AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:30 a.m. EDT

Rookie Jayden Daniels nearly flawless for Commanders in 38-33 win over Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in a remarkably efficient performance, and the Washington Commanders stunned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33. Daniels finished 21 of 23 for 254 yards, with the No. 2 overall draft pick setting an NFL rookie record for completion percentage at 91.3%. The Commanders scored on every possession except for kneel-downs at the end of each half and have not punted or turned the ball over in their last two games. Neither Washington nor Cincinnati punted or turned it over, the first time that’s happened in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals fell to 0-3.

Josh Allen throws 4 TD passes and the Bills roll to a 47-10 win over the unraveling Jaguars

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes in the first half and the Buffalo Bills scored on each of their first five drives in a 47-10 win over a misfiring Trevor Lawrence and the unraveling Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen went 22 of 28 for 247 yards in the first 30 minutes alone, with completions to nine receivers. He only attempted two passes after halftime. And he spread the wealth, completing touchdown passes to Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Ty Johnson. James Cook opened the scoring with a 6-yard run. Buffalo’s defense limited the Jaguars to 70 yards, five first downs and a field goal in five first-half possessions.

Philadelphia Phillies clinch 1st NL East title since 2011

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have won the NL East for the first time since 2011, clinching the division title with a 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto went deep. Phillies fans went wild. And pitcher Aaron Nola provided a taste of just how great it would feel for the franchise if Philly went all the way this time. The Phillies won their 12th division crown and have their sights set on the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs. Seeking their third World Series championship following titles in 1980 and 2008, the Phillies overtook Atlanta for the division lead on May 3 and haven’t trailed since.

Coliseum employees who became familiar faces brace for what’s next as A’s move to Sacramento

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Many longtime Oakland Athletics employees are still working in their 70s, 80s and even 90s because they love being part of the games and cherish the community aspect of coming to work at a place with such history. But some are planning to retire, having given their hearts and souls to this place and uncertain of what’s next as the A’s relocate to Sacramento for the next three years ahead of a planned move to Las Vegas in 2028.

The cycling sailors: Meet the pedal-pushers who keep the hi-tech America’s Cup yachts flying

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — David “Freddie” Carr is helping to keep Britain’s yacht flying over the Mediterranean waves at the 37th America’s Cup by pounding on the pedals inside his cockpit. Carr is a member of the select tribe of cyclors. These “cycling sailors” are almost hidden in the hulls of the AC75 foiling yachts. Their leg power allows the sails to be trimmed and masts rotate. The 42-year-old Carr calls his role “one of more extreme sporting environments that’s ever existed.” The efforts of Carr and his crewmates have put INEOS Britannia into the challengers final against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli starting on Thursday off Barcelona.

Mets and Braves set for showdown in Atlanta with playoff dreams at stake in rivalry’s next chapter

NEW YORK (AP) — All summer long, one massive series kept looming on the schedule. Three games between the Mets and Braves in Atlanta during the final week of the season. With the NL East rivals locked in a heated wild-card race, surely it would come down to their head-to-head matchup. And here we are. If the banged-up Braves are going to earn a seventh straight playoff berth, they’ll need a big performance at home. If the surprising Mets are going to finish this postseason push, they can do it by toppling a familiar nemesis. On the line at Truist Park beginning Tuesday night — nothing less than a chance to play in October.

49ers star RB Christian McCaffrey heads to Germany to see a specialist for his Achilles injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has traveled to Germany to consult with a specialist about his Achilles tendinitis. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that McCaffrey made the trip in hopes of resolving an issue that has bothered him since early in training camp and has forced him onto injured reserve to start the season. McCaffrey got hurt early in training camp and missed four weeks of practice before returning to the field on a limited basis before the season opener Sept. 9 against the Jets. He was unable to play in the opener and was placed on injured reserve the following week.

Michigan State football’s Armorion Smith is raising 5 siblings since his mother’s death

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Armorion Smith pressed his palms together over the bridge of his nose and leaned against the kitchen sink in a home he shares with five younger siblings. The Michigan State defensive back has a lot on his plate, more than most college students and certainly more than most student-athletes. His mother died in August and without a father in the family’s life, he became head of the household while studying criminal justice and playing college football. The 21-year-old Smith became the legal guardian for four siblings on Sept. 11. The Spartans plays on Saturday at home against Ohio State.

Pac-12 adding Utah State, in talks with Gonzaga, as Mountain West tries to hold UNLV, AP sources say

The Pac-12 is adding Utah State as its seventh member and is in discussions with basketball powerhouse Gonzaga to also join the rebuilding conference in 2026, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Utah State and UNLV were the main targets for the Pac-12 after a group of American Athletic Conference schools decided to stay put. But the Mountain West was working to keep its remaining schools together and UNLV’s decision remained uncertain. The Mountain West did receive a commitment from Air Force to remain in the league after it drew interest from the AAC.

Reggie Bush sues USC, Pac-12 and NCAA to seek NIL compensation from football career 2 decades ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Southern California football star Reggie Bush says he is suing the NCAA, the Pac-12 and his school in a bid to recoup money made on his name, image and likeness during his career with the Trojans two decades ago. Bush was one of the most exciting players in recent college football history during his three years at USC from 2003-05 while winning two national titles and the Heisman. He went on to an 11-year NFL career. Bush is still pursuing the separate defamation lawsuit he filed against the NCAA last year over the governing body’s 2021 characterization of the circumstances that led to Bush’s troubles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.