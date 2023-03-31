AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:31 a.m. EDT

Stroman commits 1st of 14 pitch-clock violations on 1st day

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman committed Major League Baseball’s first pitch-clock violation in the third inning of an opening day game against the Milwaukee Brewers. It was the first of 14 violations in 15 games on a day the average game time was 2 hours, 45 minutes.. With no outs, rookie Brice Turang on second base and Christian Yelich at the plate, plate umpire Ron Kulpa called the violation on Stroman at Wrigley Field. Kulpa pointed to his wrist in announcing the call, and the automatic ball made it a 2-2 count against Yelich.

MASTERS ’23: Tiger draws big roars with a touch of nostalgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — One thing hasn’t changed through the years. Tiger Woods is must-see golf. But it’s different than it was 20 years ago when Woods was healthy, younger and at the peak of his game. Players who have been around him over the last few years detect a greater sense of awe and a measure of nostalgia. There seems to be a realization that Woods won’t be around much longer. Max Homa says if fans once came to see great shots, they now come to say they saw Tiger Woods plays golf. And it’s never any louder than at the Masters.

A look at each Final Four team, through advanced stats

The advanced stats can tell us a lot about the teams in this year’s Final Four. San Diego State is great defensively and not at all great on offense. Miami is basically the opposite. UConn has looked dominant but can still be turnover prone. Florida Atlantic is solid on offense and defense. The Owls have hit the offensive boards impressively in this tournament, but so have their opponents. Although this foursome doesn’t have any team seeded higher than fourth, UConn is now No. 1 in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings.

Wimbledon drops ban on Russians, lets them play as neutrals

LONDON (AP) — Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club reversed its ban from last year. The players must comply with “appropriate conditions.” That includes not expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Other tennis tournaments have allowed Russian and Belarusian players to compete as neutrals. The All England Club says it considers “alignment between the Grand Slams to be increasingly important in the current tennis environment.” This year’s Wimbledon tournament will start on July 3. The women’s final is scheduled for July 15 and the men’s final on July 16.

Aaron Judge homers in 1st swing as New York Yankees captain

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge rang in opening day the same way he marked many nights last season: with a home run. In his first game as New York Yankees captain, Judge hit a solo drive in the first inning off San Francisco’s Logan Webb, a 422-foot shot into the netting above Monument Park in center field. Judge hit a thigh-high cutter on the outside part of the plate for a 109 mph drive and his first opening-day home run. Judge hit an American League-record 62 home runs last year, one more than Roger Maris’ total with the 1961 Yankees.

Shohei Ohtani strikes out 10 in Angels’ opening loss to A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 over six scoreless innings in his season debut coming off the World Baseball Classic title before Oakland capitalized once he exited with Aledmys Díaz rallying the Athletics on a tiebreaking single in the eighth for a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Esteury Ruiz singled and Tony Kemp hit a tying double to start the rally against Aaron Loup. Rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe singled in the fifth to break up a scoreless game and put the Angels ahead. Then Los Angeles right fielder Hunter Renfroe made an amazing no-look catch for the opening-day highlight reels. Trevor May pitched the eighth for the win. Dany Jimenez earned the save.

AP source: Alabama’s Brandon Miller declares for NBA draft

Alabama All-American forward Brandon Miller is heading to the NBA after displaying versatile talent and potential in his lone season of college basketball. But that season was also blemished by revelations that he was present at a fatal shooting near campus in January. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound freshman told ESPN his decision to leave for the NBA. A person with knowledge of the decision confirmed that decision to The Associated Press, but spoke on condition of anonymity pending Miller’s official declaration. He is projected as a potential top 5 draft pick.

Final Four: Last year’s bluebloods are this year’s no-names

HOUSTON (AP) — One short year ago, college basketball was getting ready for the game of a lifetime: North Carolina vs. Duke at the Final Four. And this year? Well, to put it kindly, who the heck are these guys? The NCAA Tournament, the annual event that has made marketing gold out of the story of underdogs and an anyone-can-win-it free-for-all, has produced an extreme rendition of what happens when all that cherished unpredictability plays itself out to the end. In one Final Four meeting, it will be San Diego State against Florida Atlantic. In the other, it will be Miami vs. UConn. Of the four teams descending on Houston, only one has ever sniffed a Final Four before. It’s the first time since 1970 that has happened.

March Madness came early in topsy-turvy college hoops season

HOUSTON (AP) — The college basketball season started with familiar faces and ended up with an unexpected Final Four. North Carolina was the preseason No. 1-ranked team only to miss the NCAA Tournament. Fellow bluebloods like Duke and Kentucky all fell out of the rankings at points. And reigning champion Kansas was among the first No. 1 seeds to fall short of making even the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. The transfer portal allowing players to move freely is a factor in redistributing talent to quickly change rosters. That meant more opportunities for some and tougher roads for some traditional top programs.

Parents of woman killed by Oscar Pistorius oppose his parole

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — A lawyer representing the parents of the woman Oscar Pistorius shot dead 10 years ago says they still believe he is lying about the killing and are opposing the former Olympic runner’s application for parole. Lawyer Tania Koen said ahead of a parole hearing for Pistorius scheduled for Friday that “unless he comes clean, they don’t feel that he is rehabilitated.” Pistorius is a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 Olympics. He was convicted of murder for the Valentine’s Day 2013 shooting of Reeva Steenkamp at his home. Pistorius claims he shot Steenkamp by mistake, thinking she was an intruder. He is eligible for parole after having served half of his sentence.

