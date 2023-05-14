AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:29 p.m. EDT

Tatum sets Game 7 record with 51 points, Celtics beat 76ers 112-88

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 51 points with 13 rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year. Tatum’s total is the most in a Game 7 in NBA history. Tatum had a slow start in the past two games but he scored 25 in the back-and-forth first half and 17 more in Boston’s 33-10 third quarter that turned a three-point lead into a runaway. The Celtics will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. They begin on Wednesday in Boston.

Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun. The NBA is looking into the matter. The Grizzlies say Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.” The video shows Morant in the front seat of a vehicle, appearing to hold the gun while someone filmed him and broadcast it live over Instagram. Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games this season after the All-Star guard was seen on video holding a gun at a club in the Denver suburbs. The league said the March suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Colorado’s Feltner has skull fracture, concussion from line drive

DENVER (AP) — Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos. Feltner was injured Saturday night and was likely to be discharged from Swedish Medical Center. He will not need surgery. Feltner was put on the 15-day injured list. When asked whether the 26-year-old right-hander will be out for days, weeks or months, Black said “probably on the longer end of that.”

Barcelona, minus Messi, wins Spanish league title for 1st time since 2019

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has won its first Spanish league title after the departure of Lionel Messi with a 4-2 victory against Espanyol. Robert Lewandowski scored twice to lead the Catalan club to its first league title in four years. The title was secured with four rounds remaining and two years after Messi left amid the club’s financial struggles. Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé also scored for Barcelona. It now has 27 league titles, eight fewer than Real Madrid. The victory over city rival Espanyol gave Barcelona an insurmountable 85 points from 34 matches. It has 14 points more than Madrid.

Manchester City 3 points away from Premier League title after Arsenal’s latest loss

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester City is one win away from a third successive Premier League title and a fifth in six seasons under Pep Guardiola. English soccer’s dominant force was tested by a new rival in the form of Arsenal. But Mikel Arteta’s team has buckled under the pressure of trying to keep pace with Guardiola’s relentless trophy-winning machine. The race is not over yet but it would take a remarkable collapse for City to throw it away after Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Brighton. It was the fifth time in seven games that Londoners have dropped points in the closing weeks of the season. City’s 3-0 win against Everton extended its unbeaten run to 21 games and 11 straight wins in the league.

Jason Day gets 1st win in 5 years at Byron Nelson; Scheffler finishes 3 back

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jason Day has his first PGA Tour victory in five years at the Byron Nelson. The Australian shot a 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim. Hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler finished three shots back. Day broke a tie with Scheffler with a chip-in birdie at the par-4 12th. Day finished at 23 under playing on Mother’s Day a little more than a year after losing his mom to cancer. Day’s win came the week before the PGA Championship. The only major among the 35-year-old’s 13 victories was the 2015 PGA.

Phoenix Suns fire coach Monty Williams after 4 seasons with the club

The Phoenix Suns fired Monty Williams on Saturday, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he was the overwhelming choice as the coach of the year. Williams had great success in his four regular seasons in Phoenix, winning 63% of his games. But three consecutive years of playoff frustration was likely too much for the Suns to overlook — especially after two straight years of Phoenix trailing by 30 points at halftime of elimination games at home.

Analysis: Playoff outcomes suggest the NBA could see a summer of big moves

It’s the best time of year in the NBA, with the playoff field getting down to its final four on Sunday. It’ll be followed by the co-best time of year in the NBA. That’s July, when free agency time means some teams are going to wildly change. The Golden State Warriors’ reign as NBA champions ended Friday night with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. It served as a reminder that nobody can escape the need to make changes.

US beats Hungary, Canada tops Slovenia at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States had to come from a goal down to outclass newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its second win at the ice hockey world championship. Canada had to do the same on the way to a 5-2 victory over Slovenia, the other team newly promoted to the top division. Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in Group A. MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists in the second three-point game for the Calgary Flames defenseman and Michael Carcone and Jack McBain had a goal and an assist for Canada in Group B. Sweden routed Austria 5-0 and the Czech Republic beat Kazakhstan 5-1.

Byron wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway after Chastain wreck

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — William Byron avoided a wreck between Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson on a restart six laps from the end and held on to win the Goodyear 400 in overtime at Darlington Raceway. Byron was pushed out of the lead by eventual winner Joey Logano two laps from the end here a year ago. This time, Byron watched as Chastain and Larson collided, then drove away from Kevin Harvick for his third win this year and the seventh of his career. It was the 100th win for the No. 24 car of Hendrick Motorsports.

