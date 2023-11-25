AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:29 p.m. EST

No. 3 Michigan beats No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 for 3rd straight win in rivalry

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — With Jim Harbaugh nowhere in sight and a scandal hanging over their heads, J.J. McCarthy and No. 3 Michigan stared down No. 2 Ohio State and ran the school’s win streak against the Buckeyes to three games with a 30-24 victory in maybe the most consequential game in the history of the storied rivalry. Michigan’s Rod Moore intercepted Kyle McCord’s wobbly pass intended for All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. at the Wolverines’ 21-yard line with 25 seconds left, setting off a wild celebration on the home team’s sideline. Michigan is headed to the Big Ten championship game for the third straight year. Harbaugh was serving the last of a three-game suspension handed down by the Big Ten for an alleged sign-stealing scheme.

Milroe’s TD pass to Bond on fourth-and-31 rescues No. 8 Alabama in 27-24 win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe and Isaiah Bond rescued No. 8 Alabama’s playoff hopes, connecting for a last-minute touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 31 to beat Auburn 27-24. Bond caught Milroe’s desperation heave in the left corner of the end zone with 32 seconds left to give the Crimson Tide a 10th straight win in the latest dramatic Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama gets to face No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game with its playoff hopes intact.

Michigan State hires Jonathan Smith away from Oregon State, hoping he turns around another program

Michigan State has hired coach Jonathan Smith away from No. 15 Oregon State. The school has announced the move. Interim coach Harlon Barnett was 2-8 in place of Mel Tucker, who was suspended and later fired. The 44-year-old Smith was 34-35 over six seasons at Oregon State, including an 8-4 mark this year to help the program to at least eight wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than a decade. Smith had six years remaining on his contract, worth $31.2 million through 2029.

Ryan Day’s decisions may haunt him after No. 3 Michigan beats No. 2 Ohio State for 3rd straight year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Day’s decisions in The Game may haunt him. Again. No. 3 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 Saturday, making the most of aggressive calls by fill-in coach Sherrone Moore and taking advantage of Day’s approach that seemed conservative at times. The Buckeyes will have until next Sunday to find out if they’ll be fortunate enough to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff as they were last year after losing to Michigan. Day defended his decisions after the game, but he can’t ignore his 1-3 record against Michigan after his predecessors owned the Wolverines.

Jayden Daniels’ 4 TD passes lead No. 14 LSU past Texas A&M 42-30

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels passed for four touchdowns and accounted for 355 yards of total offense against one of the nation’s top defenses, helping No. 14 LSU beat Texas A&M 42-30. Daniels completed 16 of 24 passes for 235 yards and ran 11 times for 120 yards. Time will tell if he did enough to win over Heisman Trophy voters who’ll get an additional look at two other top candidates when Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon QB Bo Nix go head-to-head in the Pac-12 title game. Malik Nabers caught six passes for 122 yards and two TDs. He became LSU’s career record holder in receptions with 186.

Sinner enjoys double success over Djokovic to lead Italy into the Davis Cup final

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jannik Sinner has secured back-to-back wins over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles to lead Italy into the Davis Cup final after rallying past Serbia 2-1. Djokovic had his country on the cusp of the final when he faced Sinner in the second singles match with Serbia leading 1-0. But the fourth-ranked Sinner saved three consecutive match points before ending Djokovic’s streak of 21 straight wins in Davis Cup singles matches, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, to pull Italy level. Sinner then teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego and they beat Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4. Italy will face Australia in Sunday’s final.

Vesey puts New York ahead, Krieder scores 2, Rangers beat Bruins 7-4 in matchup of East’s top teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey’s goal put the Rangers ahead late in the second period, Chris Kreider scored twice and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves as New York beat the Boston Bruins 7-4 in a matchup of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Vesey’s fourth goal of the season gave the Rangers the lead to stay en route to their seventh win in eight games. Kreider scored on the power play and short-handed and leads the Rangers with 13 goals. Nick Bonino, K’Andre Miller, Tyler Pitlick and Artemi Panarin also scored for New York. Charlie Coyle scored twice for Boston. Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins.

Erling Haaland sets Premier League record with quickest 50 goals

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken another scoring record by tallying his 50th Premier League goal faster than anyone in league history. The Norway international opened the scoring in City’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool with a low shot into the bottom corner in the 27th minute at Etihad Stadium. Haaland’s landmark figure came in 48 games and broke the record held by former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Andy Cole. Cole reached that total in 65 games. It was Haaland’s 18th goal in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

US teenager Ziegler wins NHK Trophy with near-flawless free skate. Kagiyama edges Uno in men’s event

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Ava Marie Ziegler has performed a near-flawless free skate to win the NHK Trophy and lead a U.S. 1-2 finish on the podium. Ziegler landed all of her jumps cleanly to score a 138.46 points in the free skate for her first title in the Grand Prix series with a total of 200.50. Lindsay Thorngren fell on a double salchow but was solid with all her other jumps and placed second. The NHK Trophy is the last event of the International Skating Union series that leads into the Grand Prix Final. In the men’s event, Yuma Kagiyama of Japan held on to his lead from the short program to edge compatriot and two-time world champion Shoma Uno.

At FGCU, there are no guards, no forwards and no centers. Only shooters.

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gulf Coast’s women’s basketball team this season has 16 players on the roster and they’re all listed as having the same position. They’re not guards, or forwards, or centers. They’re all called shooters. The Eagles have made more 3-pointers than any team in women’s basketball over the last four years and coach Karl Smesko decided this season that everyone on the roster should be thought of as a shooter. So they did away with a positional breakdown.

