from the bench. He has missed two straight games with a right knee sprain. It’s the same injury that has sidelined Paul George for a month. Russell Westbrook led the Clippers with 37 points. He had 14 points in the fourth quarter, during a stretch in which the Clippers twice pulled within two points.

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron after third round

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Americans Allisen Corpuz and Angel Yin shared the Chevron Championship lead at 10-under 206 after the third round Saturday. Corpuz and Yin each shot 5-under 67 at The Club at Carlton Woods in the major tournament that moved from the California desert to suburban Houston this year. Corpuz started out strong, with birdies on four of the first five holes, including the first three. She had a chance to birdie the 18th in a bogey-free round, but her putt rolled just shy. Yin had four birdies on the back nine, highlighted by one on the 18th that moved her into the tie for first.

Clark-Hossler maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler shot a 10-under 62 in better-ball play Saturday to maintain a one-shot lead through three rounds at the Zurich Classic. Clark and Hossler have finished each of the first three rounds atop the leaderboard on the strength of steady and largely mistake-free play. While they have not accounted for any of the 25 eagles during the tournament, they have not posted a single bogey in 54 holes, either. They birdied 10 holes in the third round to put them at 26 under — a stroke ahead of Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell — heading into the final round. Clark made two birdie putts from beyond 20 feet — a 26-footer on par-4 12th and a 21-footer on the par-3 third.

Hamlin wins 1st superspeedway pole, drivers meet with NASCAR

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won the first superspeedway pole of his career and will lead the field to green at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 winner and two-time winner at Talladega. He turned a lap at 180.642 mph in Saturday qualifying to put his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the top starting spot. Hamlin bumped Aric Almirola in a Ford from Stewart-Haas Racing and his JGT teammate Ty Gibbs. Chase Briscoe of SHR qualified fourth and was followed by Ryan Blaney of Team Penske. Ford and Toyota drivers took nine of the top-10 qualifying positions. Kyle Larson in ninth was the highest-qualifying Chevrolet.

Wrexham earns promotion on wild journey under Ryan Reynolds

Wrexham has secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer to achieve the first part of the dream of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The Hollywood actors were among a crowd of around 10,000 at the Racecourse Ground in north Wales to see Wrexham clinch the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood. Reynolds and McElhenney seemingly have become soccer fanatics since completing their out-of-nowhere purchase of the Welsh club for $2.5 million in 2021. Wrexham is heading back into the English Football League for the first time in 15 years. Wrexham is four points clear of second-placed Notts County with one round of games left.

Coach Prime, Buffs stage quite the show in snowy spring game

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — New Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes staged quite a show on a cold and snowy day and with the stands full of fans eager to catch a glimpse of what could be in store this fall. In more of a glorified practice than a spring game due to the conditions, the Buffaloes showed plenty of promise. The announced attendance was 47,277 fans. That was more than the last nine versions of the spring game combined. The stars on the field were quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. The two transfers who followed Coach Prime to Boulder from Jackson State have quite a connection.

Chun wins $1 million for charity with hole-in-one at Chevron

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — In Gee Chun won $1 million for charity with a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the Chevron Championship Saturday. Chun, who is South Korean, jumped around and high-fived members of her team after watching the ball curve and roll in at The Club At Carlton Woods. Chevron pledged to donate $1 million for the first hole-in-one on the par-3 17th to support partners in diversity, inclusion and education. The money won Saturday will be donated to the LPGA Foundation and Girls Golf of Greater Houston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.